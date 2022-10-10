Read full article on original website
Related
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Oct. 12: Cases, hospitalizations up
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022, there were 12,868 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as […]
ehn.org
See where toxic PFAS have been used in Pennsylvania fracking wells
PITTSBURGH—Toxic “forever chemicals”, also known as PFAS, have been used in at least eight oil and gas wells in Pennsylvania, but the exact location of those wells has never been publicly disclosed — until now. Experts say it’s possible that communities where PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl...
Fetterman interview; crime trends; mountain lion legends: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
‘Elephant in the room’: In an endorsement interview with PennLive’s Editorial Board, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman addressed his stroke recovery after critics claim a NBC News interview showed he was unfit to serve as U.S. Senator. Crime trends: Is crime up or down in Pennsylvania? How does that...
Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges among the most deteriorated in the United States, according to a new report
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A report released Wednesday by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, found that Pennsylvania's rural roads and bridges are among some of the most deteriorated in the country. The report, "Rural Connections: Examining the Safety, Connectivity, Condition and Funding Needs of America’s Rural Roads & Bridges,"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where to see peak fall foliage in Pennsylvania this week
Pennsylvania falls include Halloween festivities, corn mazes, and apple and pumpkin picking, but none of that would quite feel like autumn if it wasn't accompanied by beautiful fall foliage.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania protects more farmland in the Midstate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania protected 2,046 acres, across 24 farms and 10 counties, from future development on Thursday, Oct. 13. The newly preserved farms are in Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Wyoming, and York Counties. With the newly protected land, Pennsylvania has officially protected 6,118...
FOX43.com
PA Dept. of Health encourages Pennsylvanians to get flu shots, COVID-19 boosters as flu season approaches
The Pennsylvania Department of Heath on Tuesday encouraged residents to get their flu shot and COVID-19 vaccination booster as flu season approaches. Speaking at an event with public health officials at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Acting Health Secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said keeping vaccinations and flu shots up-to-date is an important step to help keep communities safe.
Fall Foliage at peak or getting close: weekly fall foliage report for Pennsylvania
For those who enjoy an annual fall-foliage drive into and through the northern reaches of Pennsylvania, the upcoming weekend and next week may be the best period of 2022. Autumn colors are at their peak throughout counties north of the Appalachian Mountains, except for McKean, Potter, Susquehanna and Wayne counties, where the leaves have moved past peak, according to the Pennsylvania Weekly Fall Foliage Report” for October 13-19 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
RELATED PEOPLE
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury
Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Shapiro, Mastriano stand on raising it
Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
Fairfield Sun Times
Pennsylvania’s Suburbs Are Not OK
For families living in Pennsylvania’s suburbs, things are not OK. The prosperity enjoyed by suburbanites is in peril, and they know it. Soccer field small talk has moved beyond gas prices. Polite conversation has moved into something more urgent: survival. Two recent studies help explain why suburbanites feel they...
State game lands grow by 158 acres in central Pennsylvania
State Game Lands 145 in Lancaster and Lebanon counties has grown to nearly 3,000 acres with the recent addition of 158 acres transferred to the Pennsylvania Game Commission from Natural Lands. The forested tract lies adjacent to the existing 2,816 acres already included in the game lands. It provides refuge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania gas prices continue to rise while national average stays level
Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania gas prices continue to rise again, even as the national average has leveled out at the current time. The national average for gas, according to Triple-A, sits at $3.92. An average that hasn’t changed in the past 24 hours. Pennsylvania, however, has seen an uptick from Tuesday of 3 cents and […]
Deadly rabbit disease discovery leads Pa. Game Commission to create disease management area
The discovery of two captive rabbits infected with rabbit hemorrhagic disease in Fayette County has led the Pennsylvania Game Commission to set up a special-regulation disease management area similar to those already in place for areas where deer have been found with chronic wasting disease. Within the DMA, which extends...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania: 10 Best Places to Retire
Pennsylvania has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
"Fat Bear Week" ends as hibernation approaches in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This year’s “Fat Bear Week” winner was Bear 747 from Katmai National Park in Alaska, and that same bear was the winner back in 2020 as well!. “Fat Bear Week" watches bears bulk up on the Bear Cam to over 1,200 pounds as prep for the dormancy season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1
October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...
local21news.com
Shippensburg University students unveil 'first-of-it's-kind' voting data map
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A group of Shippensburg University Honors students has created a “first-of-its-kind” voting data map that shows changes in voting patterns over time. The Shippensburg University Pennsylvania Elections Research (SUPER) map includes statistics on voter registration, partisan turnout, and electoral wins for each...
Pennsylvania Bear Hunting Season is Right Around the Corner
Pennsylvania's bear hunting season is soon to be in full effect statewide with the ability for hunters to participate with bows, muzzleloaders, and rifles. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Saturday, October 15, bow hunting for bears will begin statewide and run until Saturday, November 5. Muzzleloader hunting will range from Saturday, October 15th to Saturday, October 22nd. Juniors, seniors, active military, and disabled permit holders may use a rife to hunt bears from Thursday, October 20th to Saturday, October 22nd.
Pennsylvania drivers are #1 in the country... for animal crashes
Pennsylvania has topped a list no driver wants to be on. Keystone State drivers unfortunately had the most collisions with animals in the country, with motorists filing more than 155,000 animal collision claims between July 1, 2021 and June 30, according to State Farm insurance’s annual tally. Pennsylvania was...
Comments / 0