Missing Boulder teen found, case under investigation

By Courtney Fromm, Lanie Lee Cook
 3 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A 14-year-old girl missing for more than a week was found on Monday, the Boulder Police Department said.

She was found Monday around 5 p.m. at a home in Thornton.

“There’s an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred when she was separated from her family,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference.

Few details were released. She was first reported as a runaway.

Police “had no evidence to suggest that an abduction had occurred,” Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said. Investigators believe the teen was taking steps to avoid contact, and police said they had “indications” that she was alive.

“We have no reason to believe at this time that she was held against her will,” he said.

Woman facing kidnapping charge, big brother saves little brother

Police still believe she was a runaway and are working to determine what happened while she was missing. They are going to evaluate her medically.

The teen, who had not been heard from by family since Sept. 30, was last seen at a football game at Boulder High School.

Community rallied around missing teen

“It’s human nature to be worried about a missing child,” Nikki, a friend of the teen’s mom, said on Monday.

Nikki, who wants to keep her last name anonymous for safety reasons, told FOX31 she and a group of volunteers have been hanging up flyers all over town. She said the hope is to raise awareness.

“The first two days felt like an uphill battle. People were saying she’s home, she’s safe when she was not home. She’s not safe,” Nikki said.

The flyers can be seen on posts and several eateries near Boulder High. Nikki stated volunteers have printed nearly 1,600 flyers, hanging up nearly 1,000 already. She said there are even flyers via Google template being hung up in Arizona and possibly Las Vegas and Texas.

Colorado man missing off northeast coast for nearly 2 weeks

“Her family is trying their best to get her home. They love her — she’s wanted,” Nikki said.

The principal at Boulder High School, Alana Morales, sent out a statement, along with information from police to parents on Monday, stating in part, “While investigators still consider this a runaway case, they have upgraded the situation — now saying that she may be in danger.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boulder Police at (303) 441-3330.

