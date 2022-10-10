ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Radio

Guy Fieri Picks His Favorite New Jersey Restaurants

Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
New Jersey 101.5

22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey

When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
TRAVEL
94.3 The Point

The New Jersey Spot Named The Most Beautiful In The Entire State

There is one place in New Jersey that is the most beautiful spot in the entire state, at least according to one major website. There is no question that the website that made this decision knows a little something about beauty. As a matter of fact, it's been in the business of beauty for decades. We're talking about Cosmopolitan.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife Stadium#Jersey Shore#Souvenir#Red Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

New York Alternative-Rock Station That Was Once Home to Howard Stern Flips Format to News Talk

New York City alternative rock station 92.3, which was once home to Howard Stern, will sign off on October 27 as Audacy flips the format to News radio 1010 WINS on the FM frequency. Alt 92.3 brand manager Mike Kaplan — who exited as program director of Los Angeles alt-rock station KROQ in March and as format vice president for Audacy’s portfolio of alternative stations (both positions are now held by Kevin Weatherly) — will remain through the transitional phase. Alt 92.3 will move to Audacy’s streaming platform, 92.3 HD2 and nationwide via the Audacy app and website. The station’s Twitter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 The Point

When is the Best Time to See the Fall Foliage in New Jersey

I love taking a fall drive and seeing the beautiful leaves. Aah, crisp air, apple cider, and fall leaves. The reds, deep oranges, and yellows throughout New Jersey and surrounding areas. We are so lucky here at the Shore we see all 4 seasons, and fall is a big fan favorite. I would always choose summer but there is something fresh, like a new beginning in fall.
TRAVEL
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy