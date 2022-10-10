ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

10NEWS

Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept....
10NEWS

It's finally happening: Florida's cold front season is here

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — By now, you might have heard that we have a cold front bringing some much nicer weather for the weekend — but wait, there's more!. A second and much stronger cold front is looking likely Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We will take...
10NEWS

First Lady Jill Biden speaks alongside Val Demings, Charlie Crist in Orlando

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Florida on Saturday for a series of events, the White House announced Friday. Biden appeared in South Florida and Central Florida, first hosting a cancer event at 11:45 a.m. with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) at the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Broward County. It's part of the Biden Administration's Cancer Moonshot ahead of National Mammography day.
10NEWS

Tampa Bay weekend events: Things to do Oct. 14-16

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With a cold front coming through the Tampa Bay area this weekend and lowering humidity, it's a great time to get out and go do something!. Thankfully, there's never a shortage of things to do in the Tampa Bay area. So we've compiled some local events that may tickle your fancy. Can you say fall festivals? But there's also food, music and films, too!
TRAVEL

