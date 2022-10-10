ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

KCRG.com

Fake reports impact Iowa police departments and general public

JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man in custody after multiple pursuits Thursday morning

MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted Mason City man is in custody after he fled authorities multiple times, including once via a transit bus. Police were dispatched to BeJe Clark to transport a resident to jail for various DOC-related violations. When officers arrived, Justin Stauffer, 35, ran north from the...
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Inmate escapes on work release in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Brent Lee Robinson was admitted to the work release facility on August 11th, 2022. He is 6′3″ and weighs 201 pounds.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids police warn local churches about known scam artist

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are warning people about a known scam artist. In a Facebook post, police said the scammer is targeting churches for their charitable nature, and that the scammer has struck multiple times, asking for financial help, then he leaves town. “It goes like...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Police: Man Arrested after Leading Officers on Car Chase

(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Cedar Falls Police say a man is in custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening. Police say officers tried to pull over a car at Main Street and University Avenue a little before midnight, but the driver, 29 year-old Shawn Lee Drinnon, Jr. refused to stop. Police say Drinnon, Jr. led police on a chase through Cedar Falls before pulling over and ultimately being arrested. Investigators say there were several warrants out for Drinnon, Jr.'s arrest when he fled police. He now faces multiple charges.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH

(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Des Moines School District rolls out suicide prevention tool

DES MOINES, IA
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Two arrested after Cedar Falls police pursuit with suspected stolen vehicle

Teen injured in stabbing after verbal altercation at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. Officers responded to Vinton-Shellsburg High School just after 7:30 p.m. for the stabbing. Hy-Vee Dietitian Julie Gallagher joins us now to talk about some gluten-free options and resources. Russian forces fire more missiles in continued attacks on Ukraine. Updated:...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City man takes plea deal in killing of his wife

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City man charged with killing his wife over the couple’s finances took a plea deal Wednesday. Roy Browning Junior was set to go to trial in less than a month. Authorities said he stabbed and killed his wife, JoEllen in April of...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City man gets 50 year sentence for killing wife

The state auditor's office says it's seeing a shortage of accountants. People have crowned a winner in this year's 'Fat Bear Week' battle. Dry fields and high winds pose a risk of quickly spreading fires for farmers during harvest time. Police arrested teen after assault at Dubuque university. Updated: 1...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Bellevue man charged with murdering wife

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

