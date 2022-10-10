Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Registration now open for Troy’s virtual Worldwide Open House
Troy University will host a virtual Worldwide Open House from Oct. 26-29 to help prospective students learn everything they need to know about becoming a Trojan, including the admissions process, scholarship opportunities and more. In-person tours on the Troy Campus will be offered in two sessions on Oct. 26. Options...
thehornettribuneonline.com
University first HBCU in state to receive NCTA certification
Alabama State University has gained another important designation. The Testing and Psychological Services Center (TPSC) has earned “Test Center Certification” by its accrediting organization, the National College Testing Association (NCTA). The certification is in recognition of the centers outstanding testing practices. Alabama State University is the only Historically...
Troy Messenger
Goshen High art students place in art competitions
The art students at Goshen High School have recently entered several art competitions and have been excited and encouraged by their participation said Jenny Kurtz, visual arts teacher. “First up was the Alabama National Fair where ninth grader Makeria Mangrum place third in the color pencil division,” Kurtz said. “Senior...
WSFA
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Hispanic business owners find success in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — When Juliana Bolivar moved from Pennsylvania to southeast Alabama, she didn’t expect to use her Spanish often, but after she started as the Director and Lead Business Advisor at the Small Business Development Center at Troy University she found there was a need after all.
lowndessignal.com
Board of Education receives Community Service Grant
The Lowndes County Board of Education recently received a Community Service Grant of $7,500.00 to help students in the Career and Technical Education Program cover the necessary fees to participate in programs and clubs and will help pay for dual enrollment classes. These funds, derived from the Education Trust Fund, were presented to Board of Education Superintendent Jason Burroughs and Career and Technical Education Counselor DeAndre Crowell by District 23 Senator Malika Sanders-Fortier. “It is our hope that this grant will help you continue to do what you are doing for our students and our children, they are our greatest resource,” Sanders-Fortier said. The goal of Lowndes County’s Career Technical Education Program is to provide students access to a flexible system of rigorous academic and work-based learning through a sequence of courses designed to prepare them for life after high school. “Mr. Crowell primarily works with the students at our two high schools to try to put them on a path where they can get a credential so when they leave high school, they can go into the workforce with that credential and seek employment,” Burroughs said. “The primary reason for having a career tech counselor is to make sure these students are ready for college or the workforce.”When Sanders-Fortier started her first term as an Alabama State Senator, she invited the entire community throughout District 23 to advise her and to help rebuild rural communities. The invitation was extended to all citizens and residents of the district.
thehornettribuneonline.com
Now that Turkey Day Classic and Homecoming are no longer synonymous …
For those who are not aware, before the university decided to move all homecoming events and activities to the first week of October, Alabama State University’s homecoming was celebrated during the Turkey Day Classic. For years, the opponent remained the same – Tuskegee University. In times past, alumni and...
wvasfm.org
ASU Dress and Etiquette Forum
A Dress and Etiquette Forum will take place this week at Alabama State University. ASU’s Counseling Center will present the forum on Wednesday, Oct.12 , 2022 from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Student Union Theater. The event will be hosted by Muhammad Alli. Melanie began her career as a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebamabuzz.com
“Tons” of Alabama Shakespeare Festival costumes on sale at Goodwill in Montgomery for limited time
Seeking the DIY costume of your dreams? The Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) has donated tons—and we mean TONS—of costumes from former plays to Goodwill Industries of Central Alabama in Montgomery. Available now to Sunday, October 16, read on for which locations to shop and a peek at what you’ll find.
unionspringsherald.com
Help available at City Hall
U.S. Representative for the 2nd Congressional District of Alabama, Barry Moore, is lending Union Springs one of his team members, Ms. Elaina Strother, to help Union Springs and Bullock County citizens. Many citizens cannot travel to take care of any Federal needs they may have. Ms. Strother will be available...
Troy Messenger
Goshen Band earned superior ratings at Daleville
The Goshen High School “Pride of the Purple and Gold” marching band had a great day of success at the Daleville Invitational Band Classic on Saturday. The band earned superior ratings from all three band judges, standing out in a large group of bands in Class 1A. “The...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Manufacturer headed to Geneva County will bring at least 80 jobs
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A major manufacturer is headed to Geneva County and will bring at least 80 jobs. ISA Corporation in Oregon is expanding to Southeast Alabama. “They are a latex manufacturer,” says Brad Kimbro, Chief Operating Officer with Wiregrass Electric Cooperative. “They are gonna be here producing those types of products. I understand they’re gonna come in initially with two to four product lines, and then the beauty is, they’re gonna have the potential to expand upon that.”
WSFA
Montgomery Public Schools approves pay raises for substitute teachers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is having a hard time finding enough substitute teachers. School officials believe it is because surrounding counties are paying more. “We’re trying to get into the same market that they are,” said MPS school board president Clare Weil. That is why...
WSFA
Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
wdhn.com
Local organization to head to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow says prisoners...
Troy Messenger
Seed swap at Brundidge library Saturday
All those who love to plant and grow flowers and vegetables are invited to come together at 9 a.m. Saturday on the front porch of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge to share and swap seeds, plants and/or bulbs. “And if you’ve got vegetables or flowers or anything else...
wvasfm.org
Post Office Hikes
The United States Postal Service is proposing higher prices to combat inflation. According to the postal service, increased fees could impact post office box rentals, money orders and insurance. If approved, the changes will take effect in January. Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the...
WSFA
ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years. This...
Comments / 0