Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Crystal Ball highlights issues on midterm ballots

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For this year’s midterms, the University of Virginia Center for Politics says this year’s midterm elections will focus on certain issues. These include abortion access rights, election administration, immigration policies, and the legalization of recreational marijuana. According to Sabato’s Crystal Ball, abortion will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Josh Throneburg speaks to residents in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrat Congressional nominee Josh Throneburg campaigned in Charlottesville on Wednesday as part of his bid to represent the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia. Throneburg, while speaking at a Senior Statesmen of Virginia event, referred to his background as a small business owner, father and minister.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Government
Charlottesville, VA
Elections
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
cbs19news

Executive director of PCOB resigns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The executive director of the Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board has resigned. The city announced on Wednesday that Hansel Aguilar resigned effective Oct. 21. He has been serving as the board’s first executive director since last year. According to a release, Aguilar worked to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Person
Clarence Page
cbs19news

Local school divisions exceed state on-time graduation rate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The school divisions in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are both reporting graduation rates above the state average. For Albemarle County Public Schools, the on-time graduation rate for the Class of 2022 was 94.3 percent. Charlottesville City Schools says 93 percent of its Class of 2022...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New ESL welcome center opens at Charlottesville school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -– English as a Second Language, or ESL, has a new welcome center that just opened in Charlottesville. ESL officials are excited about the center and say it is going to be a great resource for those who might have been struggling to adapt to a new area, especially if they don't speak English as their first language.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

(Don’t) melt ’em down?

Jefferson School Executive Director Andrea Douglas (right) and attorney Christopher Tate speak to a crowd prior to a court ruling that a lawsuit to stop the city’s Lee statue from being melted down will go to trial. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
#Election Local#University Of Virginia#The Lodge At Old Trail#The Miller Center#Politico#Uva
cbs19news

Martha's Market returns for 29th year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Martha’s Market will be taking place at the IX Art Park this weekend. Some businesses along the Downtown Mall will also be supporting the event, which is put on by the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation. This is the 29th year for the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest

Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Center One shares Cybersecurity tips with kids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Young children are using the internet, so cyber security literacy is needed at a very young age. October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, so Center One’s cyber security class spoke to fifth graders at Meriweather Lewis elementary school about how they can be smart while using the internet.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cbs19news

Center at Belvedere recognized for energy efficiency

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A facility that supports efforts for healthy aging has been recognized for energy efficiency. During its Party for the Planet on Friday, the Community Climate Collaborative recognized the Center at Belvedere with its Excellence in Energy Efficiency award. According to a release, the facility has...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Raising awareness about domestic violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Law enforcement officials are marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month. U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh was in Charlottesville on Thursday along with members of the U.S. Department of Justice, the Office on Violence Against Women, advocates, survivors, victim service providers, justice professionals, and police and first responders.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Parents say school board violated policy

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parents in Madison County are expressing frustration at the county School Board. Many say the board has violated policy by removing more than two dozen books from the school library before there could be a public comment hearing on it. A Madison County Public...
MADISON COUNTY, VA

