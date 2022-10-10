Federal Register weekly update: 601 documents added

The Federal Register is a daily journal of federal government activity that includes presidential documents, proposed and final rules, and public notices. It is a common measure of an administration’s regulatory activity, accounting for both regulatory and deregulatory actions.

From October 3 through October 7, the Federal Register grew by 1,584 pages for a year-to-date total of 61,216 pages.

The Federal Register hit an all-time high of 95,894 pages in 2016.

This week’s Federal Register featured the following 601 documents:

497 notices 17 presidential documents 31 proposed rules 56 final rules

Two proposed rules, including revisions to regulations under the Packers and Stockyards Act to promote inclusive competition and market integrity from the Agricultural Marketing Service, and three final rules, including amendments to the national emission standards for hazardous air pollutants from the Environmental Protection Agency were deemed significant under E.O. 12866—defined by the potential to have large impacts on the economy, environment, public health, or state or local governments. Significant actions may also conflict with presidential priorities or other agency rules. The Biden administration has issued 172 significant proposed rules, 189 significant final rules, and four significant notices as of October 7.

