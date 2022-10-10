Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Crystal Ball highlights issues on midterm ballots
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For this year’s midterms, the University of Virginia Center for Politics says this year’s midterm elections will focus on certain issues. These include abortion access rights, election administration, immigration policies, and the legalization of recreational marijuana. According to Sabato’s Crystal Ball, abortion will...
cbs19news
Josh Throneburg speaks to residents in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrat Congressional nominee Josh Throneburg campaigned in Charlottesville on Wednesday as part of his bid to represent the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia. Throneburg, while speaking at a Senior Statesmen of Virginia event, referred to his background as a small business owner, father and minister.
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Executive director of PCOB resigns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The executive director of the Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board has resigned. The city announced on Wednesday that Hansel Aguilar resigned effective Oct. 21. He has been serving as the board’s first executive director since last year. According to a release, Aguilar worked to...
cbs19news
Candidate's campaign raises concerns about voter intimidation, incorrect information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives says there have been instances of voter intimidation taking place. Fifth Congressional District Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg says it has been taking place since early voting got underway. In a statement, he says intimidation...
cbs19news
UVA School of Law alumnus serving as Chief Judge of Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- An alumnus from the University of Virginia now serves as the Chief Judge of the Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals. On Oct. 1, Captain Michael Holifield was appointed to the post. He graduated from the UVA School of Law in 2004 with a master’s degree...
cbs19news
Committee to consider Meriwether Lewis Elementary name prepares for first meeting
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Community Advisory Committee selected to review the name of Meriwether Lewis Elementary School will hold its first meeting next week. This meeting, which will take place virtually, will be held on Oct. 18. Twelve school and community members have been picked to serve...
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs19news
Local school divisions exceed state on-time graduation rate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The school divisions in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are both reporting graduation rates above the state average. For Albemarle County Public Schools, the on-time graduation rate for the Class of 2022 was 94.3 percent. Charlottesville City Schools says 93 percent of its Class of 2022...
cbs19news
New ESL welcome center opens at Charlottesville school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -– English as a Second Language, or ESL, has a new welcome center that just opened in Charlottesville. ESL officials are excited about the center and say it is going to be a great resource for those who might have been struggling to adapt to a new area, especially if they don't speak English as their first language.
Augusta Free Press
UVA breaks ground on new hotel and conference center, slated to open spring 2025
The University of Virginia and its partners have broken ground on a new 223,000-square-foot hotel and conference center in Charlottesville, which is targeting a spring 2025 debut. The hospitality center, whose official name will be revealed at a future date, will be managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality. “We are pleased...
C-Ville Weekly
(Don’t) melt ’em down?
Jefferson School Executive Director Andrea Douglas (right) and attorney Christopher Tate speak to a crowd prior to a court ruling that a lawsuit to stop the city’s Lee statue from being melted down will go to trial. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper....
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Martha's Market returns for 29th year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Martha’s Market will be taking place at the IX Art Park this weekend. Some businesses along the Downtown Mall will also be supporting the event, which is put on by the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation. This is the 29th year for the...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest
Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
cbs19news
Center One shares Cybersecurity tips with kids
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Young children are using the internet, so cyber security literacy is needed at a very young age. October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, so Center One’s cyber security class spoke to fifth graders at Meriweather Lewis elementary school about how they can be smart while using the internet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Center at Belvedere recognized for energy efficiency
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A facility that supports efforts for healthy aging has been recognized for energy efficiency. During its Party for the Planet on Friday, the Community Climate Collaborative recognized the Center at Belvedere with its Excellence in Energy Efficiency award. According to a release, the facility has...
cbs19news
Raising awareness about domestic violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Law enforcement officials are marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month. U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh was in Charlottesville on Thursday along with members of the U.S. Department of Justice, the Office on Violence Against Women, advocates, survivors, victim service providers, justice professionals, and police and first responders.
cardinalnews.org
Draft report says gold mine in Buckingham poses ‘serious threat,’ more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Council candidate in Rocky Mount files assault charge against assistant town manager. — The Roanoke Times. Landfill lawsuit legal bills top $1.2 million. — Bristol Herald Courier. Three new I-81 projects in Southwest...
cbs19news
Parents say school board violated policy
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parents in Madison County are expressing frustration at the county School Board. Many say the board has violated policy by removing more than two dozen books from the school library before there could be a public comment hearing on it. A Madison County Public...
Comments / 0