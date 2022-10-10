ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Biden's National Security Plan Identifies Russia as Imminent Danger, China as Long-Term Threat

President Joe Biden released his National Security Strategy, a required document for each new administration. The United States will "effectively compete" with China, wrote Biden, "while constraining a dangerous Russia." Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has "profoundly diminished Russia's status vis-a-vis China and other Asian powers such as...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC Chicago

Tether, World's Biggest Stablecoin, Cuts Its Commercial Paper Holdings to Zero

Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, has slashed back its commercial paper holdings to zero, replacing them with U.S. Treasury bills instead, according to a blog post. The popular U.S.-dollar pegged cryptocurrency said the move is part of tether's "ongoing efforts to increase transparency" and back its tokens with "the most secure reserves in the market."
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
NBC Chicago

Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal

Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Energy Crisis#European Union#Energy Security#Business Industry#Linus Business#Jpmorgan Chase#Cnbc#Western#Russian
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Says These 14 Stocks Are ‘About to Pop'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. Markets have declined considerably this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation, the Fed's rate hikes and recession worries. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Saudi Arabia
NBC Chicago

Twitter Seeking Documents Related to Federal Investigation of Elon Musk

Twitter said in a court filing that it's been trying since July to obtain materials related to a federal investigation into his effort to buy the company. "This game of 'hide the ball' must end," Twitter lawyers said in the filing. Twitter said in a court filing released on Thursday...
LAW
NBC Chicago

Singapore's Third-Quarter GDP Beats Estimates, Central Bank Tightens Policy

GDP came in at 4.4% for the third quarter, much higher than 3.4% predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll, and in line with growth in the second quarter. The Southeast Asian country avoided a technical recession, with quarterly GDP growth coming in a 1.5% on a seasonally adjusted basis, after a 0.2% contraction in the second quarter from the first quarter.
BUSINESS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy