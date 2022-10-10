ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Conservative Group Behind Failed Lawsuit Against MLB Retains Trump Law Firm to Challenge Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Lawsuits#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt#Jcnf#The Education Department#White House
CNET

How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open

Student loan borrowers this month can expect the loan debt forgiveness application to open. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply to get as much as $20,000 relieved from their student loan debt. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
11K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy