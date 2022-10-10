Read full article on original website
Murder Suspect in Custody
A 30-year-old Imperial man is in custody with bail set at $1 million. Jose Luis Revelo was arrested late Wednesday night by El Centro Police officers with assistance of the Imperial Police, Imperial County Sheriff's Office, Brawley Police , Border Patrol agents and the U. S. Marshalls Service. El Centro Police investigators had determined that Revelo was involved in a shooting outside the Phoenix Bar on South 4th Street at about 1:00 a.m. Monday. The victim, Jonathan Hill, 29, was fatally wounded. During the investigation, ECPD detectives identified Revelo as one of the individuals involved in an altercation who had fled the scene of the shooting. Several other suspects involved in the altercation are still being interviewed but Revelo is said to be the shooter and primary suspect in the murder. On Tuesday night at about 10:00 p.m., Revelo was located in an apartment on Myrtle Road in Imperial and surrendered peacefully. Revelo is being held in Imperial County Jail on $1 million bail, charged with Murder.
Second Calexico Homicide Suspect Arrested
CALEXICO — A 34-year-old male Calexico transient is awaiting confirmation of defense counsel following his recent arrest in connection to the fatal stabbing of another transient on Sept. 24 in Calexico. Manuel Rivera Espinoza is currently being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear at the...
Yuma man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting sentenced to 22 years in prison
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After a short delay in sentencing, 32-year-old Anthony Guillen is headed to the Arizona Department of Corrections to spend over 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the murder of a Yuma man three years ago. Guillen appeared in front of Yuma County Superior...
1 Man Killed by Gunfire, 2 Suspects Sought
EL CENTRO — Police are searching for two suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at an El Centro bar around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, according to authorities. Little information was being released by El Centro Police Department on Monday afternoon, other than the officers responded to the 2300 block of South Fourth Street to reports of gunshots, where they found an adult male with a gunshot wound.
Man fatally shot in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found with a gunshot wound by the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) on Monday, October 10 around 12:45 a.m. According to the El Centro Police Department, the man was found on the 2300 block of South Fourth street in El Centro and had a gunshot wound.
EC police ask public's help in murder investigation
EL CENTRO — Officers from the El Centro Police Department responded to the 2300 block of South Fourth Street, Monday, October 10, around 12:45 a.m., regarding a report of gunshots, according to a ECPD press release. When the officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound....
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Oct. 6-Oct. 9
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9. 4:18 p.m.: A power line was damaged near Silsbee Road and Hacklemen Road. The pole was broken at the bottom and the structure was leaning; no power lines were touching the ground.
Local teacher and coach not formally charged
A local JV football coach and teacher booked on one count of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation was back in court on October 10, 2022 but was not formally charged. The post Local teacher and coach not formally charged appeared first on KYMA.
Clean-Up Heber
( Saturday is clean-up Heber Day).....IVRMA will be available at the event. It will be located at 1184 Rockwood Avenue, by the sewer plant. There will be a free drop off from 8:00 am to 12 noon, for Heber residents only. They must show proof of residency, a utility bill or drivers license. They will be accepting computers, monitors, tv's, passenger and light truck tires. Rims will be accepted. For more details go to ivrma.org.
National Fire Prevention Week
(Smoke alarms a concern)....Fire Departments around the nation are participating in National Fire Prevention week. The theme this week is Fire Won't Wait, Plan Your Escape. Yuma Fire is concerned with smoke alarms. The Department says they regularly respond to smoke alarms, only to find no fire. They say it is imperative to change the batteries in the smoke alarms regularly. They say if your smoke alarm is older than ten years, it is time to get a new one. They say thousands of people die in fires every year. In the majority of the fires, no smoke alarm is present. It is essential to have a smoke alarm, and just as important to ensure the smoke alarms are properly maintained.
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
Floating Pumpkin Patch
(3rd Annuak Floating Pumpkin Patch)....It will be at the El Centro Aquatic Center. Everyone is invited to help them celebrate. The event will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 12 noon until 3 pm. The event is free for all. You can jump into the competition pool or warm-up pool and pick a pumpkin from the floating patch. You can decorate your pumpkin at one of the pumpkin decorating stations, or take the challenge and race across the inflatable Aqua Track. Stay up to date on everything at the Aqua Center by following them on Facebook and Instagram: @elcentroaquaticcenter.
ECRMC Women's Health Center
(ECRMC holds the Grand Opening of their Women's Health Center)....The Center is located on the Second Floor of the Medical Office Building, at 1271 Ross Avenue in El Centro. The ECRMC Women's Health Center will offer comprehensive gynecology services to women of all ages, from pediatric and adolescent gynecology to post-menopause. The Center is being staffed by the established local gynecologist Dr. Marisel Chibas. The Center is accepting new patients by appoinment only. Clinic hours are 8 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Thursday. For information or to schedule an appointment call 760 352 7756.
Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops
The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
Boys And Girls Club Annual Auction
(Major Fundraising event)....It is the Annual Imperial Valley Boys And Girls Club Auction. It is the major fundraising event for the club. It will be held Saturday at the Stockman's Club in Brawley. The theme this year is The Skjy Is The Limit, I Can Be Anything I Want To Be. For the past 56 years the mission of the Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley has been to make a difference in the lives of the kids in our Valley. They serve over 450 kids per year. The event will run from 6 to 10 pm. Contact the Club to RSVP. The website is bgciv.org.
Active COVID Cases
(COVID Cases up over 200)...COVID 19 update. It was released by the County Public Health Department. According to the numbers released Tuesday morning, there are currently 212 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is up from the 156 cases reported last Thursday. The latest COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population are at 8.20, with the positivity rate of 15.1%. Deaths attributed to the virus remain at 955.
SR-78 lane closures near Glamis begin today
EL CENTRO — CalTrans maintenance crews will close Star Route 78 (SR-78) near the community of Glamis, from Gecko Road to Ted Kipt Road Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for pavement work, according to a press release. Work is expected to continue through mid-November. Eastbound...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue to increase for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A drying and warming trend will be the main story for the rest of this week. Lingering shower and thunderstorm activity will be limited to the western portions of the CWA in higher terrain of Riverside and Imperial Counties for today. Otherwise, focus will continue to be on the evolution of what is to come this weekend, where the return of isolated to scattered showers and storms look likely at this point.
The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley
The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
