Pennsylvania State

FOX 43

Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges among the most deteriorated in the United States, according to a new report

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A report released Wednesday by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, found that Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges are among some of the most deteriorated in the country. The report, "Rural Connections: Examining the Safety, Connectivity, Condition and Funding Needs of America’s Rural Roads & Bridges,"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania protects more farmland in the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania protected 2,046 acres, across 24 farms and 10 counties, from future development on Thursday, Oct. 13. The newly preserved farms are in Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Wyoming, and York Counties. With the newly protected land, Pennsylvania has officially protected 6,118...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

PA Dept. of Health encourages Pennsylvanians to get flu shots, COVID-19 boosters as flu season approaches

The Pennsylvania Department of Heath on Tuesday encouraged residents to get their flu shot and COVID-19 vaccination booster as flu season approaches. Speaking at an event with public health officials at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Acting Health Secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said keeping vaccinations and flu shots up-to-date is an important step to help keep communities safe.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Fall Foliage at peak or getting close: weekly fall foliage report for Pennsylvania

For those who enjoy an annual fall-foliage drive into and through the northern reaches of Pennsylvania, the upcoming weekend and next week may be the best period of 2022. Autumn colors are at their peak throughout counties north of the Appalachian Mountains, except for McKean, Potter, Susquehanna and Wayne counties, where the leaves have moved past peak, according to the Pennsylvania Weekly Fall Foliage Report” for October 13-19 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury

Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
SUNBURY, PA
WHYY

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Shapiro, Mastriano stand on raising it

Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Pennsylvania’s Suburbs Are Not OK

For families living in Pennsylvania’s suburbs, things are not OK. The prosperity enjoyed by suburbanites is in peril, and they know it. Soccer field small talk has moved beyond gas prices. Polite conversation has moved into something more urgent: survival. Two recent studies help explain why suburbanites feel they...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania: 10 Best Places to Retire

Pennsylvania has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
PennLive.com

Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1

October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Shippensburg University students unveil 'first-of-it's-kind' voting data map

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A group of Shippensburg University Honors students has created a “first-of-its-kind” voting data map that shows changes in voting patterns over time. The Shippensburg University Pennsylvania Elections Research (SUPER) map includes statistics on voter registration, partisan turnout, and electoral wins for each...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Bear Hunting Season is Right Around the Corner

Pennsylvania's bear hunting season is soon to be in full effect statewide with the ability for hunters to participate with bows, muzzleloaders, and rifles. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Saturday, October 15, bow hunting for bears will begin statewide and run until Saturday, November 5. Muzzleloader hunting will range from Saturday, October 15th to Saturday, October 22nd. Juniors, seniors, active military, and disabled permit holders may use a rife to hunt bears from Thursday, October 20th to Saturday, October 22nd.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

