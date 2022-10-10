ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DHS highlights efforts to remove lead from drinking water

By Site staff
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday highlighted statewide efforts to remove lead from the state’s drinking water.

The Lead-in-Water Testing and Remediation Initiative helps childcare facilities find and remove lead from drinking water. Typically, children encounter lead from lead paint and paint chips, but 20% of a person’s exposure can come from water, specifically drinking water, the agency said.

“No lead level, regardless of age, is safe,” said Emily Amundson, the secretary of the Department of Children and Families. “In kids especially, the amount of lead inside of you can really impact your growth, your brain development.”

In 2019, more than 3,100 children across the state were identified as having lead poisoning.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

