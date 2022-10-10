ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

huntnewsnu.com

Men’s soccer team defeated after intense game against Monmouth

The Northeastern University men’s soccer team (3-7-3, 2-3-1 CAA) was unable to place the ball in the back of the net and fell 0-1 Saturday in a tight home game against Monmouth University (6-5-0, 2-4-0 CAA). The loss came despite the Huskies holding possession through the majority of the match.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
huntnewsnu.com

Leading libero Kayla Martin reaches 1,000 digs in her collegiate career

Kayla Martin, a senior captain libero and defensive specialist on the Northeastern University volleyball team, has been a force to be reckoned with since her freshman year. On Oct. 8, she reached a milestone, tallying her 1,000th career dig in a game against Elon University. A dig is “anything that...
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Girls golf state champions crowned at Williston Golf Club

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In division one, Mount Mainsfield’s Namo Seibert took the individual medalist honors a year ago at Dorset Field Club, and she was up to the task again on Tuesday. The Cougar sophomore led the pack with a 5-over 77, giving her a second straight title.
WILLISTON, VT
Middlebury Campus

Retail cannabis sales begin in Vermont, new dispensary opens in Middlebury

Retail cannabis sales began in Vermont on Oct. 1, meaning Middlebury College students over the age of 21 can now legally buy marijuana in the state. In conjunction with the introduction of the new retail market, FLORA Cannabis — a state-licensed dispensary just a nine-minute walk from the Davis Family Library — opened on Park Street in downtown Middlebury.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
huntnewsnu.com

JP Chess club provides community in J.P. Licks

With a smile on his face, Jamie Williams welcomed members of Jamaica Plain Chess Club into the J.P. Licks on Centre Street — encapsulating the intimate and casual environment Williams said he hopes to capture at every meeting. Each week, dozens of chess players crowd the ice cream shop to play for a few hours.
BOSTON, MA
Addison Independent

Middlebury Police Log: Car crashes into pole, ties up Route 7

MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury police responded to a single-vehicle crash, with minor injuries, that tied up traffic on Route 7 North for several hours this past Sunday, Oct. 9, and knocked out power to a section of Middlebury. Police said that around five minutes before 10 a.m. a woman drove...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

The New Wave of Vermont Hip-Hop

Inspired by the stratospheric success stories of 99 Neighbors and North Ave Jax, the 802 has a record crop of young rappers with big dreams. So this installment of Seven Days' occasional "Quick Hits" feature focuses entirely on Vermont's new wave of hip-hop artists. Read on for six exciting efforts.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Five people arrested in Plattsburgh narcotics drug bust

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will be showing off the city’s new homeless pod community to the public Wednesday afternoon. Cannabis retailers struggling to keep shelves stocked. Updated: 3 hours ago. Retail cannabis has now been available for consumers in Vermont since the beginning of the month. Reporter Adam Sullivan...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Addison Independent

Vermont State Police Log: Identity thief strikes county

ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police last week reached out to the public asking for help solving a brazen case of identity theft in the county. State police report that between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 a man visited the Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes and South Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying himself as a 48-year-old Ferrisburgh resident. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
sheltonherald.com

Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont

A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
HARTFORD, CT
WCAX

7 arrested in Bennington drug raid

A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
BURLINGTON, VT

