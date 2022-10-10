Conservative Group Behind Failed Lawsuit Against MLB Retains Trump Law Firm to Challenge Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Read full article on original website
Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income
Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race
With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
“Trump’s worst day ever”: Appeals court says Mar-a-Lago judge “abused” discretion by backing Trump
An appeals court on Wednesday said that Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon "abused" her discretion by barring the FBI from continuing its criminal investigation into classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Three judges on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, including two that were appointed by former President...
Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’
Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters.
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Some retirees could get a 5% raise in the future if the president has his way.
The new Miss USA doesn't believe the government should have any say in gender-affirming care for trans youth
"Trans hate is never appropriate in any time, in any place," new Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, who represented Texas during the pageant, told Insider.
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
DOJ Is ‘Not Conceding’ That MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Filed a ‘True and Correct’ Copy of Cell Phone Search Warrant in Federal Court
Federal prosecutors on Friday twice reiterated that they were “not conceding” that MyPillow founder and Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell filed a “true and correct” copy of a purported search warrant served upon him for the seizure of his cell phone. Those comments came during a...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 checks drop in weeks as 33 states boost SSI benefits – see exact date
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are expecting to receive a second September check later in just weeks. SSI payments are usually sent on the first of the month, except for when the day falls on a weekend or holiday. The first payment of this month was sent on...
Investors pull almost $140 million from the company planning to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social
The deadline for Digital World deal to acquire Donald Trump's Truth Social passed on September 20. Investors are walking away from planned commitments of $140 million, SEC filings show. Reuters reported that Sabby Management investors bowed out, taking away $100 million. Investors are walking away from commitments to invest in...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This
President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open
Student loan borrowers this month can expect the loan debt forgiveness application to open. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply to get as much as $20,000 relieved from their student loan debt. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
