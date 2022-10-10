A 30-year-old Imperial man is in custody with bail set at $1 million. Jose Luis Revelo was arrested late Wednesday night by El Centro Police officers with assistance of the Imperial Police, Imperial County Sheriff's Office, Brawley Police , Border Patrol agents and the U. S. Marshalls Service. El Centro Police investigators had determined that Revelo was involved in a shooting outside the Phoenix Bar on South 4th Street at about 1:00 a.m. Monday. The victim, Jonathan Hill, 29, was fatally wounded. During the investigation, ECPD detectives identified Revelo as one of the individuals involved in an altercation who had fled the scene of the shooting. Several other suspects involved in the altercation are still being interviewed but Revelo is said to be the shooter and primary suspect in the murder. On Tuesday night at about 10:00 p.m., Revelo was located in an apartment on Myrtle Road in Imperial and surrendered peacefully. Revelo is being held in Imperial County Jail on $1 million bail, charged with Murder.

