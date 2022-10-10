Read full article on original website
High school girls soccer: Déjà vu ending lifts Skyridge to playoff quarterfinals
The Skyridge High School girls soccer team beat the Pleasant Grove High School girls soccer team to advance to the next round of the playoffs.
Idaho8.com
Sugar-Salem wins boys soccer district championship while Teton takes girls title
FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) - In a pair of matchups between the Timberwolves and the Diggers, both Teton and Sugar-Salem won a district championship Wednesday afternoon to earn a berth to states. Sugar-Salem won the boys title by pushing across a second half goal to defeat Teton 1-0 in a defensive...
kmvt
Wendell boys soccer grabs first conference title since 2010 in thriller against Kimberly
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell boys soccer team overcame a 2-0 first half deficit to beat Kimberly in the 3A High Desert Conference championship match. Eduardo Nieves had the go-ahead goal with less than ten minutes remaining. Wendell wins their first conference crown since 2010 and punches its ticket to the state tournament. The Trojans did win the 2014 state title.
