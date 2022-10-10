PINE HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- Some families forced out after a two-alarm apartment fire over the weekend say they're still having problems rebuilding their lives.Pine Hill residents stood outside of their burned apartment building and tried to figure out their next move after losing everything."From here, where do we go?" Bobby Williams said. "What else do we do?"Flames swarmed one of the buildings at Mansion Apartments on West Branch Avenue last Friday.Investigators say an improperly discarded cigarette caused the fire. The roof is caved in and the walls collapsed which left the apartments exposed."That was home, you know, everybody else...

