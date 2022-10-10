Read full article on original website
Massachusetts is home to 1 of the best apple orchards in America, according to USA Today
New England has three of the best apple orchards in America and Massachusetts is home to one of them, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the best apple orchards on Friday as part of its 2022 “10Best Reader’s Choice Awards”, and Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine, ranked 6th, Jaswell’s Farm in Smithfield, R.I., ranked 9th, and Tougas Family Farm in Northborough ranked 10th.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going to restaurants with your close friends and family members, then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that serve absolutely delicious food and are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
4 Great Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic...
Season 13 of HGTV’s ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Heads to New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the most popular shows on HGTV right now is "My Lottery Dream Home", hosted by designer David Bromstad. The premise of the show is simple: a lottery winner needs a little help finding the home of their dreams, and calls on Bromstad and his expertise to help them narrow their search and settle on their next big purchase. Debuting in 2015, the show has already amassed more than 100 episodes. For the latest season, David Bromstad is going to be spending quite a bit of time in New England.
4 Stunning Beaches in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. For those of you who love traveling and are always up for exploring new places, I have put together a list of four amazing beaches in Maine that are absolutely stunning and that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them.
Mark Wahlberg left California for Nevada to give his kids ‘a better life’
Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada for “a better life.”. Wahlberg recently appeared on “The Talk,” where addressed balancing work and fatherhood. “That is the biggest challenge,” he said. “Every free moment that I have, I’m at home.”
WATCH: This Sweet New England Kitty is the Perfect Bobcat Babysitter
It's always precious when one animal takes another under its wing. Not only does the unconventionality make for an adorable sight, but it's heartwarming to see animals look out for one another despite their differences. One sweet kitty did just that when placed on babysitting duty for a young bobcat...
