Newport jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 3-0 victory against East Pennsboro Thursday. Adison Geer provided an early spark for the Buffaloes with back-to-back goals early in the first quarter. Geer netted her first goal just over three minutes into regulation and followed that up with her second of the contest just over a minute later.

NEWPORT, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO