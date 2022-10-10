Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police identify victim in Hamilton death investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton police are releasing new information regarding a death investigation in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue. Officials say officers arriving at the scene found 50-year-old Rachelle A. Brewsaugh dead on the floor of a home from multiple stab wounds. Authorities were at the home on...
Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Hamilton home
The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.
Trial to begin for Dayton man accused of shooting, killing man leading to hours-long standoff
DAYTON — The trial is expected to begin Thursday morning for a Dayton man accused in a shooting death that led to an hours-long standoff in Dayton. Johnny Trigg, 44, is accused of shooting and killing Myquan Taylor, 29, of Dayton, on May 18. Police were dispatched to the...
Fox 19
Homicide suspect killed in Hamilton officer-involved shooting identified
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The homicide suspect who was eventually killed in an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 8 has been identified. Stephaun Jones, 25, of Liberty Township, is accused of killing 25-year-old Sidney Printup after a crash around 7 p.m. near the Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton, according to the Hamilton Police Department.
Two arrested following car theft in Dayton
A second subject found on the property was arrested on a probation warrant and booked at the Montgomery County Jail.
WLWT 5
Police searching for suspect in Dearborn County after dangerous pursuit
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Police have been searching for a man Wednesday after an investigation turned into a high-speed pursuit. According to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry, the pursuit started from a drug investigation. Officials say this pursuit began in Jennings County and now officers are searching Dearborn County...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Greenwood Avenue in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Greenwood Avenue in Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Body cam shows moment police heard possible gunshots at Oakley apartment
Police said Wednesday it is still undetermined what produced the sound. No gun was recovered from the scene.
Cincinnati man charged after allegedly drowning, dissecting his own dog
Amani Lamar Ciers told police that he drowned his male chihuahua on October 12. He then told police that he dissected the dead dog, court documents said.
WLWT 5
Police identify man shot to death in Paddock Hills Tuesday
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department has identified the manwho was shot and killed Tuesday night on Reading Road. Police have identified the man as Monty Reid, 27. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a second person, who has not been identified, was transported...
WFMJ.com
Man accused of Liberty Twp. shooting in June now facing additional charges
A Trumbull County Grand Jury has added additional charges against 55-year-old Kevin Mallard, who was the man allegedly involved in an officer-involved shooting in Liberty Township on June 10 in Liberty Township. The Grand Jury of Trumbull County in September added additional charges against Mallard, which include four counts of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries involving police on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries involving police on Erie Avenue in Hyde Park. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
2 hospitalized after overnight downtown shooting
CINCINNATI — Two people have been hospitalized after an overnight shooting in a popular area of downtown. The shooting occurred on 7th Street, between Walnut and Vine streets. Police say the call came in around 2 a.m. and say that one man and one woman have been taken to...
WLWT 5
Officials: No injuries, arrests after car crashes into Northern Kentucky building
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a building Thursday morning in Alexandria, Campbell County, dispatch says. Officials say the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 7900 block of Alexandria Pike. Authorities say the driver was...
WLWT 5
Man in court after road rage leads to two-car crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A road rage exchange ends with two cars crashing on a busy Butler County highway and a man facing charges. “I was just in shock. I didn't know how to react because it was the first time. I've never been in an accident,” said 17-year-old Joshua Franks.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on Stone Creek Boulevard in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on Stone Creek Boulevard in Colerain Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on West Ninth Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on West Ninth Street in downtown Cincinnati. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
Man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly drowning, dissecting chihuahua
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A West End man was arraigned on animal cruelty charges Thursday. Police say Amani Ciers told officers he drowned and dissected his chihuahua. He then showed them the body of the deceased dog. The 29-year-old faces a fifth-degree felony. His attorney says Ciers has mental...
