Chesapeake Shores (Season 6 Episode 9) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Mick gets closer to the ones he loves while Evan and Luke push themselves away. Startattle.com – Chesapeake Shores | Hallmark. Mick continues to rebuild his relationship with Megan. Luke recovers from a gunshot after stopping a r–bery. This episode was directed by Siobhan Devine and written by Phoef Sutton.
NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 14 Episode 2) “Of Value”, trailer, release date
After an architect duo who specializes in designing secure buildings is ki—-ped, the NCIS team mounts a search to bring them home. Also, Deeks and Kensi realize they may need to get Rosa some help with her schoolwork, and Anna considers a career outside of law enforcement. Startattle.com – NCIS: Los Angeles | CBS.
American Gigolo (Season 1 Episode 6) “Sunday Girl”, trailer, release date
On the brink of another life sentence, Julian and Sunday wrestle with their roles in his first conviction. Michelle betrays her husband, and Colin becomes a pawn for r—om. Startattle.com – American Gigolo | Showtime. Network: Showtime. Episode title: “Sunday Girl”. Release date: October 16, 2022 at...
Law & Order (Season 22 Episode 4) “Benefit of the Doubt”, trailer, release date
When the young author of a tell-all book is found d–d, Cosgrove asks a former mentor for help with the case. Price has an uphill battle in court when a search and seizure is deemed ill—l. Startattle.com – Law & Order | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title:...
Let The Right One In (Season 1 Episode 2) “Intercessors” trailer, release date
With the assistance of his old friend Zeke, Mark chases down a lead that might help him finally discover a cure for his vampire daughter, Eleanor. Startattle.com – Let The Right One In | Showtime. Without Mark’s approval, Eleanor sneaks off to Isaiah’s talent show while Naomi discovers an...
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie
Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
Sydney Sweeney to Star in New ‘Barbarella’ Film at Sony Pictures
Sydney Sweeney has found another film project to add to her slate, setting plans to star in a new “Barbarella” movie for Sony Pictures, a source close to the project confirmed. The film remains in early development, with no director, producer or writer currently attached. Sweeney seemed to confirm her involvement with the project through an Instagram post late Tuesday afternoon. The actress shared an image of original artwork from the original 1968 space opera, with a caption: “time to save the universe.” Sweeney has become somewhat of a marquee talent at Sony Pictures, with the actress co-starring alongside Dakota Johnson in...
Transformers: EarthSpark Full Trailer Released
Paramount+ has released the official trailer for Transformers: EarthSpark, the upcoming animated series set to premiere on the streaming platform next month. The series brings back a number of fan-favorite characters, and introduces a new generation of Transformers who are the first to be born on their adopted homeworld of Earth. The series was teased at a panel last weekend at New York Comic Con, and that's where they first debuted the trailer.
The Walking Dead season 11: release date, cast, trailer and everything else we know about the final season
The Walking Dead is in its final season. here is everything we know about the three-part, jam-packed conclusion to the zombie series.
All Creatures Great and Small season 3: cast, episode recaps, plot, trailer and everything we know
All Creatures Great and Small season 3 sees some dramatic events in Darrowby.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (Season 3 Episode 4) “Spirit in the Sky”, trailer, release date
With a suspect in custody for Henry Cole’s mu—r, Reyes goes undercover at Rikers to gather more information from him. Pearl and Teddy make a difficult decision to ensure construction on the casino stays on schedule. Startattle.com – Law & Order: Organized Crime | NBC. Network: NBC.
The Lair (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
When Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair is shot down over Afghanistan, she finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where d—ly man-made biological w–pons – half human, half alien – are awakened. Startattle.com – The Lair 2022. Genre : Action / Horror. Country...
‘Barbarian’ Sets HBO Max Release Date
“Barbarian” is hitting streamers just in time for your Halloween movie marathon. Zach Cregger’s bloody feature film will arrive on HBO Max on Oct. 25. Alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, the digital version will also include never-before-seen bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage and extra commentary. Cregger’s debut horror film (which ranked No. 2 on Variety‘s list of this year’s top horror movies) got the internet buzzing as soon as the jam-packed trailer came out in June. Since hitting theaters last month, it’s received rave reviews online, with most noting its impressive jump-scares, eerie tonal shifts and crazy plot twists. The...
Jolly Good Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
When by-the-book architect David hires free-spirited personal shopper Anji, he finds himself on a wild ride across London in search of the perfect Christmas gift but finds something he wasn’t looking for. Startattle.com – Christmas in London movie. Jolly Good Christmas, originally titled Christmas in London, is a...
Netflix Issues Trailer For ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’
Netflix has released the trailer for celebrated writer and film historian Elvis Mitchell’s upcoming film Is That Black Enough For You?!? Explained by the streaming giant as both a documentary and a deeply personal essay, the project features commentary from Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya, and more. More from VIBE.comWhoopi Goldberg Demands Emmett Till Accuser "Admit What She Did"Whoopi Goldberg Hopes To Work With Jenifer Lewis Again For 'Sister Act 3'Samuel L. Jackson Returns As Nick Fury In Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' The documentary specifically highlights and explores African-American contributions to film releases in the 1970s....
House of the Dragon (Season 1 Episode 9) HBO, “The Green Council” trailer, release date
King Viserys I Targaryen’s death brings to the forefront the simmering conflict between Rhaenyra and Aegon II. Startattle.com – House of the Dragon | HBO. The kingdom is now divided into two factions – the Greens led by Alicent and Otto Hightower, and the Blacks led by Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen.
The Rookie (Season 5 Episode 4) “The Choice”, trailer, release date
Rosalind returns with a vengeance and Bailey’s life is left hanging in the balance. With a ticking clock, the LAPD and the FBI join forces, and Officer John Nolan is forced to make a deadly decision after a harrowing ultimatum. Startattle.com – The Rookie | ABC. Network: ABC.
