TV Series

startattle.com

Chesapeake Shores (Season 6 Episode 9) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Mick gets closer to the ones he loves while Evan and Luke push themselves away. Startattle.com – Chesapeake Shores | Hallmark. Mick continues to rebuild his relationship with Megan. Luke recovers from a gunshot after stopping a r–bery. This episode was directed by Siobhan Devine and written by Phoef Sutton.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 14 Episode 2) “Of Value”, trailer, release date

After an architect duo who specializes in designing secure buildings is ki—-ped, the NCIS team mounts a search to bring them home. Also, Deeks and Kensi realize they may need to get Rosa some help with her schoolwork, and Anna considers a career outside of law enforcement. Startattle.com – NCIS: Los Angeles | CBS.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

American Gigolo (Season 1 Episode 6) “Sunday Girl”, trailer, release date

On the brink of another life sentence, Julian and Sunday wrestle with their roles in his first conviction. Michelle betrays her husband, and Colin becomes a pawn for r—om. Startattle.com – American Gigolo | Showtime. Network: Showtime. Episode title: “Sunday Girl”. Release date: October 16, 2022 at...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie

Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
MOVIES
Variety

Sydney Sweeney to Star in New ‘Barbarella’ Film at Sony Pictures

Sydney Sweeney has found another film project to add to her slate, setting plans to star in a new “Barbarella” movie for Sony Pictures, a source close to the project confirmed. The film remains in early development, with no director, producer or writer currently attached. Sweeney seemed to confirm her involvement with the project through an Instagram post late Tuesday afternoon. The actress shared an image of original artwork from the original 1968 space opera, with a caption: “time to save the universe.” Sweeney has become somewhat of a marquee talent at Sony Pictures, with the actress co-starring alongside Dakota Johnson in...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Transformers: EarthSpark Full Trailer Released

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for Transformers: EarthSpark, the upcoming animated series set to premiere on the streaming platform next month. The series brings back a number of fan-favorite characters, and introduces a new generation of Transformers who are the first to be born on their adopted homeworld of Earth. The series was teased at a panel last weekend at New York Comic Con, and that's where they first debuted the trailer.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

The Lair (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date

When Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair is shot down over Afghanistan, she finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where d—ly man-made biological w–pons – half human, half alien – are awakened. Startattle.com – The Lair 2022. Genre : Action / Horror. Country...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Barbarian’ Sets HBO Max Release Date

“Barbarian” is hitting streamers just in time for your Halloween movie marathon. Zach Cregger’s bloody feature film will arrive on HBO Max on Oct. 25. Alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, the digital version will also include never-before-seen bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage and extra commentary. Cregger’s debut horror film (which ranked No. 2 on Variety‘s list of this year’s top horror movies) got the internet buzzing as soon as the jam-packed trailer came out in June. Since hitting theaters last month, it’s received rave reviews online, with most noting its impressive jump-scares, eerie tonal shifts and crazy plot twists. The...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
startattle.com

Jolly Good Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

When by-the-book architect David hires free-spirited personal shopper Anji, he finds himself on a wild ride across London in search of the perfect Christmas gift but finds something he wasn’t looking for. Startattle.com – Christmas in London movie. Jolly Good Christmas, originally titled Christmas in London, is a...
MOVIES
Vibe

Netflix Issues Trailer For ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’

Netflix has released the trailer for celebrated writer and film historian Elvis Mitchell’s upcoming film Is That Black Enough For You?!? Explained by the streaming giant as both a documentary and a deeply personal essay, the project features commentary from Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya, and more. More from VIBE.comWhoopi Goldberg Demands Emmett Till Accuser "Admit What She Did"Whoopi Goldberg Hopes To Work With Jenifer Lewis Again For 'Sister Act 3'Samuel L. Jackson Returns As Nick Fury In Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' The documentary specifically highlights and explores African-American contributions to film releases in the 1970s....
TV & VIDEOS
startattle.com

The Rookie (Season 5 Episode 4) “The Choice”, trailer, release date

Rosalind returns with a vengeance and Bailey’s life is left hanging in the balance. With a ticking clock, the LAPD and the FBI join forces, and Officer John Nolan is forced to make a deadly decision after a harrowing ultimatum. Startattle.com – The Rookie | ABC. Network: ABC.
TV SERIES

