South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida
When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.
The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage
Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
Hot meals delivered to Florida neighborhoods hit by Hurricane Ian
An unexpected helpful gesture in the ravished neighborhoods of Hurricane Ian's path can really brighten someone’s day. As Good Day Orlando's David Martin shows you, free hot meals delivered door to door truly defines “neighbors helping neighbors.” it’s also a prime example of why we love Florida.
Ian's damage likely to send snowbirds to Florida's east coast
The damage left by Hurricane Ian on Florida's west coast is likely to lead to more snowbirds heading to South Florida, according to some real estate professionals.
FDOT to resume normal toll operations across most Florida roads
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation will resume normal toll operations beginning Saturday morning along many of the state's most heavily traveled routes.
How many people in Florida are vaccinated and boosted for COVID? What the numbers show
About 14,697,269 eligible Floridians — 68.5% of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine as of Oct. 11, according to the CDC. About 6,285,276 Floridians have received a booster,...
Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida P-EBT Program Extended – Eligible Families to receive $391 per Student in Fall 2022
If you’re wondering if Florida families are getting P-EBT again in 2022, the answer is YES. A new round of Pandemic EBT Funding has been approved for Florida students to cover Summer 2022 through the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program (Summer P-EBT). Although the program is for summer 2022, funds are just now being issued in October and November.
Florida Commits $1 Billion to Climate Resilience. But After Hurricane Ian, Some Question the State’s Development Practices
KISSIMMEE, Fla.—Jason Diaz awoke in the middle of the night to the sound of trickling water. Outside his first-floor apartment where he had slept, Hurricane Ian moved violently and slowly over the Florida interior, dropping monumental amounts of rain on the low-slung landscape pockmarked everywhere with lakes and rivers, ponds and canals. The headwaters of the Everglades begin here. To the east the St. Johns River, the state’s longest river, flows north. Ian’s lumbering pace meant these waterways filled quickly.
Ron DeSantis Awards $2.5 Million to Help Small Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Ian
On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded an initial $2.5 million to businesses through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. This program was activated by DeSantis following Hurricane Ian, to provide short-term, zero interest loans to small businesses that experienced financial impacts or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply now through December 2, 2022, or until all available funds are expended.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known and highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, which makes them a great choice for everybody because no matter what kind of food you prefer, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these restaurants.
Hurricane Ian: Florida river could remain flooded until Thanksgiving, weather expert says
Swelling lakes and rivers in Florida proceed to go away communities underwater within the wake of Hurricane Ian, and the historic flooding of at the least one river could remain until Thanksgiving, in line with the National Weather Service (NWS). Storm harm and flooding from the St. Johns River, the...
‘Massive convoy’ of Florida linemen, first responders use Sanibel Causeway damaged in Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A “massive convoy” of linemen and first responders used the temporarily repaired Sanibel Causeway that was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis said 200 bucket trucks, 150 line and pickup trucks and other first responder vehicles were making...
Higher prices, smaller homes: Housing market shifts as mortgage rates rise
New real estate analysis points to higher mortgages as a cause for homebuyers looking at smaller houses.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, and you also happen to love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their food and service.
A slice of Sanibel Causeway washed away in Hurricane Ian. Then came the truck convoy
With rousing music as a soundtrack to what could be an Army recruiting commercial, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 13-second clip of the reopened Sanibel Causeway shows a convoy of trucks rumbling toward the Hurricane Ian-battered island. The first image showed a Florida Highway Patrol truck that looked as solid...
"We've been slow to build": Rent prices trend down but demand is still too high
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida continues to struggle with outsized rent increases. In august, southeast Florida renters were paying over 21% more than a year ago. There was a tiny dip in the month to month cost of rent this summer, but experts say we’ll never see prices as low as they were pre-pandemic.
Central Florida toll roads to potentially remain free for weeks
ORLANDO, Fla. — Although signs of Hurricane Ian have vanished from all but the most heavily impacted parts of Central Florida, the area’s toll roads continue to remain free to travel on, with no immediate end in sight. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron...
