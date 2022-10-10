Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
siue.edu
School of Pharmacy Students Receive Traditional White Coats
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) presented 62 students, comprising its Class of 2026, with their professional white coats during the 18th White Coat Ceremony held Sept. 9. The ceremony acknowledges the students’ entrance into the Doctor of Pharmacy degree program with the presentation of the official...
KIPP High School in St. Louis shifts to online learning after another student brings gun on campus
ST. LOUIS — KIPP High School in St. Louis announced earlier this week that it has paused in-person learning because of safety concerns on campus. The school sent a letter out notifying it will shift to virtual instruction momentarily due to safety and security concerns on campus. Administrators announced...
siue.edu
SIUE School of Nursing Gains $4M HRSA Grant to Launch Mobile Health Unit and Training Enhancement Program
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Nursing (SON) has received its largest grant in history— $4 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) — to develop a mobile health unit that will provide community-based services in East St. Louis, Fairmont City, and surrounding communities. “We...
Mehlville School District cancels classes Thursday
Students in the Mehlville School District get the day off.
siue.edu
SIUE’s Theising Explores Lessons Learned from East St. Louis, “City of Champions”
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Arts & Issues series will present a lecture by Andrew Theising, PhD, entitled, “Learning Lessons from East St. Louis” at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, following a reception at 3:30 p.m., in the Morris University Center’s (MUC) Conference Center. Theising, who retired...
siue.edu
SIUE Winter Session Registration Opens Oct. 31
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s online Winter Session offers students the chance to advance toward degree completion with accelerated three-week class offerings. The session features more than 70 classes taught entirely online. Registration opens Monday, Oct. 31, and classes begin Monday, Dec. 19. “The accelerated three-week course offerings through the...
KSDK
Lincoln County elementary school is named Apple Distinguished School
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Hawk Point Elementary students and staff are celebrating being named an Apple Distinguished School for 2022–2025 for the school's hard work. Educators and facilitators believe using these Apple products are a way for students to think differently. Community Relations Specialist Audrey Henebry said the...
KMOV
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for students in need
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some parents of one area school district are furious after their board of education voted to eliminate programs meant to help low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for Black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
KSDK
Hazelwood School District hopes bond passage would help school safety and security
Local voters have the opportunity to help the Hazelwood school district improve their schools. The safety and security at several schools need an upgrade.
Rosati-Kain alumnae proposing plan to keep school open
ST. LOUIS — Thousands of girls have been built up by Rosati-Kain and now the same women are fighting to prevent it from shutting down. "How much of an impact would it be? It would not be dropping a pebble, it is like a dropping a boulder and the chasm is vast if that happens," alumna Jeane Mitchell-Carr said.
siue.edu
Metro East Residents Turnout for Free Computers, Distributed by East St. Louis Learning Resource Center and PCs for People
More than 200 desktop and laptop computers were given away to eligible Metro East residents on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center. The computer giveaway was made possible by PCs for People and the SIUE East St. Louis Learning Resource Center (LRC), according...
Saint Louis Public Schools picks interim superintendent, launches national search for permanent job
ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Public Schools system chose an interim superintendent to take over the job after current Superintendent Kelvin Adams retires at the end of the year. In a press release Monday, SLPS announced Nicole Williams will take over the position on Jan. 1, 2023, following...
thekirkwoodcall.com
What your St. Louis high school says about you
If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
rejournals.com
St. Louis’ Kwame Building Group names executive director for its philanthropic foundation
St. Louis-based Kwame Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Kwame Building Group, has selected Lydia Huston as its new executive director. In this role, Huston will oversee daily operations, apply multidimensional fundraising and community relations initiatives and implement year-round philanthropic activities through the organization’s existing events and programs. Since 2003,...
City of St. Louis announce new bureau to tackle drug abuse and mental health
The City of St. Louis announced a new bureau in the St. Louis Department of Health to tackle the crisis of drug abuse and mental health.
River City HBCU Classic football game canceled in St. Louis￼
The game between the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M University was set to kick off at The Dome at America’s Center this Sunday, but organizers say they had to make a decision to cancel the event, leaving many people disappointed.
recordpatriot.com
Council honors longtime Alton resident
ALTON – During the Wednesday's city council meeting, Alton resident Anna Mae Lewis was honored. Born Oct. 10 1936, Lewis attended Lovejoy School were she achieved her General Equivalency Diploma. She furthered her education and became a certified nurse's assistant. She served at the Eunice Smith Nursing home for 36 years before retiring.
KMOV
Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in North City. The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cottage. Police say the woman was picking her 15-year-old teen up from school when four teenagers approached the kid and started assaulting him. One...
recordpatriot.com
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
Nobel Prize-winning professor slept in, missed important call
When Professor Philip Dybvig went to sleep Sunday night, he turned on his phone's "Do Not Disturb" setting.
