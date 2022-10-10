Read full article on original website
Related
huntnewsnu.com
Men’s soccer team defeated after intense game against Monmouth
The Northeastern University men’s soccer team (3-7-3, 2-3-1 CAA) was unable to place the ball in the back of the net and fell 0-1 Saturday in a tight home game against Monmouth University (6-5-0, 2-4-0 CAA). The loss came despite the Huskies holding possession through the majority of the match.
huntnewsnu.com
Leading libero Kayla Martin reaches 1,000 digs in her collegiate career
Kayla Martin, a senior captain libero and defensive specialist on the Northeastern University volleyball team, has been a force to be reckoned with since her freshman year. On Oct. 8, she reached a milestone, tallying her 1,000th career dig in a game against Elon University. A dig is “anything that...
WCAX
Girls golf state champions crowned at Williston Golf Club
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In division one, Mount Mainsfield’s Namo Seibert took the individual medalist honors a year ago at Dorset Field Club, and she was up to the task again on Tuesday. The Cougar sophomore led the pack with a 5-over 77, giving her a second straight title.
Middlebury Campus
Retail cannabis sales begin in Vermont, new dispensary opens in Middlebury
Retail cannabis sales began in Vermont on Oct. 1, meaning Middlebury College students over the age of 21 can now legally buy marijuana in the state. In conjunction with the introduction of the new retail market, FLORA Cannabis — a state-licensed dispensary just a nine-minute walk from the Davis Family Library — opened on Park Street in downtown Middlebury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fourbital Factory Is Bringing Apparel Manufacturing and Job Training Back to Vermont
At first glance, the squiggles printed on bolts of blue, green, yellow and black fabric look like abstract patterns. But if you're a frequent hiker of Vermont's tallest peaks, you might recognize that the wavy white lines mimic the topographic maps of Camel's Hump, Mount Mansfield and Mount Ellen. These...
Meth Use Is Growing Around Burlington — and Could Portend More Problems for Vermont
Several years ago, Jess Kirby noticed that a number of her clients at Burlington's Safe Recovery were suddenly acting differently. They worried that they were being watched and that people were conspiring against them. "People I've known for years, out of the blue, experiencing paranoia," Kirby said. "Saying things like,...
huntnewsnu.com
JP Chess club provides community in J.P. Licks
With a smile on his face, Jamie Williams welcomed members of Jamaica Plain Chess Club into the J.P. Licks on Centre Street — encapsulating the intimate and casual environment Williams said he hopes to capture at every meeting. Each week, dozens of chess players crowd the ice cream shop to play for a few hours.
Addison Independent
Middlebury Police Log: Car crashes into pole, ties up Route 7
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury police responded to a single-vehicle crash, with minor injuries, that tied up traffic on Route 7 North for several hours this past Sunday, Oct. 9, and knocked out power to a section of Middlebury. Police said that around five minutes before 10 a.m. a woman drove...
IN THIS ARTICLE
huntnewsnu.com
Roxbury-based organization shines light on Boston’s Black female history
At 558 Massachusetts Ave. sits a building holding value for Boston’s Black, female population — it’s the headquarters for the League of Women for Community Service, or LWCS — which has been owned by the organization since 1920. The building was initially purchased on behalf of...
The New Wave of Vermont Hip-Hop
Inspired by the stratospheric success stories of 99 Neighbors and North Ave Jax, the 802 has a record crop of young rappers with big dreams. So this installment of Seven Days' occasional "Quick Hits" feature focuses entirely on Vermont's new wave of hip-hop artists. Read on for six exciting efforts.
AG: Man arrested in Vermont is ‘person of interest’ in unsolved murder of New Hampshire couple
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A wanted fugitive who was arrested in Vermont is a “person of interest” in the unsolved murder of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, authorities said. Logan Clegg, a homeless man also wanted in Utah, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Chittenden...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Five people arrested in Plattsburgh narcotics drug bust
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will be showing off the city’s new homeless pod community to the public Wednesday afternoon. Cannabis retailers struggling to keep shelves stocked. Updated: 3 hours ago. Retail cannabis has now been available for consumers in Vermont since the beginning of the month. Reporter Adam Sullivan...
WCAX
Man wanted in connection with NH homicides arrested in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A person of interest in the murder of a New Hampshire couple appeared in court Thursday after police picked him up at the South Burlington Library. South Burlington Public Chief Shawn Burke says Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested Wednesday after authorities saw him on Williston...
Burlington Educators Sue Monsanto Over PCB Contamination at High School
Two former Burlington High School educators have sued the chemical-maker Monsanto after suffering physical ailments they claim are linked to their workplace exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), a toxic chemical that’s been found throughout the school's former campus in the city’s New North End. Filed in federal district...
Addison Independent
Vermont State Police Log: Identity thief strikes county
ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police last week reached out to the public asking for help solving a brazen case of identity theft in the county. State police report that between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 a man visited the Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes and South Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying himself as a 48-year-old Ferrisburgh resident. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
sheltonherald.com
Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont
A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
Man’s body recovered from North Country river after 13 day search, troopers say
Wilmington, N.Y. — A team of divers recovered a man’s body from the Ausable River Wednesday after he crashed into the water on Sept. 29, troopers said. George M. Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, fell 25 feet when he lost his balance near the Flume Trail System in the town of Wilmington in Essex County, State troopers said in a news release.
1 dead after car traveling at more than 100 mph crashes into cow on Vermont highway
SHELDON, Vt. — The driver of a speeding vehicle died Sunday after they crashed into a cow on a highway in Vermont, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 105 in Sheldon near the Abbey Pub just before 11 p.m. found a 2000 Jaguar Type S sedan that had struck a cow in the roadway, according to Vermont State Police.
WCAX
7 arrested in Bennington drug raid
A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
Comments / 0