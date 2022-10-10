ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

ABC4

BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against 'Queerphobia'

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle

Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Jordan Walsh could be X-factor for Razorbacks

Eric Musselman will almost certainly do his fair share of mixing and matching with his revamped roster at Arkansas, and the versatile skillset of freshman Jordan Walsh gives him plenty of options to work with. At 6-7, 205 pounds, Walsh comes with the type of high-level athleticism and inside-out skillset...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FanSided

SEC Basketball: Ranking of top 20 impact transfers for 2022-23 season

In 2022, college basketball is dramatically different than it was in 2012. College sports as a whole have undergone seismic changes and one of those is the freedom of player movement. With over 1,000 players transferring this off-season, it can be difficult to keep up with which players are where and who on your favorite team will become a household name without ever hearing of them before the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS

