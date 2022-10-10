ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

KVAL

Three arrested in Springfield neighborhood shooting

The Springfield Police Department has released details of a murder investigation started when a man was shot in a Springfield neighborhood October 4. Springfield Police say patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Graystone Loop just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 for a man with a gunshot would.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Officers respond to bomb threat in downtown Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Late Thursday morning, October 13, a Downtown Ambassador of Eugene was handed a note from a man in a mask. The note had included a bomb threat. Officials say the event had occurred around the 43-Block of East Broadway Avenue. The man, who had handed over...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Man hit with vehicle, stabbed outside Sweet Home

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man was hit by a vehicle and stabbed outside of Sweet Home Tuesday, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. Just after 6:00 a.m., a truck operator called in a man stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzvile Road. The truck operator flagged down responding deputies and gave the suspect's vehicle description.
SWEET HOME, OR
KVAL

Investigation by EPD leads to arrest for drug delivery

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit conducted a narcotics investigation which led to the arrest of 29-year-old Vaea John Leata. According to EPD, Leata had been the subject of interest for EPD SCU earlier in the year and was previously arrested in March 2022 by EPD SCU for Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance Methamphetamine (Felony), Assault on a Public Safety Officer, and Resisting Arrest. He had outstanding warrants for this case.
EUGENE, OR
City
Walterville, OR
City
Ashland, OR
Springfield, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, OR
City
Donald, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KVAL

Eugene Police search for more suspects after Sunday arrests

EUGENE, Ore. — Police in Eugene are searching for three men who they say were seen with masks and guns over the weekend in downtown Eugene. Police say they already have a group of six other men in custody, who were also armed. This all happened in the area...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

House fire in Pleasant Hill; death under investigation

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — Investigators are looking into a house that caught fire Tuesday night, where they found a person dead inside. This happened around 9 p.m., on Stacey-Gateway Road in Pleasant Hill; not far from Mount Pisgah. Sheriff's deputies say most of the house was burned before firefighters...
PLEASANT HILL, OR
KVAL

Eugene city facilities open for smoky air quality relief

EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene has three city facilities available to get inside and get relief from the smoke and poor air quality. Downtown Eugene Public Library at 100 W. 10th Avenue. Hours are M-Th: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. F-Su: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Bethel and Sheldon Branch libraries are closed.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

PeaceHealth overhauls downtown campus

EUGENE, Ore. — PeaceHealth just wrapped up a major construction project in downtown Eugene; overhauling the campus at the University District Hospital. Crews took down four vacant buildings. One of them from the 1940's. Those buildings used to be the Johnson Behavioral Health Unit, and a wing of Sacred...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Springfield elementary students take bike-riding classes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — ‘I really love bikes.’. That's the goal of classes happening at Two Rivers/Dos Rios Elementary School in Springfield, where kindergarteners and first graders are being introduced to the basics. They start out on bikes with no pedals, so they can learn to balance, before they...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVAL

Elk Creek Fire mop-up operations continue; no new fire growth

ELKTON, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that crews continued to mop-up the almost 20 acre fire 2 miles north of Elk Creek Tunnel. Officials originally gauged the fire to be 8-acres, however they found the exact acreage of the area to double than what was initially estimated. Fire crews hiked and GPS'd the area to determine the exact acreage of the fire.
ELKTON, OR
KVAL

Elk Creek Fire, Day 2 update

ELKTON, Ore. — The Elk Creek Fire popped up Monday evening near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, where fire officials had initially estimated the wildfire to be about 2 to 3 acres in size. Since initially reported, the fire has grown. Fire crews worked throughout the night, completing about...
ELKTON, OR
KVAL

EWEB crews practice for oil spill in the Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore. — Crews are practicing to keep our drinking water safe from an oil spill. EWEB crews and hazmat teams from Eugene-Springfield Fire practiced drills Wednesday morning on the Willamette River in north Eugene; brushing up on their skills. Crews train for this every year. So, if there's...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Crews work to secure southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Crews are working to secure part of the Cedar Creek Fire that broke containment lines over the weekend. It happened along the southern edge, near Lucas Lake, due to dry fuels and higher temperatures. On Monday, firefighters used aircraft to drop water in the area, and...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Uptick in Covid-19 cases around Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It may seem like its gone away but COVID is still impacting members of our community, our station took a closer look at the latest data in our area. COVID-19 cases have ticked up in Lane County since last month. But still nowhere near the levels from the beginning of the year.
LANE COUNTY, OR

