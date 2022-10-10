Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the most popular shows on HGTV right now is "My Lottery Dream Home", hosted by designer David Bromstad. The premise of the show is simple: a lottery winner needs a little help finding the home of their dreams, and calls on Bromstad and his expertise to help them narrow their search and settle on their next big purchase. Debuting in 2015, the show has already amassed more than 100 episodes. For the latest season, David Bromstad is going to be spending quite a bit of time in New England.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO