WANE-TV
ISP: Suspect in garden-tool attack dies while being detained; state police investigating
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WANE) – An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was detained by police in southeastern Indiana after officers were called to a garden-tool attack earlier this week, according to Indiana State Police. Greensburg Police officers were called to a home in the 300...
WANE-TV
State police look for suspect who shot man driving on Indiana highway
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Troopers are investigating after a man was shot Monday while driving on I-70, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Just before 7 p.m., state troopers and Indianapolis officers responded to reports of someone being shot inside a vehicle on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to Keystone Avenue.
WANE-TV
ISP: One dead in I-65 roll-over crash south of Indy
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – One person is dead after a roll-over crash along Interstate 65 just south of Indianapolis on Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the person killed in the crash has yet to be released, officials said in a media release. Troopers were...
WANE-TV
$50,000 Powerball ticket set to expire
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 bought in northwest Indiana for an April 18, 2022 is set to expire. The ticket was bought at a Pilot travel center in Lake Station for the April 18, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30...
