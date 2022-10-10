Read full article on original website
Check out the 14 best ‘stupid’ local bands that make NJ proud
Once a month or so, we try to highlight local bands in New Jersey and give them a chance to promote themselves and their upcoming gigs. We call this our “plug your stupid band” hour, for no particular reason because most of these bands are very far from stupid.
New Jersey “GHOST” Hunters Could Score $25,000 For One Night Only
Get your boo on with our ghoul Nicole Murray and Coors Light. We are ready to party with you this year for the annual 94.3 The Point Boo Bash!. Now, there's a 'ghostly' twist you do not want to miss. Hey, this is a big deal. We will be live...
East Rutherford Restaurant Cooks Victory Dinner For New York Yankees
The New York Yankees got a taste of Bergen County. The staff at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford served the team dinner after its 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The menu included a list of...
Guy Fieri Picks His Favorite New Jersey Restaurants
Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.
The New Jersey Restaurant That Has Been Crowned Most Beautiful
We have a great combination of awesome food and beautiful ambiance and view at so many of New Jersey's greatest restaurants. But which one is the Garden State's most beautiful?. That's a question that is a really difficult one to answer since there are so many amazingly great restaurants in...
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey
When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
The New Jersey Spot Named The Most Beautiful In The Entire State
There is one place in New Jersey that is the most beautiful spot in the entire state, at least according to one major website. There is no question that the website that made this decision knows a little something about beauty. As a matter of fact, it's been in the business of beauty for decades. We're talking about Cosmopolitan.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
WINNER: One of the Greatest Italian Dishes in NJ is in Mercer County
I love Italian food. I can say with certainty it's my favorite type of cuisine. It's hard to find someone who isn't a fan. Everything from spaghetti and meatballs to lasagna, baked ziti, stuffed shells, vodka rigatoni, chicken parmesan and eggplant parmesan can send my mouth into watering mode. I've...
Where To Find The Best, Most Mouthwatering Burgers In New Jersey
I love to write about food and pieces like this are the reason why. The burger is an artform and when made well, can be a juicy satisfying sandwich that leaves you licking your fingers clean. When butchered, it can be a stale hockey puck with zero flavor and it...
This NJ Native Is Killing It On Jeopardy! And His Winning Streak Continues
There’s a new local celeb in the state and he’s officially on an 8-game-winning streak! A New Jersey native has been making waves on the gameshow, Jeopardy, and everyone in the garden state is rooting for him to make history!. On tonight’s episode of Jeopardy, Cris Pannullo who...
Gov Murphy: Updated kids COVID-19 booster available in NJ
TRENTON — Gov. Murphy says the Garden State is ready to provide updated coronavirus vaccine boosters targeting the latest dominant strains that have been approved for kids 5 years old and up. The Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine has been authorized for children ages 5 to 11 years old, while the...
Hit The Brakes! Avoiding Making These Grave Mistakes On New Jersey Roads
It takes a special kind of person to be able to drive in New Jersey. There has to be an even mixture of, "I don't give a crap," "What are you looking at?" and "Do you even know how to drive?" It is dog eat dog on our roads, I'll...
New York Alternative-Rock Station That Was Once Home to Howard Stern Flips Format to News Talk
New York City alternative rock station 92.3, which was once home to Howard Stern, will sign off on October 27 as Audacy flips the format to News radio 1010 WINS on the FM frequency. Alt 92.3 brand manager Mike Kaplan — who exited as program director of Los Angeles alt-rock station KROQ in March and as format vice president for Audacy’s portfolio of alternative stations (both positions are now held by Kevin Weatherly) — will remain through the transitional phase. Alt 92.3 will move to Audacy’s streaming platform, 92.3 HD2 and nationwide via the Audacy app and website. The station’s Twitter,...
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
When is the Best Time to See the Fall Foliage in New Jersey
I love taking a fall drive and seeing the beautiful leaves. Aah, crisp air, apple cider, and fall leaves. The reds, deep oranges, and yellows throughout New Jersey and surrounding areas. We are so lucky here at the Shore we see all 4 seasons, and fall is a big fan favorite. I would always choose summer but there is something fresh, like a new beginning in fall.
NJ ranks 32nd in U.S. for animal collisions, but worst months beginning
As rutting season intensifies and more and more groups of deer are congregating along New Jersey roadways, the Garden State finds itself in the middle of the pack of State Farm's annual, state-by-state ranking of animal collisions claims. From July 1, 2021 through this past June 30, New Jersey placed...
Barstool’s Portnoy Negotiates Last Minute Pie At Bound Brook Pizzeria
Stan’s Chitch’s Cafe in Bound Brook closes at 9:30 p.m. sharp – unless you’re Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy, that is. The media personality and known foodie stopped by the Columbus Place pizzeria in a recent trip to the Garden State as part of his “One Bite” pizza review series on YouTube.
