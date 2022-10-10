ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Police identify victim in Hamilton death investigation

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police are releasing new information regarding a death investigation in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue. Officials say officers arriving at the scene found 50-year-old Rachelle A. Brewsaugh dead on the floor of a home from multiple stab wounds. Authorities were at the home on...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Homicide suspect killed in Hamilton officer-involved shooting identified

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The homicide suspect who was eventually killed in an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 8 has been identified. Stephaun Jones, 25, of Liberty Township, is accused of killing 25-year-old Sidney Printup after a crash around 7 p.m. near the Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton, according to the Hamilton Police Department.
HAMILTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
Hamilton, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Greenwood Avenue in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Greenwood Avenue in Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Tara Brooke Court
WLWT 5

Police identify man shot to death in Paddock Hills Tuesday

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department has identified the manwho was shot and killed Tuesday night on Reading Road. Police have identified the man as Monty Reid, 27. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a second person, who has not been identified, was transported...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WLWT 5

2 hospitalized after overnight downtown shooting

CINCINNATI — Two people have been hospitalized after an overnight shooting in a popular area of downtown. The shooting occurred on 7th Street, between Walnut and Vine streets. Police say the call came in around 2 a.m. and say that one man and one woman have been taken to...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy