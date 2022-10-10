ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

97.5 WOKQ

Grab Your Broom and Visit These Popular Shops in Salem, Massachusetts

Nothing gets you quite in the Halloween spirit like a trip to Salem, Massachusetts. Founded back in 1626, according to the town's website, Salem is most infamous for being the site of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. During the course of the hysteria, 20 people were accused of witchcraft, put on trial, and tragically executed. Several others died in jail. You can learn more about these innocent victims here.
SALEM, MA
97.5 WOKQ

See What’s Brewing at These 10 Popular Restaurants in Salem, Massachusetts

SALEM, MA
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire 10-Year-Old Creates Haunted Woods Walk in His Own Backyard

The world is a better place thanks to people like this kid. Jacob Hartford, age 10, is a Halloween enthusiast hailing from Barrington, New Hampshire. He loves the holiday so much, in fact, that he's created his own haunted attraction in the woods behind his family's home. As a fellow spooky season fan, this writer just had to learn more about this kid, and reached out to his family for the scoop.
BARRINGTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

77-year-old Salisbury, MA Hiker Flown Off NH Mountain After Fall

A 77-year-old Salisbury man had to be flown off the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia after he fell into a tree and was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon. New Hampshire Fish & Game said Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury was hiking with his niece about a quarter mile from the summit of Mount Garfield when they called for help. A Conservation Office determined Pike's injuries were serious enough and they were far enough from the trail head to contact the New Hampshire Army Air National Guard for assistance moving Pike.
SALISBURY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

This Maine Road is Perfect for an Impromptu, Spooky Halloween Drive

Before I even get into this, let me just rip the bandaid off for anyone who notices the hood of my truck in the bottom of this picture that's clearly taken from the driver's seat and wants to bust me for TeXtInG aNd DrIvInG -- I pulled over in the insanely too narrow breakdown lane next to the guardrail and put my hazards on to take any picture you see in this article.
DURHAM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in Portsmouth Harbor, New Hampshire

It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston

If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Canobie Lake Park Is Changing Things Up for Screeemfest 2022

During the month of October (and the end of September) Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, changes its hours and gets ready to scare you. Screeemfest is a fun and spooky event that you can attend during the Fall at Canobie Lake Park. Get ready for haunted houses, ghoul-filled...
SALEM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Photos: New Hampshire’s Own Adam Sandler Just Bought the Most Unexpected Home

Hmmmmmm, New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler, raised in Manchester, just bought the last home you'd expect an A-List celebrity swimming in money to buy. According to Dirt, it's quite extensive, as Adam has spent millions of dollars buying homes in prime areas of Massachusetts, and Florida. His newest home is in the Los Angeles area enclave of Pacific Palisades, at 5415 Albright Street. The property is listed by Katie Landrum with Compass Pacific Palisades, and it's the last home you'd expect a multi-millionaire celebrity to buy.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

