Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
fordauthority.com

1997 Ford Freda Minivan With U.S. Title Up For Auction

It’s certainly interesting to stumble across Ford vehicles for sale that have been imported to the U.S., considering the amount of work it takes to have them shipped stateside. Back in March, one such vehicle popped up for auction: a unique 1987 Ford Falcon Ute that made the trek from Australia to its new home in the U.S. Now, a 1997 Ford Freda minivan is up for auction on Cars & Bids.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 250#Ford Trucks#Diesel Engines#Vehicles#F 350 Super Duty#F 250 Godzilla V8
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
BUYING CARS
allthatsinteresting.com

$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled

The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
Ford
Cars
Hot 104.7

Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
CARS
Motorious

C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase

Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

1957 Chevy, F-150 Collide: 1 Dead

A crash involving a 1957 Chevy Bel Air and a modern Ford F-150 in Wiggins, Mississippi left one dead. According to a local report, the husband and wife in the Tri-Five were headed to Cruisin’ the Coast, a classic car festival which has been running since 1996. Check out...
WIGGINS, MS
Robb Report

This Futuristic Superyacht Can Turn Into a Submarine and Dive to More Than 650 Feet

U-Boat Worx’s latest concept brings a whole new meaning to “multipurpose.” The Dutch outfit, which specializes in both private and commercial submersibles, presented a new 123-foot vessel at the Monaco Yacht Show last week that can function as either a superyacht or a submarine. The 1,250-ton hybrid, known as the Nautilus, features a diesel-electric propulsion system that allows it to cruise across the ocean at speeds of up to nine knots or travel underwater at four knots. It can also dive to 656 feet, according to U-Boat Worx. “People that have decided to buy a yacht will now have to consider if their...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
gmauthority.com

1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video

If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker

Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
CARS
