Former Bachelor Clayton Echard Opens Up About Body Dysmorphic Disorder—And the Misconceptions That Kept Him From Treatment

powerofpositivity.com
11 Behaviors That Reveal a Toxic Marriage
A toxic marriage is detrimental to your well-being and overall life satisfaction. Sometimes you might not recognize the toxicity, and recognizing the signs can help. Sometimes the only clue you need is whether you’ve been asking yourself if it’s a toxic marriage. Other times, you’ll need a little more information before you know.
8 Signs of Narcissistic Abuse in a Relationship—Plus, What To Do About It
In a perfect world, whenever you enter into a romantic relationship, it would be with someone who is loving and who has your best interests at heart. While that can certainly be the case, it's also possible that you could unsuspectingly end up in a relationship with a narcissist, even if the partner in question seems like the real deal in the beginning of your courtship. With this in mind, it's crucial that you learn the signs of narcissistic abuse to look out for.
Psych Centra
What is Narcissistic Parental Alienation Syndrome?
Is your child being coerced into disliking you? This is known as narcissistic parental alienation syndrome. You may have found that your once-healthy relationship with your children has become increasingly strained after your difficult divorce. Your children are now avoidant, disrespectful, or even cruel. You may have noticed your kids...
psychologytoday.com
The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' eventually found their happy ending on The Bachelor — but it didn't come without a few bumps along the way. The former football player abruptly sent Susie home on the March 8, 2022, episode of the hit series during their fantasy suite date after the videographer confessed that she was […]
findingfarina.com
5 Common Alcohol Addiction Signs
Have you or a loved one been struggling with alcohol addiction? This is a national and global problem that the world is working hard to combat. But because of the nature of addiction, it’s difficult to know when to get help. Addiction is dangerous no matter how early on...
No wonder more young females are dying by suicide than since records began
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Alarming new data from theOffice for National Statistics shows us that more females under 24 are dying by suicide than since records began. These figures reflect a perfect storm of toxicity for young females, fuelled by the pandemic and a culture that minimises female distress and help-seeking. When can we expect a targeted package of help for the problems behind female suicide, that we suicide survivors ask for repeatedly? The lack thereof reflects a complicated landscape.
Psych Centra
What Is Trauma Bonding?
If you have lived with abuse and felt attached to your abuser, you may have experienced trauma bonding. It might be a romantic partner or a parent, or even a close friend. If a person in your life alternates between treating you abusively then showering you with attention, a powerful bond can result.
TODAY.com
New app helps teens with depression and anxiety cope: ‘My negative thoughts go away'
Poor mental health among U.S. teens and young adults was a problem before the pandemic, but over the course of the past few years, rates have been increasing: Almost half of high school students, 44%, said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the past year, and more than a third, 37%, said they had poor mental health during the pandemic, according to an analysis of 2021 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Intuitive People Are Revealing How Listening To Their Gut Feeling Saved Them From Catastrophic Situations, And I'll Never Doubt My Instincts Again
"I told the ER doctor as he handed me discharge papers, 'If I walk out those doors, I will die.'"
How Gregory from ‘Abbott Elementary’ Embodies Authentic Autistic Representation to Many Fans
When people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are represented on-screen, the plotline often either revolves around the diagnosis, or it's portrayed as a defining trait of their character. That's why some Abbott Elementary viewers are especially excited about one character on the show who displays traits of someone who has ASD—a developmental disability caused by brain differences that presents differently for different people—but without the show explicitly saying so much.
Ginger Zee on how she overcame the stigma of mental health to talk about suicide, therapy
When ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee thinks back to one of the "darkest points' of her struggle with mental health, she thinks of a photo of herself smiling. In the photo, Zee, now ABC News chief meteorologist, is smiling wide as she sits at the desk at her first on-air meteorologist job at a local TV station in Michigan.
psychreg.org
Social Support: 4 Tips for Parenting a Child with Social Anxiety
Social anxiety is one of the most common issues children face during their school careers. The pressure to fit in and be like everyone else is often overwhelming for some kids. As common as this issue is, however, it needs to be addressed if your child suffers from it as it can prevent them from exploring new things and taking risks – both of which are necessary for kids to grow and reach their highest potential.
Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead
When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
It’s Possible To Learn How To Get Better at Dating, and These 8 Expert Tips Can Help
Folks who feel they haven't had much luck in the world of dating might well wonder whether they could do anything to get… better at it. But since adjectives like "good" and "bad" are subjective, there’s no universal agreement about what it means to be good at bad or dating. That said, there are some generally agreed upon guidelines that can help you level up your game to find a perfect mate, if that's your goal.
Committed Relationships Aren’t Reserved Solely for Romance—Here’s What To Know About Platonic Committed Relationships
Have you ever asked yourself what the word "commitment" means to you in terms how it applies to relationships? Because of mainstream society's accepted hierarchy of different types of relationships, there's a good chance your accepted definition of the word revolves romantic relationships—and perhaps in the context of monogamy or sexual exclusivity. According to Merriam-Webster, though, the definition is "adherence to something to which one is bound by a pledge or duty." Crucially, there's no mention of monogamy or sex—and considering the value of platonic committed relationships, this makes sense. As a psychotherapist and sex and relationship expert, I urge you to embrace the concept of platonic committed relationships by applying the term to every relationship in your life.
psychreg.org
5 Dangers of Ignoring Mental Health Problems
Mental health problems are often ignored or brushed off as not being a big deal. However, this can be extremely dangerous as it can lead to more severe mental health problems down the road. Here are some of the dangers of ignoring mental health problems and how to get help...
Psych Centra
Is Sociopathy a ‘Dangerous Condition’?
The lack of remorse, tendency to manipulate, and limited empathy associated with antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) may lead to behaviors that could jeopardize the safety of others. But this isn’t always the case. Antisocial personality disorder is the formal mental health diagnosis for what’s commonly referred to as “sociopathy.”...
psychologytoday.com
Turning from Depression to the Light of Hope
Today, over one billion people in the world have mental health disorders. World Mental Health Day, October 10th, calls on all of us to make mental health and wellbeing a personal priority. Research shows that hopelessness leads to depression and suicide but that we can proactively manage hopelessness and build...
MedicalXpress
Understanding mental health and mental illness
Mental health is the overall wellness of how you think, regulate your feelings and behave. A mental disorder may be present when patterns or changes in thinking, feeling or behaving cause distress or disrupt a person's ability to function. Cultural norms and social expectations also play a role in defining...
Well+Good
