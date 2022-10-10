Read full article on original website
Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7
Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
EastEnders' Zack Morris is cast in huge new TV series alongside Picard star
EastEnders star Zack Morris has landed himself a big new role, in Disney+'s new TV series of Goosebumps. As reported by Variety, the actor – who played Keegan Baker on the BBC One soap between 2017 and 2022 – and Picard star Isa Briones are the newest cast members for the House of Mouse's upcoming interpretation of R L Stein's children's horror books.
Married at First Sight UK couple announce baby news and sweet name
Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child together. The reality TV couple announced the happy news on Instagram, with Adam sharing a photo of them together with their newborn baby girl at the hospital. In the post, Adam also revealed they'd...
Doctor Who's Billie Piper returns as Rose in brand new audio adventure
Former Doctor Who star Billie Piper is returning to her role as Rose Tyler for a brand-new audio adventure. Piper, who originally played the companion in a regular capacity in 2005 and 2006, has joined the cast for Rose Tyler - The Dimension Cannon: Other Worlds, a three-part audio drama by Big Finish Productions.
Married At First Sight UK's Jess Potter moves in with new boyfriend after leaving 'husband'
Married at First Sight UK star Jess Potter has revealed she has moved in with her new boyfriend. The star married Pjay Finch on the current series of the reality show, though the pair decided to part ways before their final decision. Jess has since been in a relationship with...
EastEnders Episode Discussion 11.10.22 - Alfie's Secret Bride?
BBC One - 19:30. Kat makes a shock discovery about Alfie, Chelsea finally admits her money problems to Jack, and Ravi manipulates Vinny into keeping a secret from Suki. 2021 - Kim is thrown when someone from her past comes back to haunt her. Dana starts to worry about Bobby’s behaviour.
Married at First Sight UK's Kasia shocks viewers with Instagram post about husband Kwame
Married at First Sight UK star Kasia Martin has shared a new post on husband Kwame Badu. The couple, who had been appearing on the current series, decided to go their separate ways before their final decision. However, Kasia shared an altogether not-too-positive Instagram post about Kwame, where she scribbled...
Eastenders Announcement at 9pm
More confirmed returns for Dot's funeral would be the best guess i assume. Thanks for starting the thread. I think Grant would be quite far down on the list of people who should return for Dot's funeral. Possibly an Ian guest return or Max Branning or even both for Dot's...
Xena's Lucy Lawless admits she hated filming fight scenes in classic show
Xena star Lucy Lawless has confessed that she disliked filming some of the show's most iconic fight scenes. The My Life Is Murder actress has opened up about her time on the legendary TV show that made her a household name, and, despite Xena being known for kicking ass and taking names, Lawless couldn't have been more of the opposite.
Guest judges for the Masked Dancer final announced (spoilers)
🚨 John Bishop & Dawn French will join Peter, Oti & Davina for the FINAL of the Masked Dancer on Saturday 22nd October! (Jonathan Ross will be absent) #MaskedDancerUK.
Emmerdaily (NOTE 7 Start) 11/10/22: Oh I Do Like to be Beside the Seaside! 🏖️🌊😢
Hope we're doing okay. Tonight's spoilers - if you can handle them!. Faith has a plan to go to the seaside with her loved ones, but her family worry that she isn't well enough to make the journey. Cain is determined to fulfill Faith's wishes one way or another... Meanwhile,...
King's Coronation Date Announced for May 6 2023
To be held on May 6th 2023. Wonder if this will be huge coverage. No it won’t be huge, he’s already said he wants a scaled down coronation, and holding it on a Saturday ensures there won’t be another bank holiday. My guess, it won't get more...
Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam reveals exclusive look at TV comeback Shantaram
Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has revealed an exclusive look at his TV comeback in Shantaram. Based on the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, the Apple TV+ show will follow a fugitive who reinvents himself in the slums of Bombay. But on his way to...
Halloween 2022 - should broadcasters do more?
Just looking back on the TV schedule for last year which was on a Sunday and it didn't appear, as with most years, that broadcasters did much at all for the occasion. The BBC had nothing Halloween themed in the schedule, ITV had a Goosebumps movie and nothing else, and C4, despite having a whole 7 episodes of the Simpsons in the day didn't bother to air a single Treehouse of Horrors episode. The only main broadcaster who actually bothered was C5 with The Witches (1990), Beetlejuice and Susan Hill's Ghost Story, they even had an evening of horror films on 5Star.
Ant & Dec win Best Presenter at NTAs for the 21st time in a row
Ant & Dec once again won Best Presenter at the National Television Awards tonight (October 13). Before today, the pair had won the TV presenter award at the NTAs 20 times after picking up another win at the 2021 awards. Their win on Thursday evening, which was hosted by Joel Dommett, extends their record of wins to 21 in a row.
Amazon Fire Stick
Im getting an amazon fire stick in a few days that will have sky sports.. movies U Tube and lots. I asume it is going to work with my BT broadband via wi fi .. Watching TV and astra sat I ve always had the ability to put the vid signal.
Emmerdale: Thursday the 13/10/22 - " The Sands Of Time....."
I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. But for ITV they couldnt have...
EE - I can’t stand abusive characters
I guess no one can but for me It makes me want to switch off till it’s finished or they’ve gone or even more specially when they drag it out for too long. Characters like, Yusuf Khan, Trevor, it’s looking like Nish Panaser is the next one.
EastEnders fans spot former Hollyoaks star in Alfie Moon storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. Soap fans have spotted a familiar face from Hollyoaks pop up in EastEnders. Earlier this week on the BBC soap, Alfie Moon was met in the Queen Vic by a mystery woman called Megan, who reminds him that he is getting married. The character in question is...
15 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Harvey is back with some surprising news for Leanne. Elsewhere, Aggie and Tim continue to face the consequences after their secret connection is exposed, while Stu and Yasmeen's lives could be about to change forever. Here's a full collection of 15...
