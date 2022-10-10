ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Federal Register weekly update: 601 documents added

By Molly Byrne
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OsLv5_0iTmNuJB00

The Federal Register is a daily journal of federal government activity that includes presidential documents, proposed and final rules, and public notices. It is a common measure of an administration’s regulatory activity, accounting for both regulatory and deregulatory actions.

From October 3 through October 7, the Federal Register grew by 1,584 pages for a year-to-date total of 61,216 pages.

The Federal Register hit an all-time high of 95,894 pages in 2016.

This week’s Federal Register featured the following 601 documents:

  1. 497 notices
  2. 17 presidential documents
  3. 31 proposed rules
  4. 56 final rules

Two proposed rules, including revisions to regulations under the Packers and Stockyards Act to promote inclusive competition and market integrity from the Agricultural Marketing Service, and three final rules, including amendments to the national emission standards for hazardous air pollutants from the Environmental Protection Agency were deemed significant under E.O. 12866—defined by the potential to have large impacts on the economy, environment, public health, or state or local governments. Significant actions may also conflict with presidential priorities or other agency rules. The Biden administration has issued 172 significant proposed rules, 189 significant final rules, and four significant notices as of October 7.

Ballotpedia maintains page counts and other information about the Federal Register as part of its Administrative State Project. The project is a neutral, nonpartisan encyclopedic resource that defines and analyzes the administrative state, including its philosophical origins, legal and judicial precedents, and scholarly examinations of its consequences. The project also monitors and reports on measures of federal government activity.

