ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard County Mosquito Control Continues to Response to Hurricane Ian, Urges Residents to Take Precaution

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Mosquito Control reminds residents to take precautions against mosquito-borne illness after Hurricane Ian. Brevard County Mosquito Control continues to conduct aerial and truck spraying, mosquito, and disease monitoring, and other public health protection measures as a result of significant increases in standing water and mosquito activity related to Hurricane Ian.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Government
County
Brevard County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian

A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
MIMS, FL
WESH

Lake Monroe crests as Sanford extends state of emergency

SANFORD, Fla. — City commissioners in Sanford met Monday night, and they heard from someone who expressed worries about not getting enough help with things like cleanup and price gouging. So the State of Emergency is being extended to Sanford and not just the county. Sanford's Riverwalk is completely...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Mosquitoes causing mayhem in Central Florida after floods

GENEVA, Fla. — Floodwaters are all over Central Florida and the heat is ticking up. That's a recipe for mosquitoes in large numbers. There’s a big-time effort to combat the biting insects. Mosquito control identified mosquitoes trapped recently near Geneva. There were just under 5,000 in one trap...
GENEVA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage#Infrastructure#Sewer Systems#Overflow
fox35orlando.com

Volusia County residents line-up for help at FEMA recovery center

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - More than a hundred people waited inside Volusia County’s new FEMA disaster recovery center. Some people said they’d been in line for more than an hour. "I'm still waiting," said Stephanie Sanders, "I've been here since nine o'clock this morning and there's still about...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

St. Johns River could see floodwaters until around Thanksgiving, NWS says

GENEVA, Fla. - The National Weather Service in Melbourne says the St. Johns River could be in a flood stage until around Thanksgiving. For the most serious impacts like flooded homes and roads, it's predicting water could recede for the most part by the end of October. The National Weather...
GENEVA, FL
WESH

Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
MIMS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
wmfe.org

A look at Volusia businesses after Hurricane Ian drenched the region

The National Weather Service reported that New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater saw more than 19 inches of rain when Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County. In East Central Florida, Volusia saw the most rainfall from the storm. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with Stephanie Ford, Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, about how businesses are doing now after the storm.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fixing flooded Sanford road could cost at least $1 million

SANFORD, Fla. - While floodwaters continued to creep up around Sanford City Hall Monday, officials inside discussed what they needed to do next. Because of soft soil, the stretch of Seminole Boulevard could require at least a million dollars to fix, something that could take away from other projects according to the city's director of public works.
SANFORD, FL
cbs12.com

Three-vehicle crash causes delays in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A three-vehicle crash in Indian River County is causing significant delays, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the crash occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 66th Avenue and County Road 510. Drivers are encouraged to take detours...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Suspicious device' investigation at Panera Bread in Seminole County causes traffic issues

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Police investigating a ‘suspicious device’ at a Panera Bread in Seminole County on Thursday had traffic tied up during the morning commute. This happened in the area of Tuskawilla Road and Red Bug Lake Road. Seminole County Transportation Services left a message for parents saying expect students to be late due to traffic issues.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane center monitoring new disturbance in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Karl has some company: the National Hurricane Center is tracking a new disturbance in the Atlantic. A tropical wave is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecasters say environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some slow development of this system as it moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the tropical Atlantic through early next week.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

FEMA opening Ian disaster recovery center in Volusia County

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday announced the opening of a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to assist Volusia County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The center will be at the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, at 1845 Holsonback Drive,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida's 'Water Uber' hero tows neighbors through flooded street to get to work, school

GENEVA, Fla. - There have been plenty of stories of good Samaritans coming out after Hurricane Ian. One of FOX 35’s new favorites is Brandon Simmons. Since the Friday after Hurricane Ian struck Central Florida, Simmons has been spending every waking hour helping tow people through high floodwaters that have taken over Morgan Alderman Road near State Road 46.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy