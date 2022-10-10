Read full article on original website
For 4 decades, N.J. daycare center has been a labor of love for this couple
Patricia and Ronald Zeck opened a “little nursery school program” in the basement of their Clarksboro home in 1982. At the time, the total enrollment was two. Later that year, its first graduating class numbered 15. Since then, Toddlers N’ Tots’ enrollment and size have grown considerably....
shorelocalnews.com
Discover Cape May’s Revolution Rail
Last week, editor-in-chief Cindy Fertsch and I drove 45 minutes south to enjoy one of the most anticipated fall attractions in South Jersey: Revolution Rail of Cape May. It was one of the coolest experiences we’ve had in the tri-state area. Revolution Rail began in 2016 after the founder...
CHOP increasing security following threats aimed at transgender clinic
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is increasing its security following threats aimed at its transgender clinic. It's happened at pediatric facilities around the United States, and now, a group of medical organizations is calling on the Department of Justice to launch an investigation. Medical organizations say anti-transgender rhetoric has crossed the line, leading to threats of violence. Experts say it's putting doctors and people in the trans community in danger. "I started going to the CHOP gender clinic in 2018. I had come out and known that I was trans since I was like 12," student Connor Heinrich said. Heinrich...
21-year-old Gloucester County, NJ, Native Found Dead in College Dorm
The Gloucester County community is in mourning following news of the death of a 21-year-old college student from the area. Andrew 'Drew' Ruelicke, of Harrison Township, was reportedly found dead in his Pennsylvania dormitory approximately 10 AM on October 8th, according to The Courier Post. Ruelicke, who graduated from Bishop...
Women From Egg Harbor City and Clementon, NJ, Admit Meth Trafficking
Two South Jersey women have admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and they now potentially face decades behind bars and millions of dollars in fines. 42-year-old Sherri Craig of Clementon and 27-year-old Shannon Foster of Egg Harbor City pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to one count of conspiring to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.
pasconewsonline.com
Camden, NJ Is One of the Most Heavily Policed Cities in the Country
Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates - particularly homicide - were on the rise.
Redd leaves pension-boosting job with South Jersey university board to lead Camden nonprofit
Dana Redd is a Camden native who was mayor from 2010 to 2018.
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Grows with New Community Space, C.R.O.P.S
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City invites shoppers to explore a new community space as C.R.O.P.S. (Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces) opens at the shopping center. The nonprofit’s storefront will be used to host classes and workshops on a variety of topics from urban gardening instruction to nutrition education, DIY classes and even a napping session meant to support the mental health of the community. The 6,049-square-foot community space is set to open Saturday, Oct. 22 in suite 1020 next to Finish Line.
2 months, 2 dogs, 2 deaths: No answers about K9 who died in SUV
Two months after Gloucester County K-9 Ember and a dog belonging to Gloucester County fire marshal Shawn Layton died in a county vehicle, there are still no answers as to what led to their deaths. Layton did not report the deaths until the next day but even then it was...
camdencounty.com
90 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County
The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 75 cases, 16 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
shorelocalnews.com
Hundreds of HERO Campaign Supporters to Attend 11th HERO Walk October 16
Ocean City, N.J. – The John R. Elliott HERO Campaign will host its 11th HERO Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center, located at 6th Street and the Boardwalk. Hundreds of supporters, along with families who have lost loved ones to drunk driving, are expected for the walk-run event.
snjtoday.com
Local Volunteers Visit Nation’s Capital
Four local pageant winners were treated to an all-expense paid trip to Washington, DC, accompanied by family members. USOA Miss Atlantic County 2022 Jessica Indio, Miss Cumberland County 2022 Ashley Campbell, Miss Eastern Shores Outstanding Teen 2022 Alyssa Peacock and Miss Cape Shores 2022 Molly Pugliese were honored by Rep. Jeff Van Drew for their many hours of dedicated assistance to Project Thanksgiving and local veterans, particularly during the pandemic.
shorelocalnews.com
AtlantiCare recognizes Edward R. Knight Award winners, healthcare heroes during 61st annual Century Club Gala
Event proceeds to benefit Medical Arts Pavilion programs and services. The AtlantiCare Foundation honored Kamal Kassis, M.D. and Dee Kassis, RN, of Absecon, and Joseph Kelly, of Mays Landing as Edward R. Knight Award recipients October 8. The recognition took place during the organization’s 61st annual Century Club Gala at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City.
NBC Philadelphia
Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later
Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
shorelocalnews.com
Holy Spirit Alum Innovates and Modernizes His Family Business
It’s the Fourth of July weekend. Tens of thousands of families trek from Philadelphia to the Jersey Shore. Rental homes are completely booked and doo-wop motels don’t have any vacancy. Almost a million people gather on the sand to tan or build sandcastles, warming up to jump into the refreshingly-cold ocean.
shorelocalnews.com
Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river
To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
southjerseyobserver.com
A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition Event Returns October 26
Main Street Vineland’s signature fundraising event, “A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition Event,” will return on Wednesday, October 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course. 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. Major Event Sponsors. The major sponsors for this event, now...
Local outreach program helping Pine Hill residents displaced by fire
PINE HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- Some families forced out after a two-alarm apartment fire over the weekend say they're still having problems rebuilding their lives.Pine Hill residents stood outside of their burned apartment building and tried to figure out their next move after losing everything."From here, where do we go?" Bobby Williams said. "What else do we do?"Flames swarmed one of the buildings at Mansion Apartments on West Branch Avenue last Friday.Investigators say an improperly discarded cigarette caused the fire. The roof is caved in and the walls collapsed which left the apartments exposed."That was home, you know, everybody else...
Community Support Grows For Victim Left With Critical Burns From South Jersey Gas Explosion
Community support is growing for a 44-year-old Pleasantville woman who was severely burned in a backyard gas explosion. Elba Mencias was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering second- and third-degree burns to 45 percent of her body. She was adding gasoline to the bonfire when it exploded on Sept. 28,...
Camden County-owned vineyard producing record number of grapes
BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- A South Jersey vineyard announced Tuesday it produced a record number of grapes this year to sell to wineries. The vineyard is owned by Camden County's government.County commissioners voted in 2019 to start a vineyard to support South Jersey's growing wine industry.This year's crop harvested more than 7,000 pounds of grapes, a 400% spike from the previous year."It's good for everyone," Camden County Commission Deputy Director Ed McDonnell said. "[The wineries] become tax-paying entities, and they provide a great service for residents of Camden County."Bridie Poerner, who's interning in the county's master gardener program, said growing grapes locally is a more environmentally friendly approach to making wine."I think it can teach people that if you start local and go up, it's basically small approaches to making the environment a better place for the Garden State," Poerner said.Camden County College is also launching a certificate program to prepare students for jobs in the wine-making industry.
