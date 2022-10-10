Read full article on original website
Related
NHS mental health hospital staff filmed ‘mocking and slapping’ patients
Police investigating allegations of bullying and verbal abuse at Edenfield centre near Manchester after BBC investigation
Top doctors call for major change to GP appointments that would impact millions
MILLIONS of patients may have to wait even longer for GP appointments, under new guidance. The average waiting time for a non-urgent, face-to-face appointment is 10 day, according to a survey conducted this year. However, in new guidance to reduce mounting workload, GPs have been urged to switch to a...
BBC
Record number of nurses quitting the NHS
Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, figures show. More than 40,000 have walked away from the NHS in the past year - one in nine of the workforce, an analysis by the Nuffield Trust think tank for the BBC revealed. It said many of these were...
BBC
Care-worker shortage: Woman appalled by lack of support for dying mum
"Good care is what you would want for yourself and your parents... and it's not there. It's totally broken." Cathy, who asked not to use her full name, says finding care for her 83-year-old mum Maureen was "a nightmare". They are not alone - new figures show the number of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
UK hospitals told to prioritise blood due to stock shortage
British health officials on Wednesday warned that non-urgent hospital operations could be cancelled due to a shortage in blood stocks, calling for more supplies. The warning came as NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT), which collects blood and other tissues, issued its first "amber alert" warning. "Asking hospitals to limit their...
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Patients who refuse two appointments could be REMOVED from NHS waiting list: Experts fear 'appalling' loophole may be abused to make queues appear shorter
Patients could be removed from the NHS waiting list if they refuse more than one date for their treatment, according to new internal guidance. The tactic was branded an 'appalling' attempt to try to tackle the record backlog of 6.8million people who are waiting for routine hospital treatment. Experts said...
Refugees arriving in UK on boats asked to find own accommodation
Vulnerable people reportedly released without checks, sparking fears some could fall prey to traffickers
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
‘Perilous’ shortage of homecare workers leaves patients trapped in hospitals
A “perilous” shortage of homecare workers is the biggest reason thousands of people are languishing longer in hospital than needed, driving up waiting lists and making people sicker, figures reveal. Almost one in four people unable to be discharged – sometimes for weeks – were trapped in hospital...
BBC
Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case
An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
BBC
Devout Christian decapitated her church friend, trial told
A devout Christian trained in human dissection killed and decapitated her church friend, the Old Bailey has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong after falling out over money in 2021. Ms Chong was reported missing from her home in Wembley, London, and her headless...
BBC
'Speaking about the 22 babies I lost is seen as taboo'
Imtiaz Fazil has been pregnant 24 times, but she only has two living children. She first fell pregnant in 1999 and, over the subsequent 23 years, has had 17 miscarriages and five babies die before their first birthdays due to a rare genetic condition. The 49-year-old, from Levenshulme in Manchester,...
BBC
Channel migrants: 116 children missing from UK hotels
More than 100 unaccompanied child migrants remain missing after disappearing from UK hotels over a 14-month period, data reveals. BBC News has discovered that 116 children disappeared between July 2021 and August 2022, after temporarily being put in hotels by the Home Office. Charities fear the children, some as young...
NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds
Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
BBC
US midterm elections: Does Finland have the answer to fake news?
As the midterm elections approach in the US, the wave of false claims surrounding the vote is a reminder of how hard it is to combat fake news. Does Finland have the answer?. A few hours after Vladimir Putin called up 300,000 military reservists in September, a video showing long queues of cars at the Finnish-Russian border started circulating on social media.
NHS waiting list hits record high as A&E performance sinks to new low
A record high of seven million patients are waiting for NHS care as A&E performance sinks to a new low, NHS data reveals. Newly released statistics reveal that millions of patients were waiting to start treatment at the end of August. The latest figure is up from the 6.8 million in July and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.Of those waiting 387,257 people had been waiting more than 52 weeks to start treatment, up from 377,689 at the end of July.Have you been impacted by waiting times? If so email rebecca.thomas@independent.co.ukThe Government and NHS England...
Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
Comments / 0