Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Virgin River: Martin Henderson Celebrates Major Milestone With Co-Stars
Virgin River is one of Netflix's buzziest series. Fans were shocked earlier this year when Virgin River Season 4 wrapped up with several cliffhangers. Thankfully, the cast is hard at work on the forthcoming fifth season, which will feature the 50th episode. Martin Henderson, who plays Jack on the soapy...
Doom Patrol Season 4 Sets December Premiere Date — Watch Musical Teaser
If you thought Doom Patrol‘s infamous were-butt battle of Season 3 was a lot to process, just wait until you see what Season 4 has in store for the cheeky little creatures. (Here’s a hint: “Shipoopi!”) Yes, a tightly-choreographed ensemble of were-butts performs a toe-tapping number from The Music Man in the first teaser for the HBO Max series’ upcoming fourth season, as unveiled Sunday during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con. Doom Patrol returns on Thursday, Dec. 8 with the first two episodes of Season 4. One episode will then premiere every Thursday through Jan. 5. Six additional episodes...
Hulu’s ‘Hardy Boys’ to End After Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Hardy Boys” has started production on its final chapter, Variety can reveal. The live-action Canadian children’s series, from Corus Entertainment studio Nelvana and Lambur Productions, is ending after three seasons. Filming on the final eight, hour-long episodes is underway in Toronto and southern Ontario, Canada. The story is expected to pick up following the cliffhanger events in the second season, and follow the boys and their friends as they dig up more secrets and conspiracies. Meanwhile, they’ll continue piecing together their great-grandfather’s map to uncover a powerful relic before it falls into the wrong hands. Variety has also learned Bailee Madison...
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
RELATED PEOPLE
What Time Does ‘The Winchesters’ Premiere on The CW?
The prequel to famed series Supernatural is finally — almost — here! Set decades before Sam and Dean Winchester were hunting monsters throughout America, The Winchesters focuses on how John Winchester met demon hunter Mary. And more importantly: how babies are made. Just kidding, you probably won’t find...
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
startattle.com
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 3) “Passion’s Harvest and a Sheldocracy” trailer, release date
Sheldon must choose sides in an ethical dilemma. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. Also, Mary tries her hand at writing and Mandy needs a new place to live. This episode was directed by Jeremy Howe and written by Steve Holland, Nick Bakay, and Marie Cheng. Network: CBS. Episode...
startattle.com
Chesapeake Shores (Season 6 Episode 9) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Mick gets closer to the ones he loves while Evan and Luke push themselves away. Startattle.com – Chesapeake Shores | Hallmark. Mick continues to rebuild his relationship with Megan. Luke recovers from a gunshot after stopping a r–bery. This episode was directed by Siobhan Devine and written by Phoef Sutton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Luke Grimes Says Kayce ‘Can’t Stay Away’ From the Dutton Ranch ‘For Too Long’ — But What About Those Visions?
‘Season 4 of Yellowstone’ ended with a major cliffhanger for Kayce (Luke Grimes) as he and Monica left the Dutton Ranch for the reservation.
‘The Conners’: Season 5 To Feature Show’s Biggest Ever Episode Count
EXCLUSIVE: The current fifth season of ABC’s The Conners will be the largest yet for the Roseanne spinoff. It will include 22 episodes, traditionally considered a full-season broadcast order. The series’ first season, which rose out of the ashes of Roseanne’s implosion, consisted of 11 episodes. With cast members being signed year-to-year and juggling other commitments, The Conners produced 20 episodes each in Seasons 2-4. That count has now gone up to 22 episodes. I hear the news was shared during the Oct. 7 taping of the multi-camera comedy. ABC has been stocking up on its most popular comedy series. This past summer, the network...
WATCH: The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer Takes the Drama to Sicily With a Star-Studded Cast
Prepare for another eventful stay with The White Lotus. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time," says Tanya McQuoid (Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge). "Always." The second season of Mike White's social satire looks as though it will be memorable indeed; a star-studded cast including...
TV Fanatic
Outlander Season 7: New and Returning Cast Confirmed by Starz
Ahead of Season 7, Starz has revealed who will be a part of the cast. The premium cabler announced the return of several fan-favorite cast members today, in addition to five new cast members joining the popular time-traveling series for its upcoming seventh season, which is filming now in Scotland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clayton News Daily
Win ‘Supernatural’ Collector’s Issue Signed by Jensen Ackles: Take Our ‘Winchesters’ Quiz!
How well do you know Supernatural after 15 seasons? Well, if you know it really well, you might be rewarded with a copy of the Supernatural Expanded Collector’s Issue signed by Jensen Ackles!. Ahead of the premiere of the prequel from Jensen and Danneel Ackles, The Winchesters, which is...
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
ComicBook
Black Adam: The Rock Is Getting Ready For "The Biggest Premiere of His Life"
Black Adam is a DC project that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has waited years to make. The movie, which was helmed by Jungle Cruise and Orphan's Jaume Collet-Serra, is finally coming out later this month, and tonight it's having its big world premiere in New York City. It's no surprise that Johnson is excited that the time has finally come to share the movie with the world, so he's sharing updates from his press day leading up to the film's premiere.
soapoperanetwork.com
‘Bold Live’ Guest Line-Up for October 2022 Released
As previously reported, “Bold Live” is back with all-new episodes beginning tonight, Friday, October 7. In light of the YouTube show’s return, producers have released a full guest line-up for October, which includes “The Bold and the Beautiful” stars Lawrence-Saint Victor (Carter Walton), John McCook (Eric Forrester), Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas Forrester) and Kimberlin Brown (Sheila Carter).
TVLine Items: Bones Vet Joins Snowfall, Inside Amy Schumer Trailer and More
Bones vet Tamara Taylor will help Snowfall say goodbye, with an undisclosed role in the FX drama’s sixth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports. When the final-season announcement was made in April 2022, star/producer Damson Idris in a statement, “I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX. II’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth-season mark and saying goodbye to Franklin Saint will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will...
Keanu Reeves No Longer Starring in Hulu's Devil in the White City
The White City’s going to have to look for a new inhabitant. Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s Devil in the White City adaptation, our sister site Variety reports. Based on the best-selling book by Erik Larson, Devil in the White City “tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow,” according to the official logline. The project was ordered to series in August 2022.
digitalspy.com
Doc Martin movie Saving Grace has been turned into a musical
Saving Grace, the movie which led to the creation of Doc Martin, is set to be turned into a musical. The new play is based on the 2000 movie starring Brenda Blethyn, Craig Ferguson and Martin Clunes, which follows a widow left with enormous debt after her husband's death, leading her to grow cannabis with her gardener to raise money.
ETOnline.com
Kelsey Asbille Teases Future of 'Yellowstone' After Filming Season 5 (Exclusive)
Kelsey Asbille is opening up about the future of Yellowstone. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the 31-year-old actress at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, and she revealed if she thinks the Paramount Network series will go on past its upcoming fifth season.
Comments / 0