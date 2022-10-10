Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Fake reports impact Iowa police departments and general public
Court records show his wife, Angela, got a "no contact order" days earlier - claiming domestic abuse.
KIMT
Mason City man in custody after multiple pursuits Thursday morning
MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man is in custody after he fled authorities multiple times, including once via a transit bus. Police were dispatched to BeJe Clark to transport a resident to jail for various DOC-related violations. When officers arrived, Justin Stauffer, 35, ran north from the...
KCRG.com
Inmate escapes on work release in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Brent Lee Robinson was admitted to the work release facility on August 11th, 2022. He is 6′3″ and weighs 201 pounds.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police warn local churches about known scam artist
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are warning people about a known scam artist. In a Facebook post, police said the scammer is targeting churches for their charitable nature, and that the scammer has struck multiple times, asking for financial help, then he leaves town. “It goes like...
KIMT
North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
KGLO News
BeJe Clark center resident arrested after fleeing from authorities, foot chase
MASON CITY — A resident of the BeJe Clark residential center in Mason City was arrested this morning after fleeing from authorities. The Mason City Police Department says they were called to the center at 8:25 AM to transport 35-year-old Justin Stauffer to jail for various Department of Corrections-related violations.
KCRG.com
Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate
Court records show his wife, Angela, got a "no contact order" days earlier - claiming domestic abuse.
KCRG.com
Officials want to detain West Union man after son dies in high speed crash
Teen charged as adult in stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police: Man Arrested after Leading Officers on Car Chase
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Cedar Falls Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening. Police say officers tried to pull over a car at Main Street and University Avenue a little before midnight, but the driver, 29 year-old Shawn Lee Drinnon, Jr. refused to stop. Police say Drinnon, Jr. led police on a chase through Cedar Falls before pulling over and ultimately being arrested. Investigators say there were several warrants out for Drinnon, Jr.'s arrest when he fled police. He now faces multiple charges.
KCRG.com
Family, friends, troopers attend dedication of memorial for fallen Iowa State Patrol trooper
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol troopers, along with the family and friends of Sergeant Jim Smith, attended a dedication for a memorial honoring the fallen trooper on Wednesday at Independence High School. Sgt. Jim Smith was murdered last year while leading a tactical team into the home of...
Trial Moved For Iowa Man Accused Of Killing Woman, Leaving Skull On Stick
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Osage man accused of killing a woman and leaving her skull on a stick in a park has a new trial date. Nathan Gilmore, who could face life in prison if convicted for the murder of Angela Bradbury, was scheduled to go to trial this month. Gilmore’s trial date has now moved to April 17th.
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
KCRG.com
Jury rejects death penalty for man convicted of killing 17 at Florida high school
Court records show his wife, Angela, got a "no contact order" days earlier - claiming domestic abuse.
KCRG.com
Teen charged as adult in stabbing at Vinton-Shellsburg High School
Linn County board to hold public hearing, final vote on solar moratorium. The Linn County Board of Supervisors is set to hold a public hearing and final vote on a year long solar moratorium. After a report of possible human remains found in the Clinton County...
KCRG.com
Des Moines School District rolls out suicide prevention tool
Court records show his wife, Angela, got a "no contact order" days earlier - claiming domestic abuse.
KCRG.com
Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle
Teen injured in stabbing after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. Officers responded to Vinton-Shellsburg High School just after 7:30 p.m. for the stabbing.
KCRG.com
Iowa City man takes plea deal in killing of his wife
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City man charged with killing his wife over the couple’s finances took a plea deal Wednesday. Roy Browning Junior was set to go to trial in less than a month. Authorities said he stabbed and killed his wife, JoEllen in April of...
KCRG.com
Iowa City man gets 50 year sentence for killing wife
The state auditor's office says it's seeing a shortage of accountants. People have crowned a winner in this year's 'Fat Bear Week' battle. Dry fields and high winds pose a risk of quickly spreading fires for farmers during harvest time. Police arrested teen after assault at Dubuque university.
KCRG.com
Bellevue man charged with murdering wife
Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate. The ceremony was held at...
KCRG.com
Judge pushes back trial for Iowa man accused of killing woman, placing her head on stick
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial has been pushed back for an Osage man accused of killing a woman he just met. 22-year-old Nathan Gilmore is charged with killing Angela Bradbury back in 2021. In an August 19th, 2022 interview with police, Gilmore reportedly claimed he met up...
