Vibe

GloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

GloRilla took the stage for her television debut performance at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Sporting a red and silver sequin Big Glo baseball jersey, the Memphis rapper entered the stage from the crowd with equally glistening backup dancers twerking as her single “Tomorrow” began to play. Proving her star potential, the 23-year-old artist had the engaged crowd on their feet as she performed her single “Tomorrow,” before moving to center stage with her breakout hit, “FNF.” More from VIBE.comCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoKodak Black Pays Homage To PnB Rock...
HIP HOP
Rolling Stone

Cardi B Shows Off Handwritten Note From Beyoncé: Anyone Who Touches It Will Be ‘Electrocuted’

Cardi B has a new prized possession: a copy of Beyoncé’s Renaissance, with a message from Queen Bey herself. On Monday, the rap star posted a video of herself showing off the LP — and she made it clear: no one better touch it! “Look what Beyoncé sent me. Read it, bitch!” she said with a laugh, holding up the LP. “It was so beautiful, so lovely. I’m gonna put it in a glass frame with some laser beams on it. Anyone who gets mothafuckin’ next to it is gonna get electrocuted on mothafuckin’ site.” “I just wanna say ‘thank you...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is one of the most influential figures in pop music of all time. Born in New York to an American mother and an Equatorian father, Christina started off her career at a very young age. In 1999, her solo career took off. Christina released her first self-titled album...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face

Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Taylor Swift praises Lana Del Rey: “I am such a massive fan”

Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, will feature a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, and it’s unclear if pop music fandom will be able to handle the aftermath. With just over one week until her 10th studio album finally drops, Swift took to social media to reveal more about the Lana-featuring track ‘Snow on the Beach’.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Shakira Shares Cryptic Posts, Announces New Single

In a series of cryptic posts on Instagram, Shakira appears to reflect on recent life struggles, specifically her separation from ex-boyfriend Gerard Piquè. As fans were left wondering, she later revealed that her new single will be coming out soon. Shakira’s Vague Posts Spark Confusion. The Queen of...
CELEBRITIES
People

Taylor Swift Says She'll Be 'Grateful for Life' She Got to Work with Lana Del Rey on 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift may have millions of records sold and 11 Grammys to her name, but that doesn't mean she doesn't still get starstruck, too!. The "Willow" singer, 32, recently announced that her upcoming album Midnights will feature a track with Lana Del Rey, and in a new Instagram video, offered fans more details on her collaboration with the star Swift calls "one of the best musical artists ever."
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Dua Lipa Confirms She's Single Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa is embracing the single life. The "Future Nostalgia" singer spoke about her current relationship status in a new episode of her podcast, "Dua Lipa: At Your Service," released on Oct. 7. While interviewing Charli XCX for the iHeartRadio original series, Lipa revealed, "For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time."
CELEBRITIES
NME

NCT 127 return to ‘Good Morning America’ after three years with ‘2 Baddies’ performance

K-pop boyband NCT 127 have made their second Good Morning America appearance with a performance of their latest single ‘2 Baddies’. On October 10, Good Morning America welcomed NCT 127 to perform their latest single ‘2 Baddies’, which arrived last month alongside their fourth studio album of the same name. The boyband are currently in the United States for ‘Neo City – The Link’ concerts in Los Angeles and New Jersey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

HYBE’s request to trademark BTS’ ‘Borahae’ phrase has been rejected

The Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) has rejected HYBE’s request to trademark V from BTS‘ popular ‘Borahae’ phrase. The phrase, now synonymous with BTS, was first coined by V during a BTS fanmeet event in 2016. The term, a portmanteau of the Korean words saranghae (I love you) and borasaek (purple), was created with the following message in mind to be used between BTS and their fanbase, per Soompi: “Just as purple is the last colour of the rainbow, I will trust and love you until the very end.”
ENTERTAINMENT

