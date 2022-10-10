Read full article on original website
Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama
That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
