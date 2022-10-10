ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell boys soccer grabs first conference title since 2010 in thriller against Kimberly

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell boys soccer team overcame a 2-0 first half deficit to beat Kimberly in the 3A High Desert Conference championship match. Eduardo Nieves had the go-ahead goal with less than ten minutes remaining. Wendell wins their first conference crown since 2010 and punches its ticket to the state tournament. The Trojans did win the 2014 state title.
