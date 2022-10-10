Just looking back on the TV schedule for last year which was on a Sunday and it didn't appear, as with most years, that broadcasters did much at all for the occasion. The BBC had nothing Halloween themed in the schedule, ITV had a Goosebumps movie and nothing else, and C4, despite having a whole 7 episodes of the Simpsons in the day didn't bother to air a single Treehouse of Horrors episode. The only main broadcaster who actually bothered was C5 with The Witches (1990), Beetlejuice and Susan Hill's Ghost Story, they even had an evening of horror films on 5Star.

HALLOWEEN ・ 1 DAY AGO