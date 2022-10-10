ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Off-duty firefighter dies after being hit by vehicle in Anderson Co.

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rp1M_0iTmOnL700

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An off-duty firefighter died Monday when he was hit by a vehicle along an Anderson County road.

The crash happened on Midway Road near Stevens Court just before 2:30 p.m.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said 29-year-old Daniel Bagwell of Pelzer was putting gas in his vehicle after it had run out of fuel along Midway Road when he was struck by another vehicle.

The coroner said Bagwell worked as a firefighter for the Anderson Fire Department.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County. The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road. Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner’s office has...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Pelzer, SC
Anderson County, SC
Accidents
Pelzer, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Anderson County, SC
Anderson County, SC
Sports
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC: Crash causes delays on I-85N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash on I-85 North is causing some delays. The crash happened between exits 46A, 46B and 46C - South Carolina 291-Augusta Road and Mauldin Road- Greenville and Exit 48B-US-276 Northbound Greenville. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greenville County, the coroner said. 44-year-old Joshua D. Strange was identified as the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Anderson Co#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Oconee Co. man forced woman into car, assaulted her

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and domestic violence incident. According to deputies, 20-year-old Dominick Falsitta got into an argument with a woman and then assaulted her on Tuesday along Highway 28. According to arrest warrants, he grabbed her hair, struck her in the face and pushed her to the ground.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WYFF4.com

Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says

GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
GREER, SC
wspa.com

Anderson Fire Dept. mourns loss of sergeant

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Fire Department on Tuesday announced the passing of Seargent Daniel Bagwell. Sergeant Bagwell died “in a tragic accident yesterday (Monday) afternoon”, the department wrote in a release. The Anderson County Coroner says Bagwell was on Midway Road near Stevens Court Monday...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who died following a crash on Saturday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash happened at around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling along Fairmont Avenue when it...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy