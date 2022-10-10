Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Grab Your Broom and Visit These Popular Shops in Salem, Massachusetts
Nothing gets you quite in the Halloween spirit like a trip to Salem, Massachusetts. Founded back in 1626, according to the town's website, Salem is most infamous for being the site of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. During the course of the hysteria, 20 people were accused of witchcraft, put on trial, and tragically executed. Several others died in jail. You can learn more about these innocent victims here.
This New England Town Ranked One of the Most ‘Smiley’ in U.S.
The horror film “Smile” continues to dominate at the box office, putting a whole new spin on the universal sign of happiness. And, I mean this with all due respect, one New England town may be doing the same, as it was just ranked one of the “most smiley” towns in all of the U.S.
See What’s Brewing at These 10 Popular Restaurants in Salem, Massachusetts
Nothing gets you quite in the Halloween spirit like a trip to Salem, Massachusetts. Founded back in 1626, according to the town's website, Salem is most infamous for being the site of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. During the course of the hysteria, 20 people were accused of witchcraft, put on trial, and tragically executed. Several others died in jail. You can learn more about these innocent victims here.
New Hampshire 10-Year-Old Creates Haunted Woods Walk in His Own Backyard
The world is a better place thanks to people like this kid. Jacob Hartford, age 10, is a Halloween enthusiast hailing from Barrington, New Hampshire. He loves the holiday so much, in fact, that he's created his own haunted attraction in the woods behind his family's home. As a fellow spooky season fan, this writer just had to learn more about this kid, and reached out to his family for the scoop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Person of Interest’ in Concord, New Hampshire, Murders in Custody in Vermont
A person of interest in the murders of a Concord couple was taken into custody at a library in Vermont. Stephen and Djeswende Reid were found shot to death in the Broken Ground Trails area on April 19 after being reported missing by their family. Detectives said the couple went for a walk on the trail the day before they were found.
77-year-old Salisbury, MA Hiker Flown Off NH Mountain After Fall
A 77-year-old Salisbury man had to be flown off the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia after he fell into a tree and was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon. New Hampshire Fish & Game said Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury was hiking with his niece about a quarter mile from the summit of Mount Garfield when they called for help. A Conservation Office determined Pike's injuries were serious enough and they were far enough from the trail head to contact the New Hampshire Army Air National Guard for assistance moving Pike.
Marylou’s Coffee Expands to Their Most Northern Location but When Will a New Hampshire Spot Open
Whether you like it or not, there is no denying that Marylou's Coffee has grown into one of the fastest coffee brands in New England. It's getting popular...quickly. With a slogan of "best coffee in town," it must be pretty good, or a cocky coffee. Marylou’s first opened in 1986,...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ready for Screeemfest? New Hampshire’s Canobie Lake Park Has Updated How You Get Tickets
It is the time when everyone wants to go out at night and be scared either by scare actors or while walking through a haunted house. Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, is one of the best places to go with your family or friends during the spooky season.
This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive
Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in Portsmouth Harbor, New Hampshire
It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston
If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Enjoy an Enchanting Experience in This Hauntingly Mystical Airbnb in Salem, MA
A trip to Salem, Massachusetts, any day of the year is a mystical and magical experience, but especially so in the fall. Characters stroll through the streets, shops boast unique experiences, and museums teach you the history of the Salem Witch Trials. If you're looking to ring in the start...
Museums You May Have Skipped Over That Are Worth Checking Out in Salem, MA
Growing up in New England, you are bound to have many field trips to museums. One school field trip that many New Englanders had was visiting Salem, MA, and going to the Salem Witch Museum. Even if you did not grow up in New England, if you are interested in...
Massachusetts Gym Owner Crushes a World Record That Would Make You Exhausted
Around 0.05% of the United States population has run a marathon, according to a Statistics About Running article. That is a really small number. The number is even smaller for those who have bear crawled a marathon. You know, on your hands and feet...CRAWLING. Well, over the weekend on October...
New Hampshire Contestant on Tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Saved a Life 9 Years Ago
It's always cool to see a local person make it on a national game show, right? You may want to make sure you're free tonight (Tuesday, October 11) at 7:30, because New England will be represented on the next episode of Jeopardy! airing on ABC. Mike Elliott from Derry, New...
Canobie Lake Park Is Changing Things Up for Screeemfest 2022
During the month of October (and the end of September) Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, changes its hours and gets ready to scare you. Screeemfest is a fun and spooky event that you can attend during the Fall at Canobie Lake Park. Get ready for haunted houses, ghoul-filled...
Boston Celtics Owner Has Been Donating $1 Million a Week to Nonprofits for a Year
My father used to tell me that "self discipline is doing the right thing when no one is looking." Well, someone must have told Boston Celtics Co-owner Rob Hale the same thing. Every week in 2022, Rob Hale and his wife Karen have been donating about $1,000,000 to various nonprofits.
The Latest New Hampshire Eatery Celebrates Award-Winning Haitian Food
Yum! It's always exciting to hear about new restaurants opening up, because if there's one thing we humans love universally, it's eating. And when it's an award-winning, internationally-recognized chef's new restaurant, then bring it. You most definitely want to add this latest gem in the Granite State to your restaurant...
Photos: New Hampshire’s Own Adam Sandler Just Bought the Most Unexpected Home
Hmmmmmm, New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler, raised in Manchester, just bought the last home you'd expect an A-List celebrity swimming in money to buy. According to Dirt, it's quite extensive, as Adam has spent millions of dollars buying homes in prime areas of Massachusetts, and Florida. His newest home is in the Los Angeles area enclave of Pacific Palisades, at 5415 Albright Street. The property is listed by Katie Landrum with Compass Pacific Palisades, and it's the last home you'd expect a multi-millionaire celebrity to buy.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0