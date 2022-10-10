ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Daily Mail

South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps

House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida

When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage

Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hot meals delivered to Florida neighborhoods hit by Hurricane Ian

An unexpected helpful gesture in the ravished neighborhoods of Hurricane Ian's path can really brighten someone’s day. As Good Day Orlando's David Martin shows you, free hot meals delivered door to door truly defines “neighbors helping neighbors.” it’s also a prime example of why we love Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Jesus had some good advice for Florida developers: Don’t build a house on the sand. It won’t stand up when a storm hits. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash,” the Son of God said in Matthew 7:27 But […] The post Development on Florida’s barrier islands made Ian evacuation virtually impossible appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Mom

Florida P-EBT Program Extended – Eligible Families to receive $391 per Student in Fall 2022

If you’re wondering if Florida families are getting P-EBT again in 2022, the answer is YES. A new round of Pandemic EBT Funding has been approved for Florida students to cover Summer 2022 through the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program (Summer P-EBT). Although the program is for summer 2022, funds are just now being issued in October and November.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Florida Commits $1 Billion to Climate Resilience. But After Hurricane Ian, Some Question the State’s Development Practices

KISSIMMEE, Fla.—Jason Diaz awoke in the middle of the night to the sound of trickling water. Outside his first-floor apartment where he had slept, Hurricane Ian moved violently and slowly over the Florida interior, dropping monumental amounts of rain on the low-slung landscape pockmarked everywhere with lakes and rivers, ponds and canals. The headwaters of the Everglades begin here. To the east the St. Johns River, the state’s longest river, flows north. Ian’s lumbering pace meant these waterways filled quickly.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Awards $2.5 Million to Help Small Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Ian

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded an initial $2.5 million to businesses through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program. This program was activated by DeSantis following Hurricane Ian, to provide short-term, zero interest loans to small businesses that experienced financial impacts or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply now through December 2, 2022, or until all available funds are expended.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known and highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, which makes them a great choice for everybody because no matter what kind of food you prefer, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these restaurants.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, and you also happen to love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their food and service.
FLORIDA STATE

