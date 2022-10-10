ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

MATCHDAY: Madrid, Man City can advance in Champions League

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYcXk_0iTmLtM200
1 of 2

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:

GROUP E

Salzburg didn’t expect to be leading a group containing Chelsea and AC Milan at the halfway stage, but the Austrian champion remains in first place, unbeaten with five points. A win at last-placed Dinamo Zagreb would go a long way to help Salzburg qualify for the knockout stages for the second year running. Dinamo is in last place, but only two points back. Milan hosts Chelsea with both teams on four points. Chelsea was much the better team in a 3-0 win over the Italian champion last week and had the luxury of resting star forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling at the weekend.

GROUP F

Defending champion Real Madrid can virtually secure its spot in the knockout stage with a win against Shakhtar Donetsk, which is hosting the match in the Polish capital Warsaw because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Madrid enters the match with a five-point lead over Shakhtar, which it defeated 2-1 at home last week. Madrid has won 11 of its 12 matches in all competitions this season, with its only setback a scoreless home draw against Osasuna this month in the Spanish league. The Ukrainian side is a point clear of third-placed Leipzig, which visits winless Celtic in the other group match. Leipzig could overtake Shakhtar for the second qualifying spot by beating Celtic for the second time following a 3-1 victory last week in Germany.

GROUP G

Manchester City will qualify for the last 16 with two matches to spare by beating FC Copenhagen. City won the first match between them 5-0 at home last week and is unbeaten in all competitions this season. Erling Haaland has five of City’s 11 goals in the first three rounds. Borussia Dortmund is clear in second place, three points behind City but five ahead of third-placed Sevilla ahead of its match against the Spanish club. Dortmund hammered the Spanish team 4-1 away last week and salvaged a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in a late comeback in Saturday’s ‘Klassiker.’ Coach Edin Terzic hailed the team’s mental strength, self-belief and sturdy defense. Dortmund will qualify with a win if City also beats Copenhagen. First-choice Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel could return after a month out with injury, but captain Marco Reus is set to miss out after an infection hampered his recovery from an ankle problem.

GROUP H

Benfica remains unbeaten in 16 matches in all competitions this season, with 14 wins and two draws, ahead of its trip to Paris Saint-Germain. Benfica and PSG are tied on seven points at the top of the group following their 1-1 draw in Portugal last week. Lionel Messi, who scored the opening goal of that game, will be missing at the Parc des Princes because of a minor leg injury, the French club said. Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Renato Sanches have also been ruled out. Juventus is four points back in third place and faces Maccabi Haifa.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa

Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
UEFA
NBC Sports

UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates, schedule

The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Reus
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Presnel Kimpembe
Person
Renato Sanches
Person
Lionel Messi
theScore

Europa League roundup: McTominay to the rescue, Arsenal edge Bodo/Glimt

Paris, Oct 13, 2022 (AFP) - Arsenal maintained their perfect start to the Europa League as Bukayo Saka's goal clinched a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt, while Manchester United left it late to beat Omonia Nicosia. Saka struck midway through the first half in Norway to give the Gunners a third...
SOCCER
BBC

Rangers v Liverpool: Commentator's notes

Any Champions League wriggle room has gone for Rangers as they stare up at the rest of Group A, faced with an almighty task to even finish third in the section. The hammering in Amsterdam on matchday one means they will likely need at least a point from their next two games before Ajax's visit to Glasgow, while hoping the Dutch champions lose theirs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#The Champions League#Ac Milan#Austrian#Dinamo Zagreb#Italian#Polish#Russian#Spanish#Ukrainian#Celtic
SB Nation

Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 10

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 10! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and with the last international break before the World Cup already in the books.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

P﻿remier League title push 'doesn't seem viable' for Liverpool

D﻿iogo Jota says a genuine Premier League title challenge "doesn't seem viable" currently but reiterated the season is "still in the beginning" and there remains plenty for Liverpool to play for. S﻿unday's loss to Arsenal left the Reds in 10th and 14 points adrift of the Gunners. W﻿hen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp On Mohamed Salah’s Quality and “Freak Result”

Liverpool needed a result against Rangers in Champions League action on Wednesday, not just to position themselves for advancement to the knockout rounds but to provide a little positivity and confidence after a difficult result against Arsenal over the weekend. In the end, then, a 7-1 victory does just that,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Celtic crash out of Champions League with defeat to Leipzig

Celtic's hopes of reaching the Champions League round of 16 ended with a 2-0 defeat against RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Timo Werner guided a clever header past goalkeeper Joe Hart to silence Celtic Park with 74 minutes on the clock before setting up Emil Forsberg 10 minutes later and the Swedish striker sealed the result with a brilliant finish into the top corner.
MLS
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: De Zerbi seeks 1st win with Brighton at Brentford

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Brighton has been playing well under recently hired manager Roberto De Zerbi without getting any wins. The team will be hoping that changes on a trip to Brentford that kicks off the latest round of games in the Premier League. Under De Zerbi, who replaced Graham Potter following his move to Chelsea, Brighton has drawn 3-3 at Liverpool — outplaying Jurgen Klopp’s team for spells at Anfield — and lost 1-0 at home to Tottenham, which produced a gritty defensive performance at Amex Stadium. Brighton would climb to fourth place, at least overnight, with a win against a Brentford team that is coming off heavy losses to Arsenal (3-0) and Newcastle (5-1) either side of a lackluster 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

R﻿obertson issues warning for City visit

Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Libyan fans embrace return to stadia after ban on attendances lifted

For Libyan football fans, the wait to cheer on teams involved at Africa's highest level from the stands has been a long one. For over nine years, they had been deprived of watching their clubs in continental competition and the national team inside stadiums. During that time, supporters had to...
FIFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy