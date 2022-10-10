ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

LongSummerDays
2d ago

Biden is still trying to blame oil producers and gas stations despite of the deep dive audit congress did on this oil companies and could not substantiate any of their lies and blame game. The oil industry already responded to Newsom yesterday that there is less oil because of Biden's bans and restrictions. It's Biden's energy policies since he took control of the energy sector. I blame democrats for defending Biden despite of the obvious destruction of the country as we once knew it, the prosperous one before him.

chris kerper
3d ago

AMERICA needs to take care of AMERICA FIRST then maybe we can help the rest of the world..

Common denominator
2d ago

Only democrats think shutting down our oil to be green, then buy oil from Venezuela.

