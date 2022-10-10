ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

A Shift in Global Energy Demand Could Be Coming This Winter

Following a summer of cooling prices, oil is back in focus as an inflation issue. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $92 a barrel on Sunday, up from $77 just two weeks prior. In the exchange-traded fund space, the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) has risen 36% this year. The fund...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Connecticut

Asian Economies May Have to Brace for Rising Debt and Capital Flight, IMF Warns

Asia's biggest economic problems next year will stem from rising interest rates. These will put increasing pressure on debt servicing in Asia and heighten capital flight from the region: IMF. The U.K. bond crisis will have limited impact on Asian markets although "anything that creates financial market turbulence will find...
MARKETS
NBC Connecticut

Tether, World's Biggest Stablecoin, Cuts Its Commercial Paper Holdings to Zero

Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, has slashed back its commercial paper holdings to zero, replacing them with U.S. Treasury bills instead, according to a blog post. The popular U.S.-dollar pegged cryptocurrency said the move is part of tether's "ongoing efforts to increase transparency" and back its tokens with "the most secure reserves in the market."
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
KIRO 7 Seattle

Banking breakup between Ye, JPMorgan planned for weeks

NEW YORK — (AP) — JPMorgan Chase and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are ending their business relationship, but the breakup is not a result of the controversy over the hip-hop star's recent antisemitic comments. The letter ending West's relationship with JPMorgan was tweeted Wednesday by...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Connecticut

Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal

Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Energy Crisis#European Union#Energy Security#Business Industry#Linus Business#Jpmorgan Chase#Cnbc#Western#Russian
NBC Connecticut

Here's the Inflation Breakdown for September 2022 — in One Chart

Inflation jumped by 8.2% in September versus a year earlier, hotter than expected though a slight decline from August. Consumers have seen prices for food, energy and housing rise sharply over that time. "Core" inflation, which strips out food and energy costs, jumped to its highest level since 1982, suggesting...
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Jumps Back Above 4% After CPI Tops Expectations

Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors reacted to a hotter than expected rise in consumer prices. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note jumped 19 basis points to 4.476% at 4:00 p.m ET Thursday . The 10-year Treasury yield rose roughly six basis points to 3.958%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Saudi Arabia
NBC Connecticut

Bitcoin Recovers Above $19,000 After Finding a New Low for the Month

Cryptocurrency prices rebounded Thursday after sliding to new October lows following the release of a key U.S. inflation reading that came in hotter than expected. The price of bitcoin was last higher by 1.3% at $19,388.89 and ether lost 0.7% to trade at $1,289.20, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day they fell as low as $18,201.00 and $1,192.80, respectively.
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

North Korea Flies Warplanes Near Border and Tests Another Ballistic Missile

WASHINGTON — South Korea's military said it detected a North Korean short-range ballistic missile launch, the latest in a series of tests by the nuclear-armed country that have raised tensions with its neighbors in Asia and in the U.S. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also said North Korean...
MILITARY
NBC Connecticut

White House Is Pushing Ahead Research to Cool Earth by Reflecting Back Sunlight

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is coordinating a five-year research plan to study ways of modifying the amount of sunlight that reaches the Earth in order to temporarily temper the effects of global warming. There are several kinds of sunlight-reflection technology being considered, including stratospheric aerosol...
POTUS
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Delta, Walgreens, Applied Materials and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Delta Air Lines (DAL) – The airline's stock rose 3.9% in the premarket on the strength of an upbeat current-quarter forecast as travel demand continues to rebound. For its most recent quarter, Delta earned an adjusted $1.51 per share, a number that was 2 cents below consensus but included a 3-cent impact from the effects of Hurricane Ian.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy