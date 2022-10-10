Read full article on original website
GloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
GloRilla took the stage for her television debut performance at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Sporting a red and silver sequin Big Glo baseball jersey, the Memphis rapper entered the stage from the crowd with equally glistening backup dancers twerking as her single “Tomorrow” began to play. Proving her star potential, the 23-year-old artist had the engaged crowd on their feet as she performed her single “Tomorrow,” before moving to center stage with her breakout hit, “FNF.” More from VIBE.comCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoKodak Black Pays Homage To PnB Rock...
Harry Styles' Austin Fans Are Going Silent At His 'Leave America' Lyric & It’s So Awkward
Ever since Harry Styles began performing the 2022 hit single "As It Was" at live shows, fans from around the world have been reacting to the song's lyric "Leave America." Anywhere outside of the United States, people would scream the line as if urging the English musician to leave the country where he spends much of his time.
Charlie Puth says everyone ‘disappeared’ on him at Ellen DeGeneres’ music label after Greyson Chance said he felt ‘completely abandoned’
Charlie Puth claimed everyone at Ellen DeGeneres' record label "disappeared" after his first EP. The singer discussed his time with the eleveneleven label on the "Rolling Stone Music Now" podcast. Puth compared his experience to Greyson Chance, who previously said he felt "abandoned."
Cardi B Shows Off Handwritten Note From Beyoncé: Anyone Who Touches It Will Be ‘Electrocuted’
Cardi B has a new prized possession: a copy of Beyoncé’s Renaissance, with a message from Queen Bey herself. On Monday, the rap star posted a video of herself showing off the LP — and she made it clear: no one better touch it! “Look what Beyoncé sent me. Read it, bitch!” she said with a laugh, holding up the LP. “It was so beautiful, so lovely. I’m gonna put it in a glass frame with some laser beams on it. Anyone who gets mothafuckin’ next to it is gonna get electrocuted on mothafuckin’ site.” “I just wanna say ‘thank you...
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera is one of the most influential figures in pop music of all time. Born in New York to an American mother and an Equatorian father, Christina started off her career at a very young age. In 1999, her solo career took off. Christina released her first self-titled album...
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face
Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
Taylor Swift praises Lana Del Rey: “I am such a massive fan”
Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, will feature a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, and it’s unclear if pop music fandom will be able to handle the aftermath. With just over one week until her 10th studio album finally drops, Swift took to social media to reveal more about the Lana-featuring track ‘Snow on the Beach’.
Taylor Swift Admits 'Midnights' Track "Lavender Haze" Is About Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Over the last few weeks, Taylor Swift has been unveiling the names of songs featured on her upcoming album Midnights, in all different orders. Last night, the singer-slash-songwriter shared track 1, which is “Lavender Haze,” adding that it was inspired by her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. She...
Shakira Shares Cryptic Posts, Announces New Single
In a series of cryptic posts on Instagram, Shakira appears to reflect on recent life struggles, specifically her separation from ex-boyfriend Gerard Piquè. As fans were left wondering, she later revealed that her new single will be coming out soon. Shakira’s Vague Posts Spark Confusion. The Queen of...
Doja Cat Shows Off Artistic Makeup For Beyoncé's Paris 'Renaissance' Party
Doja Cat was an "Alien Superstar" at Beyonce & Tiffany & Co.'s Paris Fashion Week party.
Taylor Swift Says She'll Be 'Grateful for Life' She Got to Work with Lana Del Rey on 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift may have millions of records sold and 11 Grammys to her name, but that doesn't mean she doesn't still get starstruck, too!. The "Willow" singer, 32, recently announced that her upcoming album Midnights will feature a track with Lana Del Rey, and in a new Instagram video, offered fans more details on her collaboration with the star Swift calls "one of the best musical artists ever."
Cardi B Shares Photos From Her Star Studded 30th Birthday And She Looks Amazing!
Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday in style last night with a star studded cabaret-themed birthday bash at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, California and of course, she looked amazing! While everyone showed up and showed out for the burlesque theme in their very best fits, the birthday girl of course stole the show in […]
Dua Lipa Confirms She's Single Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors
Dua Lipa is embracing the single life. The "Future Nostalgia" singer spoke about her current relationship status in a new episode of her podcast, "Dua Lipa: At Your Service," released on Oct. 7. While interviewing Charli XCX for the iHeartRadio original series, Lipa revealed, "For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time."
Watch: NCT 127 discuss, perform '2 Baddies' on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
K-pop group NCT 127 discussed and performed "2 Baddies" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
BTS’ label says it will crack down on “counterfeit” merchandise at Busan ‘Yet To Come’ concert
Big Hit Music has issued a new statement addressing the “unauthorised use” of BTS‘ trademark ahead of the band’s forthcoming ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan, where the label says it will crack down on “counterfeit” merchandise. The statement, written in both...
Selena Gomez Sings A Raw, Heartfelt Message To Herself In 'My Mind & Me' Trailer
The first official trailer for Selena Gomez’s upcoming Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me has dropped on Monday (October 10) in conjunction with World Mental Health Day. Directed by Alek Keshishian, who also helmed the critically acclaimed 1991 film Madonna: Truth or Dare and the music...
Demi Lovato makes difficult decision to postpone concert after losing her voice
Demi Lovato was forced to take a difficult decision in the middle of her successful ‘Holy Fvck’ tour, after she realized that she had woken up with “no voice” following her last concert. The singer, who recently surprised the audience in Los Angeles with some special guests, announced...
NCT 127 return to ‘Good Morning America’ after three years with ‘2 Baddies’ performance
K-pop boyband NCT 127 have made their second Good Morning America appearance with a performance of their latest single ‘2 Baddies’. On October 10, Good Morning America welcomed NCT 127 to perform their latest single ‘2 Baddies’, which arrived last month alongside their fourth studio album of the same name. The boyband are currently in the United States for ‘Neo City – The Link’ concerts in Los Angeles and New Jersey.
HYBE’s request to trademark BTS’ ‘Borahae’ phrase has been rejected
The Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) has rejected HYBE’s request to trademark V from BTS‘ popular ‘Borahae’ phrase. The phrase, now synonymous with BTS, was first coined by V during a BTS fanmeet event in 2016. The term, a portmanteau of the Korean words saranghae (I love you) and borasaek (purple), was created with the following message in mind to be used between BTS and their fanbase, per Soompi: “Just as purple is the last colour of the rainbow, I will trust and love you until the very end.”
