Atlanta, GA

Centre Daily

Yankees Announce 26-Man Roster For ALDS: Who Was Left Off?

NEW YORK — After plenty of speculation, and even some drama, the Yankees’ roster for the American League Division Series is now set. New York made it official with an announcement leading up to Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday. Let’s break this list of 26 players...
BRONX, NY
Centre Daily

Phillies Reliever Alvarado Beefs with Braves During NLDS Game 1

José Alvarado isn't the sort of player who hides his emotions, and after the incredible second half he had, why should he?. His emotions certainly haven't gotten in the way of his electric performance the past several months, and if anything, they aided Alvarado through his eighth inning shutdown appearance during Game 1 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

The Most Improbable Caught Stealing in a Long, Long Time

As soon as Padres starter Yu Darvish walked Mookie Betts to lead off the fifth inning of last night’s NLDS Game 2 at Dodger Stadium, nearly everybody watching the game knew Betts would try to swipe second base. And almost certainly, he would be safe. The score was tied,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Centre Daily

Dodgers: Baseball World Reacts to On-Field Goose During Game 2

In the most emotional time of the baseball season anything can happen. One minute your team is one game closer to reach the ultimate goal, another minute passes by and the season officially comes to an end. Look no futher than the NLDS matchup between the Dodgers and Padres as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Braves-Phillies Preview: Three Things That Will Decide the NLDS

In the visitors’ dugout in St. Louis, right after his team clinched a series win, Phillies manager Rob Thomson turned to catcher J.T. Realmuto. He needed to give the veteran backstop a heads up. The club was about to celebrate, but before they popped the champagne, the manager planned to ask how many games were left for them to win. He wanted Realmuto to be the one to give the answer: 11.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

The Braves’ NLDS Rotation Will Shape the Phillies’ Destiny

Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker has a big decision to make. There will be at least two more games of the National League Division Series, and he must determine which of his starting pitchers will take the mound for each game. Spencer Strider had a phenomenal rookie season, posting a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

