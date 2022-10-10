ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re-Bath seeks out veterans for a chance to receive a bathroom makeover

By Kristyanna Roberson
WMBB
WMBB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla ( WMBB ) — Veterans Day is next month, and Re-Bath is doing something special to honor local veterans.

Re-Bath is asking people to submit the names of deserving veterans for a chance to receive a free bathroom remodeling job. They will make their decision based on the stories submitted about each nominee.

The veteran giveaway is the idea of Re-Bath’s owner Mark Dufour.

Dufour’s 98- year old father was a WWII veteran who recently passed away. Re-Bath’s brand ambassador, Keith Baker, said Defour is familiar with the needs of veterans who serve our country.

“Freedom is paramount and so, I think a lot of times we take it for granted,” Baker said. “This is certainly, I think an effort from Re-Bath to try and seek out the most qualified person that deserves this bathroom.”

As part of the remodel, and if needed, Re-Bath will install an ADA-approved safe and accessible walk-in shower. The company is currently taking submissions for deserving veterans and would like to hear stories about each veteran’s service to our country.

“We’d love to get a greater number of applicants so we can go through and look at their stories; that is what is really important about this whole thing: looking at each individual story,” Baker said.

Each applicant will be reviewed and based on the stories, one will be chosen that best fits the need for this remodel. The winner will be selected on November 11th and announced on Re-Bath’s and United Way’s Facebook pages.

Rebath will be accepting applications for nominees from now through 5 p.m. on Monday, October 24th. Submissions are due via email to contest@rebathnwfl.com or mailed/delivered to ReBath Panama City beach or United Way of Northwest Florida.

You are also welcome to go in person to Re-Bath’s location, 19201 Panama City Beach Parkway, and fill out an application there. Please feel free to call 850-358-9540 for more information.

