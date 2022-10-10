Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Biden Administration Asked Saudi Arabia to Postpone OPEC Decision by a Month, Saudis Say
The Biden administration asked Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of oil producer group OPEC, to delay its decision on oil output by a month, the kingdom said in a statement. Notably, Biden's request would have delayed the decision until after the U.S. midterm elections. In a statement, the Saudi government...
NBC Connecticut
A Shift in Global Energy Demand Could Be Coming This Winter
Following a summer of cooling prices, oil is back in focus as an inflation issue. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $92 a barrel on Sunday, up from $77 just two weeks prior. In the exchange-traded fund space, the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) has risen 36% this year. The fund...
NBC Connecticut
Asian Economies May Have to Brace for Rising Debt and Capital Flight, IMF Warns
Asia's biggest economic problems next year will stem from rising interest rates. These will put increasing pressure on debt servicing in Asia and heighten capital flight from the region: IMF. The U.K. bond crisis will have limited impact on Asian markets although "anything that creates financial market turbulence will find...
NBC Connecticut
Tether, World's Biggest Stablecoin, Cuts Its Commercial Paper Holdings to Zero
Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, has slashed back its commercial paper holdings to zero, replacing them with U.S. Treasury bills instead, according to a blog post. The popular U.S.-dollar pegged cryptocurrency said the move is part of tether's "ongoing efforts to increase transparency" and back its tokens with "the most secure reserves in the market."
RELATED PEOPLE
Banking breakup between Ye, JPMorgan planned for weeks
NEW YORK — (AP) — JPMorgan Chase and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are ending their business relationship, but the breakup is not a result of the controversy over the hip-hop star's recent antisemitic comments. The letter ending West's relationship with JPMorgan was tweeted Wednesday by...
NBC Connecticut
How Palantir's Tech-Based Patriotism and Politics Grew Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Company
Palantir, more than any other tech startup of the last few decades, has been closely tied to government work, often secretive in nature. Its CEO Alex Karp, who founded the company with Peter Thiel, is an outspoken patriot and advocate for the use of technology in national defense. The CIA...
NBC Connecticut
Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal
Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
NBC Connecticut
British Pound Jumps on Reports UK Government May Reverse Parts of Its Tax-Cutting Proposals
LONDON — Sterling jumped against the U.S. dollar on Thursday following multiple reports that the British government is in talks to scrap parts of its unfunded package of tax cuts. The British pound traded 2% higher at $1.1319 during late afternoon deals in London, after briefly paring gains on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Here's the Inflation Breakdown for September 2022 — in One Chart
Inflation jumped by 8.2% in September versus a year earlier, hotter than expected though a slight decline from August. Consumers have seen prices for food, energy and housing rise sharply over that time. "Core" inflation, which strips out food and energy costs, jumped to its highest level since 1982, suggesting...
NBC Connecticut
Delaying Big Purchases, Reducing Debt: 76% of Adults Are Making Lifestyle Changes to Prepare for a Potential Recession
Eighty-four percent of adults say they are concerned that a recession is on the horizon, a new survey shows. Additionally, 74% said their concerns about inflation have increased. If you are worrying about job loss during a recession, be sure to make arrangements to have sufficient emergency savings, experts say.
NBC Connecticut
A Trump Employee Told the FBI the Former President Ordered Staff to Move Boxes of Documents at Mar-a-Lago
One of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents that the former president had ordered the relocation of boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter. The source also told NBC News that the FBI obtained security video showing people...
NBC Connecticut
10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Jumps Back Above 4% After CPI Tops Expectations
Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors reacted to a hotter than expected rise in consumer prices. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note jumped 19 basis points to 4.476% at 4:00 p.m ET Thursday . The 10-year Treasury yield rose roughly six basis points to 3.958%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Bitcoin Recovers Above $19,000 After Finding a New Low for the Month
Cryptocurrency prices rebounded Thursday after sliding to new October lows following the release of a key U.S. inflation reading that came in hotter than expected. The price of bitcoin was last higher by 1.3% at $19,388.89 and ether lost 0.7% to trade at $1,289.20, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day they fell as low as $18,201.00 and $1,192.80, respectively.
Ukrainians brace for blackouts, hard winter after Russia pummels power grid
KYIV, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Liubov Palii was sitting at her computer when the lights went off in her one-bedroom apartment after Russian strikes pummelled Ukraine's energy network.
NBC Connecticut
North Korea Flies Warplanes Near Border and Tests Another Ballistic Missile
WASHINGTON — South Korea's military said it detected a North Korean short-range ballistic missile launch, the latest in a series of tests by the nuclear-armed country that have raised tensions with its neighbors in Asia and in the U.S. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also said North Korean...
Ukraine Situation Report: Gaining Ground In Kherson
(Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)There are reports that Russians are starting to evacuate residents of Kherson, an indication that Ukraine's southern offensive is succeeding.
NBC Connecticut
White House Is Pushing Ahead Research to Cool Earth by Reflecting Back Sunlight
The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is coordinating a five-year research plan to study ways of modifying the amount of sunlight that reaches the Earth in order to temporarily temper the effects of global warming. There are several kinds of sunlight-reflection technology being considered, including stratospheric aerosol...
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Delta, Walgreens, Applied Materials and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Delta Air Lines (DAL) – The airline's stock rose 3.9% in the premarket on the strength of an upbeat current-quarter forecast as travel demand continues to rebound. For its most recent quarter, Delta earned an adjusted $1.51 per share, a number that was 2 cents below consensus but included a 3-cent impact from the effects of Hurricane Ian.
Dow surges 800 points after historic turnaround
Stocks made a massive turnaround Thursday as the Dow Jones surged more than 800 points for the day, as traders shook off another hot inflation report.
Comments / 0