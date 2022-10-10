ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

PennLive.com

Adison Geer’s big first quarter leads Newport field hockey past East Pennsboro

Newport jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in a 3-0 victory against East Pennsboro Thursday. Adison Geer provided an early spark for the Buffaloes with back-to-back goals early in the first quarter. Geer netted her first goal just over three minutes into regulation and followed that up with her second of the contest just over a minute later.
NEWPORT, PA
Central Dauphin blanks Red Land in girls soccer

The Central Dauphin girls soccer team got two goals from Kayden Williams and one apiece from Makenna Kirk, Nia Chinapoo and Hannah Hagy en route to a 5-0 victory over Red Land Thursday. Samantha Widnick stopped four shots on goal to record the shutout for Central Dauphin, who improved to...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Boiling Springs field hockey cruises past Milton Hershey behind hat tricks by Reagan Eickhoff, Lexi Hanlin

Boiling Springs (14-0) kept its stellar campaign rolling with a convincing 11-0 victory against Milton Hershey (1-8-1) Thursday. Reagan Eickhoff and Lexi Hanlin each finished the contest with hat tricks to power the Bubblers offensively. Eickhoff added two assists, for good measure. Lexi Boyle chipped in two goals, while Genna Bush, Shae Bennett, and Haley Lenker netted one goal apiece, respectively.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
PennLive.com

Cheerleader showcase: Carlisle High School

With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Carlisle squad, directed by Wendy Anderson. School Carlisle High School.
CARLISLE, PA
High School Soccer PRO

Harrisburg, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Cedar Cliff High School soccer team will have a game with Central Dauphin High School on October 11, 2022, 12:45:00.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame inducts five new members

On Wednesday, the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame inducted five new members including:. John Noel - Lancaster Catholic wrestler. Mike Vogel - Won nine state titles as Hempfield's volleyball coach. Kim Glass - Conestoga Valley grad who played volleyball in the Olympics. Warren Goodling - Winningest basketball coach in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Forbes Road, Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – On Route 11, just west of Carlisle, is a state historical marker for the Forbes Road. It’s one of thirty such markers that stretch across the state from Carlisle to Pittsburgh. They tell the story of General John Forbes, who in 1758 led one...
CARLISLE, PA
