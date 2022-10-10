ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siue.edu

School of Pharmacy Students Receive Traditional White Coats

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) presented 62 students, comprising its Class of 2026, with their professional white coats during the 18th White Coat Ceremony held Sept. 9. The ceremony acknowledges the students’ entrance into the Doctor of Pharmacy degree program with the presentation of the official...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Education
Edwardsville, IL
Education
City
Edwardsville, IL
siue.edu

SIUE Winter Session Registration Opens Oct. 31

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s online Winter Session offers students the chance to advance toward degree completion with accelerated three-week class offerings. The session features more than 70 classes taught entirely online. Registration opens Monday, Oct. 31, and classes begin Monday, Dec. 19. “The accelerated three-week course offerings through the...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KSDK

Lincoln County elementary school is named Apple Distinguished School

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Hawk Point Elementary students and staff are celebrating being named an Apple Distinguished School for 2022–2025 for the school's hard work. Educators and facilitators believe using these Apple products are a way for students to think differently. Community Relations Specialist Audrey Henebry said the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for students in need

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some parents of one area school district are furious after their board of education voted to eliminate programs meant to help low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for Black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Student Loan Debt#Financial Aid#School Of Education#Siue#Federal Student Aid#Linus College#College Readiness#The Core Team Department
5 On Your Side

Rosati-Kain alumnae proposing plan to keep school open

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of girls have been built up by Rosati-Kain and now the same women are fighting to prevent it from shutting down. "How much of an impact would it be? It would not be dropping a pebble, it is like a dropping a boulder and the chasm is vast if that happens," alumna Jeane Mitchell-Carr said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
thekirkwoodcall.com

What your St. Louis high school says about you

If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
rejournals.com

St. Louis’ Kwame Building Group names executive director for its philanthropic foundation

St. Louis-based Kwame Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Kwame Building Group, has selected Lydia Huston as its new executive director. In this role, Huston will oversee daily operations, apply multidimensional fundraising and community relations initiatives and implement year-round philanthropic activities through the organization’s existing events and programs. Since 2003,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Council honors longtime Alton resident

ALTON – During the Wednesday's city council meeting, Alton resident Anna Mae Lewis was honored. Born Oct. 10 1936, Lewis attended Lovejoy School were she achieved her General Equivalency Diploma. She furthered her education and became a certified nurse's assistant. She served at the Eunice Smith Nursing home for 36 years before retiring.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in North City. The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cottage. Police say the woman was picking her 15-year-old teen up from school when four teenagers approached the kid and started assaulting him. One...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Hawaiian Bros readies to open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy