TVLine

Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama

That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
FanSided

Chicago Fire star celebrates engagement: ‘I’m so excited to marry you’

It seems congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire star Katelynn Shennett!. The actress, best known for her role as Kylie Estevez in NBC’s hit firefighter drama, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to her boyfriend Jake Stille. In the sweet post, Shennett shared a series of stunning photos from the couple’s engagement photoshoot taken by Chicago-based photographer Madison Shoots Faces.
Dick Wolf
Alberto Rosende
FanSided

Chicago Fire boss teases three surprise returns coming in season 11

There was a lot to break down in the Chicago Fire season 11 premiere, but there’s also a lot to look forward to. The things to look forward to include surprise returns. The Chicago Fire season 11 premiere gave us some updates on various characters. We also got a surprise return to help with Brett’s storyline. Kyle came back to share that he was engaged—it’s one of those relationships where the stars have aligned.
Distractify

'Chicago Med' Is Getting a New Doctor but She's All in Their Head

The Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med will have a lot to unpack from the Season 7 finale. From life-threatening fires to gunshot wounds, right on back down to classic medical emergencies and even a breakup, there is a ton of drama to get through. In the midst of all this, there will also be a few new doctors in rotation. One of them will be spending a lot of time getting into everyone's heads. Who is Nellie Cuevas on Chicago Med? Here's what we know about the new doc on the Chicago Med block.
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago P.D.’: What We Know About Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit & When It Could Happen

Intelligence is about to say goodbye to a detective who has been with Chicago P.D. since Fire introduced its characters for the spinoff. While we wait for the day Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead is no longer with the team, we’re preparing ourselves with everything we know about what’s to come. (His final episode has yet to be set; we just know it’s in the fall.)
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff breaks down big twist about new intern Lucas

Grey's Anatomy season 19 spoilers follow. Meredith Grey is now working alongside her late husband Derek Shepherd's nephew, as confirmed in season 19's premiere. In the new season opener of Grey's Anatomy, which premiered on US screens on Thursday (October 6), Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's newest batch of interns were placed under the supervision of Meredith, including Lucas (played by Niko Terho).
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Honoring ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter With ‘Meaningful’ Storyline

When you tune into this week’s episode of Chicago Med, there will be a little love and respect shown toward John Ritter. The actor, of course, is known for his role of Jack Tripper on Three’s Company. Sadly, he died of an aortic dissection. It’s also something to remember that Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer on the show, was a friend of Ritter’s. It’s the new episode’s script that highlights the aortic dissection diagnosis. One of Archer’s patients needs open-heart surgery following the diagnosis. After Ritter’s death, his widow Amy Yasbeck founded the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. Seeing this week’s script and plot was something that Weber would call “almost like a gift.”
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Premiere May Hint at Hetty’s Death

Say it isn’t so. Hetty is dead? When NCIS: Los Angeles kicks off season 14 tonight, a fan favorite character may not be with the team anymore. Tonight’s premiere is “Game of Drones.” And the CBS plot tease says “the NCIS team searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled. Also, Callen and Kilbride get troubling news about a body found in Syria.”
