FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Gun Accidentally Discharges Inside Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial AirportLarry LeaseMckinney, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
No bail reduction for man accused of killing teen and 5-year-old in Fort Worth drive-by shooting
There will be no bail reduction for the man jailed in a drive-by shooting that killed a teenager and a five-year-old boy in Fort Worth in August. Police are holding a man named Anthony Bell-Johnson on a string of charges
Gun accidentally discharges inside Dallas elementary school cafeteria
A gun accidentally discharged inside a Dallas ISD cafeteria early Thursday morning, the district says. The incident happened before school started.
Gun 'Accidentally' Goes Off Inside Texas Elementary School
A child reportedly brought a gun to school.
Arlington roommates shoot each other in gunbattle
Two men said to be roommates are in an Arlington hospital following a gun-battle in their shared unit at the Stratton Apartments, a complex near Abram and Highway 360.
Female gas station employee stabbed during robbery in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for anyone connected to a robbery that resulted in an employee getting stabbed on the job. The attack happened Tuesday evening on the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard. That's the 7-Eleven gas station on Kiest and South Polk Street. Police said the...
Texas Hooters Manager Speaks Out After Being Beaten Up In Chaotic Brawl
A fight broke out at a Hooters in Plano over chocolate bars.
fox4news.com
'I saw my uncle get shot': Dallas ISD students share the impact of gun violence on young people
DALLAS - "How many people here know someone killed by gun violence?" Hands went up across the auditorium at Pinkston High School in Dallas during a youth town hall on gun violence on Thursday. Students from Pinkston and Sunset high schools took part in the town hall developed by the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute
A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
Police in North Texas attempting to locate 63-year-old woman
Police in North Texas are attempting to locate a 63-year-old woman who has not been heard from in over a week.
Hooters manager violently beaten in viral video speaks, wants suspects found and charged
PLANO, Texas — The manager of a Hooters in Plano wants those who brutally attacked him last week at his restaurant charged and brought to justice. Video of the attack and the overall incident has gone viral -- catching like wildfire over the weekend after hitting social media. The...
Customers Watch in Terror as Texas Manager Gets Violently Beaten
The manager of a Hooters in Plano, Texas is seeking justice after being savagely attacked at his job. 27-year-old Waldo Montano was working his shift at Hooters when he recognized a group of kids walking around selling chocolate bars inside the store, "They've come in several times since I've been working there for over a year," Montano said.
'Sending all our love' | Messages pour in from police departments for officer killed in wrong-way crash
DALLAS — As many from the Dallas Police community continue to mourn the loss of a North Texas officer who recently died, others from across the community are sending messages of support and prayer for those close to the fallen officer. Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano died after a...
Officers escort body of Dallas officer Arellano from hospital to Medical Examiner
t’s a sad tradition and one which was re-enacted in Dallas Wednesday. Following the death of Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano at Methodist Hospital, his fellow officers formed a long procession to escort his body
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer
Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
texasmetronews.com
Insurance company sues owner of vacant lot where the Balch Springs grass fire started
The insurance company for three Balch Springs homeowners whose properties were damaged in a July 25 grass fire is suing the owner of the vacant lot where the fire started. State Farm Lloyds, the insurance company for Edgar Cruz, Mario Thompson and Miguel Quinonez, filed the lawsuit Friday in Dallas County to recover the amount it paid out on their claims — at least $1 million — from Sikka Investments.
Fort Worth officer indicted over running someone's information without 'law enforcement reason'
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been indicted on accusations that he ran a person's information on police software without having a "law enforcement reason to do so," officials announced. Officer Darrell Coker was indicted Monday on a charge of breach of computer security, according...
Man killed in Fort Worth drug shooting was charged with shooting into a crowd in May
New information is emerging about the weekend shooting deaths of four people in Fort Worth. It turns out one of the victims was arrested in a Fort Worth shooting in May.
fox4news.com
Gun accidentally goes off in Dallas ISD cafeteria
DALLAS - Dallas ISD police are investigating how an elementary student brought a loaded gun that later went off in the cafeteria of Carpenter Elementary School in Oak Cliff. The district said the gun "accidentally discharged" before school, as kids were eating breakfast Thursday morning. It happened after a small group of students were let in the building just after 7 a.m.
Southlake Police arrest daycare worker for indecency with child
Southlake Police have arrested a daycare worker for indecency with a child. Police issued warrants for 33-year-old Thaddaeus Davidson of Irving and arrested him Tuesday morning.
