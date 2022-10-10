Read full article on original website
PennLive.com
Adison Geer’s big first quarter leads Newport field hockey past East Pennsboro
Newport jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 3-0 victory against East Pennsboro Thursday. Adison Geer provided an early spark for the Buffaloes with back-to-back goals early in the first quarter. Geer netted her first goal just over three minutes into regulation and followed that up with her second of the contest just over a minute later.
Reagan Eickhoff gives Boiling Springs 10-0 win against Middletown in field hockey
Reagan Eickhoff pushed Boiling Springs field hockey past Middletown, 10-0, Wednesday. Boiling Springs had 33 shots on goal to Middletown’s zero.
West Perry field hockey blanks Mid-Penn Colonial foe Shippensburg 5-0
In Mid-Penn Colonial action, West Perry (14-3, 11-1) cruised to a comfortable 5-0 victory against Shippensburg (9-8, 7-4) Thursday. The Mustangs led 4-0 by halftime and never let the Greyhounds back into contention. Jordan Byers led the Mustangs with two goals and one assist. Julie Loy and Molly Zimmerman each...
Liam Stockbauer’s hat trick helps Mechanicsburg boys soccer take down Waynesboro
Liam Stockbauer’s hat trick helped pace the Mechanicsburg boys soccer team to a 6-0 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division victory over Waynesboro Thursday. The Wildcats (12-4-1) got single goals from Silas Miller, Zakaria Moutawakil and Aaron Babyak. Tan San added two assists and Shuayb Billow chipped in with another.
Goals by Steel Bayer, Cole Conjar lift East Pennsboro boys soccer past Milton Hershey
Goals by Steel Bayer and Cole Conjar lifted the East Pennsboro boys soccer team to a 2-0 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over Milton Hershey Thursday. Kayden Gelb made five saves to record the shutout in goal for East Pennsboro, who is now 3-11-0 on the season. Milton Hershey is 6-8-1.
Tyler Evenson’s pair of goals pace Central Dauphin boys soccer to 14th win of season
Tyler Evenson scored in the 44th minute and again in the 78th minute as the Central Dauphin boys soccer team recorded its 14th victory of the season, a 3-1 victory over Chambersburg Thursday in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. Jeremiah Craig opened the scoring for the Rams in the...
Central Dauphin blanks Red Land in girls soccer
The Central Dauphin girls soccer team got two goals from Kayden Williams and one apiece from Makenna Kirk, Nia Chinapoo and Hannah Hagy en route to a 5-0 victory over Red Land Thursday. Samantha Widnick stopped four shots on goal to record the shutout for Central Dauphin, who improved to...
Boiling Springs field hockey cruises past Milton Hershey behind hat tricks by Reagan Eickhoff, Lexi Hanlin
Boiling Springs (14-0) kept its stellar campaign rolling with a convincing 11-0 victory against Milton Hershey (1-8-1) Thursday. Reagan Eickhoff and Lexi Hanlin each finished the contest with hat tricks to power the Bubblers offensively. Eickhoff added two assists, for good measure. Lexi Boyle chipped in two goals, while Genna Bush, Shae Bennett, and Haley Lenker netted one goal apiece, respectively.
Strong first half lifts Greencastle field hockey to 2-0 win over CD East
Greencastle (8-7) netted two first-half goals in a 3-0 victory against CD East (3-11) Thursday. Alyshia Thurmond put the Blue Devils on top early with a first-quarter tally courtesy of an assist from Ainsley Swindell. Swindell netted a goal of her own in the second quarter to extend the lead...
Rylee Henson’s 2 goals help Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer battle to draw with Northern
Rylee Henson hit a booming freekick goal from near midfield to open up the scoring for Greencastle-Antrim Wednesday in what turned out to be a 2-2, double-overtime draw with Northern. No stats were reported for the Polar Bears. Henson also had Greencastle’s second goal in the final 10 seconds off...
Mechanicsburg picks up tightly-contested 3-2 win over Cedar Cliff
Cedar Cliff (4-7) gave Mechanicsburg (13-0) all they could handle, but the Wildcats ultimately escaped with a 3-2 victory Thursday. The Wildcats edged the Colts 25-15, 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 15-11. Courtney Foose powered the Wildcats with 41 assists, 12 digs, 3 aces, and 2 kills. Teammate Kelsea Harshbarger tallied 6...
Cheerleader showcase: Carlisle High School
With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Carlisle squad, directed by Wendy Anderson. School Carlisle High School.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Former Middletown QB Bamm Appleby talks transition to Steel-High, new team role
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas spoke with former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby about his transition to Steel-High— following the cancellation of Middletown’s football season due to incidents of hazing— and how things are going for him at his new school.
Harrisburg, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
WGAL
Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame inducts five new members
On Wednesday, the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame inducted five new members including:. John Noel - Lancaster Catholic wrestler. Mike Vogel - Won nine state titles as Hempfield's volleyball coach. Kim Glass - Conestoga Valley grad who played volleyball in the Olympics. Warren Goodling - Winningest basketball coach in...
abc27.com
ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
BMD Brotherhood Summer League will host community fundraiser event to raise proceeds for youth hoops in Harrisburg
The BMD Brotherhood Summer League is all about unifying various groups of people throughout the city of Harrisburg while promoting positive leadership. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. In the summer of 2021, Brothers Making A Difference president and founder Ellis Proctor said his...
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Forbes Road, Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – On Route 11, just west of Carlisle, is a state historical marker for the Forbes Road. It’s one of thirty such markers that stretch across the state from Carlisle to Pittsburgh. They tell the story of General John Forbes, who in 1758 led one...
Yianni’s Gyros gives visitors to Hershey’s new market great Greek fare | Mimi’s Picks
There’s a back story to many of the storefronts that have opened on the upper level at the new Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square. Take Yianni’s Gyros, for instance. Located just to the left as you walk in from the parking lot on the west side of the building, the stand has sprung from generations of Greek cooking.
Satanic Temple group claims Northern York declined donation offer following last month's after-school event
DILLSBURG, Pa. — After holding a Satanic Temple event at a York County school, the After School Satan Club claims that the school district's superintendent "respectfully declined" the donation it offered, suggesting that they give it to a Christian ministry program instead. ASSC spokesperson June Everett said the Satanic...
PennLive.com
