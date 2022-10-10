ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANE-TV

State police look for suspect who shot man driving on Indiana highway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Troopers are investigating after a man was shot Monday while driving on I-70, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Just before 7 p.m., state troopers and Indianapolis officers responded to reports of someone being shot inside a vehicle on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to Keystone Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: One dead in I-65 roll-over crash south of Indy

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – One person is dead after a roll-over crash along Interstate 65 just south of Indianapolis on Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the person killed in the crash has yet to be released, officials said in a media release. Troopers were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

$50,000 Powerball ticket set to expire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 bought in northwest Indiana for an April 18, 2022 is set to expire. The ticket was bought at a Pilot travel center in Lake Station for the April 18, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

