U-Boat Worx’s latest concept brings a whole new meaning to “multipurpose.” The Dutch outfit, which specializes in both private and commercial submersibles, presented a new 123-foot vessel at the Monaco Yacht Show last week that can function as either a superyacht or a submarine. The 1,250-ton hybrid, known as the Nautilus, features a diesel-electric propulsion system that allows it to cruise across the ocean at speeds of up to nine knots or travel underwater at four knots. It can also dive to 656 feet, according to U-Boat Worx. “People that have decided to buy a yacht will now have to consider if their...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO