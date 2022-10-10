Read full article on original website
North metro fire department finding creative ways to recruit volunteer firefighters
SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. — Right now, fire departments across the state are dealing with a firefighter shortage. Many departments rely on volunteer firefighters, so recruiting has been difficult. But one department in the north metro says they're going to try to maintain the volunteer model for as long...
As Fire Fatalities Rise, Maple Grove Firefighters Urge Residents to Have Escape Plan
It’s National Fire Prevention Week that carries a theme of “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”. The Maple Grove Fire Department has tips for keeping you and your family safe. “Fatalities are up nationally this year. According to the NFPA, 2021 is the highest we’ve had in...
Firefighters battle blaze at warehouse in Minneapolis' Howe neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS — No one was injured in a Wednesday night fire at a grain elevator warehouse in Minneapolis' Howe neighborhood. Firefighters arrived to heavy black smoke coming from all floors of a building at 3716 Cheatham Avenue around 9:45 p.m., according to information provided to the media. When crews...
Minneapolis nonprofit doing their part to combat homelessness
MINNEAPOLIS — In the wake of mass encampment sweeps in Minneapolis, there's a safe space for the unsheltered amid the chaos. "Our goal is to end homelessness, and watching people lose their belongings and needing to move from place to place is very challenging when we are trying to stay in touch with them and help them access services and housing," said Emily Bastian.
Permanent Fence at Brooklyn Center Police Station ‘Sends Message of Understanding’
When Brooklyn Center City Manager Reggie Edwards addressed the city council this week about erecting a permanent fence at the police station, he explained the historical context of what a fence could symbolize to community members. The result is a fence that Edwards says “sends a message of togetherness and...
State settles with Andersen Windows over 'refusal' to hire applicant with disability
Andersen Corp. is settling a discrimination claim alleging the company withdrew a job offer after learning of an applicant's disability, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The window and door manufacturer based in Bayport, Minn., will pay the man $41,000 and adhere to several stipulations meant to "build...
Amid Service Issues, Brooklyn Park Considers Recycling Hauler Changes
The city of Brooklyn Park is seeking proposals from other recycling vendors following a litany of service issues involving its current hauler, Waste Management, officials said. According to Tim Pratt, Brooklyn Park’s recycling manager, the city has had recycling service delays since June, including another delay on Monday. Waste Management...
MnDOT asks community to weigh in on future of I-94, with eye on righting history's wrongs
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Odds are you've driven on Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul, as it has connected the two cities for more than half a century. Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says, when it comes to the road's future, what's next could be up to you.State leaders say the infrastructure is aging and will soon need repairs. As that begins, MnDOT is also looking to right some wrongs made when the freeway was originally built, including damages to historically Black areas the freeway cut through.MnDOT and other partners of the project are talking and listening to...
No Place To Clean Out Your Car According To Minneapolis Police
I'm really starting to believe that people are getting crazier every day. Yeah, I know, I'm a slow learner. I have no idea what this lady was thinking at the time or if she was, indeed, thinking at all. We all get to that point where we decide that maybe...
Maplewood mayor proposes withdrawing support for metro area "purple line"
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A big setback for mass transit in the east Metro, with the Metropolitan Council under fire once again.The 15-mile "Purple Line" rapid transit bus route has been in the works for more than two decades. It would connect cities in the east metro from downtown St. Paul to White Bear Lake.But at the Maplewood City Council meeting Monday night, Mayor Marylee Abrams proposed withdrawing support for the project. She says she just found out the Met Council has plans for re-routing which would require the city to buy private land.She says the Met Council made the plans without talking to the community."I support transportation in the east metro area. what we don't need is a large, expensive infrastructure project that doesn't work for our community," Abrams said.The Metropolitan Council is already under fire for reportedly mismanaging the southwest light rail extension in Minneapolis. That project is millions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule.Maplewood is expected to vote on the matter on Oct. 24.
Anoka-Hennepin considers boundary changes, primarily for elementary schools
CHAMPLIN, Minn. — The Anoka-Hennepin School District is considering boundary changes that would impact 12 elementary schools and two middle schools, due to an explosion of population in the eastern and western edges of the state's largest district. The district said about 1,000 students -- out of 37,000 in...
U of M issues emergency alert for armed robbery outside rec center
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota issued an emergency alert after an armed robbery outside a rec center Tuesday night.It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Harvard Street Southeast. The university says one suspect threatened the victim with a knife and stole her purse.Police say they're looking for two females involved in this crime.
Minnesota Parent Union plans to pitch transparency campaign to MPS
MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday night at a scheduled Minneapolis Public School Board meeting, a local nonprofit is calling on the district to post more information about student learning online. Minnesota Parent Union writes on its website that the nonprofit's mission is to "connect, inform, and empower parent leaders to give...
For third time this week, advocates for the unhoused confront Minneapolis City Council
MINNEAPOLIS — Tents that lined the front of Minneapolis City Hall earlier this week are now on the other side of the light rail track after the front steps were swept by city officials. Eleven unhoused people agreed to take shelter at Avivo Village, which is partially funded by...
Robbinsdale Welna’s Ace Hardware Damaged by Fire
Welna Ace Hardware in downtown Robbinsdale is cleaning up after a fire damaged some of the building’s exterior. Owner Mark Welna says he got a phone call early Sunday morning that a fire that started in a garbage can had spread to his building. Cleanup has begun and the store’s hours have not been altered.
Charges: Man covered sprinklers, fire detector before setting Twin Cities hotel room fire
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Investigators think a man who was seen "nearly naked" in a Twin Cities hotel hallway tried to burn the place down.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Tony Boos with arson Monday after a fire at the Super 8 in Bloomington early Friday morning.Investigators say Boos was staying in the room where the fire started, then asked the hotel to move him. Before he left, investigators say Boos covered up the sprinkler heads and smoke detectors, then set a sheet on fire.Everyone staying in the hotel had to evacuate, including a family who had just escaped Hurricane Ian.Boos could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Man dies in crash on Highway 5 near St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says an 82-year-old man was killed Wednesday night after crashing on Highway 5 near St. Paul. The State Patrol reports the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Hwy 5 at Post Road. The preliminary investigation shows the man, from Bloomington, was traveling west when his Toyota Highlander left the roadway and struck the interior of a bridge.
2-year-old hit and injured during morning drop-off at Brookside Elementary School
RAMSEY, Minn. — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Brookside Elementary School in Ramsey Wednesday morning after a 2-year-old child was hit and injured by a vehicle during morning drop-off. The child was airlifted to a hospital. Authorities say the child's condition is unknown at this time. In a...
31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
Activists set up camp outside Minneapolis City Hall to protest encampment clear-out
MINNEAPOLIS — After Minneapolis city workers cleared out a large homeless encampment in Near North, a group of activists set up camp on the steps of city hall, saying they'll stay there for "as long as it takes" to get results. Advocates said they plan to hold a rally...
