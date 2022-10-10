Read full article on original website
Related
Biden's National Security Plan Identifies Russia as Imminent Danger, China as Long-Term Threat
President Joe Biden released his National Security Strategy, a required document for each new administration. The United States will "effectively compete" with China, wrote Biden, "while constraining a dangerous Russia." Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has "profoundly diminished Russia's status vis-a-vis China and other Asian powers such as...
A Shift in Global Energy Demand Could Be Coming This Winter
Following a summer of cooling prices, oil is back in focus as an inflation issue. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $92 a barrel on Sunday, up from $77 just two weeks prior. In the exchange-traded fund space, the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) has risen 36% this year. The fund...
Tether, World's Biggest Stablecoin, Cuts Its Commercial Paper Holdings to Zero
Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, has slashed back its commercial paper holdings to zero, replacing them with U.S. Treasury bills instead, according to a blog post. The popular U.S.-dollar pegged cryptocurrency said the move is part of tether's "ongoing efforts to increase transparency" and back its tokens with "the most secure reserves in the market."
China Is No Longer Just Any Emerging Market — It Has Become Its Own Beast
The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal
Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
Here's Why Cramer Thinks Defense Stock L3Harris Technologies Is a Buy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors his blessing to buy shares of L3Harris Technologies, an aerospace and defense play. "Recently, the stock's come down dramatically from its highs. I think it's gotten to levels where you have to pounce," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors his...
Kamikaze Drones and Missiles Hit North and South Ukraine; Kremlin Denies Putin Discussed War ‘Settlement'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine has been faced with more missile strikes overnight, with critical infrastructure in the Kyiv region being hit with drone strikes and the southern city of Mykolaiv "massively shelled," according to the city's mayor.
The Yen May Be Weak, But Japan's Tourism Isn't Expected to Get a ‘Bona Fide' Rebound Without Chinese Visitors
The Japanese yen's slump against the U.S. dollar has sparked some worry in Japan, but that could encourage more travelers to visit the country again, according to analysts — though they say a significant rebound in the tourism sector won't happen without the return of Chinese tourists. After more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jim Cramer Says These 14 Stocks Are ‘About to Pop'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. Markets have declined considerably this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation, the Fed's rate hikes and recession worries. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that...
Sony and Honda Plan to Start U.S. Deliveries of Their Electric Vehicle in 2026
Sony Honda Mobility aims to start taking pre-orders for its vehicle in the first half of 2025. SHM says it will look to explore "new entertainment possibilities through digital innovations such as the metaverse." According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales are on course to hit an all-time...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Digital World, Domino's, Revlon, Albertsons and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Digital World Acquisition — The company planning to take Donald Trump's media company Truth Social public surged 14.6%, continuing its ascent on an announcement Wednesday that Google would allow the media company into its app store. The company was previously banned.
Ukrainians brace for blackouts, hard winter after Russia pummels power grid
KYIV, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Liubov Palii was sitting at her computer when the lights went off in her one-bedroom apartment after Russian strikes pummelled Ukraine's energy network.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Korea Flies Warplanes Near Border and Tests Another Ballistic Missile
WASHINGTON — South Korea's military said it detected a North Korean short-range ballistic missile launch, the latest in a series of tests by the nuclear-armed country that have raised tensions with its neighbors in Asia and in the U.S. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also said North Korean...
NBC Chicago
Twitter Seeking Documents Related to Federal Investigation of Elon Musk
Twitter said in a court filing that it's been trying since July to obtain materials related to a federal investigation into his effort to buy the company. "This game of 'hide the ball' must end," Twitter lawyers said in the filing. Twitter said in a court filing released on Thursday...
LAW・
Ukraine Situation Report: Gaining Ground In Kherson
(Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)There are reports that Russians are starting to evacuate residents of Kherson, an indication that Ukraine's southern offensive is succeeding.
Singapore's Third-Quarter GDP Beats Estimates, Central Bank Tightens Policy
GDP came in at 4.4% for the third quarter, much higher than 3.4% predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll, and in line with growth in the second quarter. The Southeast Asian country avoided a technical recession, with quarterly GDP growth coming in a 1.5% on a seasonally adjusted basis, after a 0.2% contraction in the second quarter from the first quarter.
Dow surges 800 points after historic turnaround
Stocks made a massive turnaround Thursday as the Dow Jones surged more than 800 points for the day, as traders shook off another hot inflation report.
Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be." DuPont De...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0