ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Penny Lancaster among famous faces fronting menopause awareness campaign

By Mike Bedigan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBORD_0iTmI4gX00

Penny Lancaster and Zoe Hardman are among the famous faces appearing in a new campaign to tackle the stigma surrounding the menopause.

Let’s Chat Menopause has been launched by health charity Wellbeing of Women, and aims to normalise conversation about the menopause.

It comes after a survey of 2,000 women showed 86% of respondents aged 45-65 said public awareness, education and conversations about menopause are too low, leaving many unsure where to get information, advice and support.

More than half (57%) of menopausal women surveyed said they would be more likely to share their own experience publicly if they saw others doing it more regularly.

The number rose to almost three in five (59%) for those going through the perimenopause.

Other well known figures taking part in the campaign include TV doctor Dr Nighat Arif, former Olympian Michelle Griffith-Robinson, and MP Carolyn Harris .

As part of the campaign, model Lancaster talks about her “cry for help” and the “stigma” and “embarrassment” women feel going through the menopause.

Heart FM presenter Hardman, 39, discusses the “fear” and “shame” of going through early menopause, and Dr Arif and Griffith-Robinson talk about “breaking this taboo” in different ethnic groups.

Lancaster, 51, said: “I first started getting symptoms during the first lockdown in 2020 but didn’t originally think it could be the menopause.

“Everyone was having a hard time during lockdown, so I thought my symptoms were linked to that at first.

There still seems to be a stigma attached to the menopause because you’re seen as getting old and feel redundant. We really need to challenge this

Penny Lancaster

“It was a really hard time for me, my husband Rod and my family, but I’m thankful that I was able to get the help I needed and now feel much happier and more confident.

“But I’ve spoken to so many women since then who have told me how their self-confidence has been taken away and they don’t feel able to talk about what they’re going through.

“There still seems to be a stigma attached to the menopause because you’re seen as getting old and feel redundant. We really need to challenge this.

“We need more open and honest conversations if we’re going to make menopause part of everyday life, in the workplace and at home.”

Hardman and her older sister, Kathryn Hardman-Farris, both started the menopause before the age of 40, a condition known known as primary ovarian insufficiency.

“Getting people to chat menopause more openly will help so many women,” she said.

“We need to reassure women that they are not the only ones going through this; that hot flushes, brain fog, anxiety, insomnia and other symptoms are completely normal.

“Early menopause can be particularly challenging, as it happens at a younger age than average, and I watched my sister Kathryn suffer from infertility.

“I’m proud to be a part of Wellbeing of Women’s Let’s Chat Menopause campaign.

“By all of us sharing our stories, we can help more women know that they’re not alone, that it’s OK to talk about what they’re feeling and empower them to get the help they need.”

Dr Arif, who is an ambassador for Wellbeing, as well as a GP and resident doctor for BBC Breakfast and ITV’s This Morning, says lack of information and education as well as “outdated societal stereotypes” are factors stopping women from speaking out.

“Every woman will experience the menopause differently, and this can also vary among different ethnic groups, where a culture of silence and stigma can be particularly challenging,” she said.

“It is time to change this and we can all get involved by speaking out and normalising conversations.”

Professor Dame Lesley Regan, Wellbeing of Women chairwoman, said: “Despite affecting almost all women, the menopause has been swept under the carpet for too long.

“It is still not talked about often enough and a culture of silence still exists where symptoms and experiences are not openly talked about.

“We are delighted to have partnered with inspiring women for our new Let’s Chat Menopause campaign who are all bravely sharing their stories to help others.

“Together, we want to help break down barriers and make menopause an everyday part of conversation.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Lucy Letby trial: ‘Trust me’ nurse told mother after parent walked in on her ‘attacking baby’

A nurse accused of murdering seven babies at a neonatal unit told the mother of one of the infants she killed “trust me” after the parent walked in on her attacking the child, a court heard.The mother interrupted Lucy Letby – who is also alleged to have attempted to murder 10 other babies – attacking her son but did not realise it at the time, jurors were told.The baby, a twin boy known as child E, was “distressed” and bleeding from the mouth when his mother arrived. Letby is said to have tried to reassure her, telling the mother: “Trust...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sara B

Queen Elizabeth I, Death by Make-up.

Elizabeth I, oil on panel attributed to George Gower, about 1588. Photos.com/Thinkstock. Queen Elizabeth I ruled England from November 17, 1558, until March 24, 1603, when she died. She was 69 years old and ruled for 45 years. Elizabeth never married nor had any heirs; some dubbed her the ¨Virgin Queen, ¨ and some have rumored that she died from blood poisoning caused by her makeup.
The Independent

Film student who beat stage 4 blood cancer reveals early warning sign

A bald woman who beat stage 4 cancer has become a TikTok sensation by creating outrageous hairstyles and sharing “positivity” with almost 700,000 followers.Shell Rowe, a film and TV student from Essex, became a viral sensation after she started posting videos on TikTok about her cancer journey.The 23-year-old, who was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in August 2019 after a tennis ball-sized lump appeared in her neck, has relapsed three times but has been in remission since February 2022.Shell, whose videos include funny clips of her sticking objects such as popcorn and glitter to her head, said: “I could not...
CANCER
The Independent

George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship

George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Hardman
Person
Penny Lancaster
Person
Carolyn Harris
The Independent

Father-in-law’s girlfriend prompts anger after walking down aisle in front of groom

A father-in-law’s girlfriend has sparked anger after she cut the groom off while he was walking down the aisle.In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum, r/weddingshamming, last year, one woman, who goes by the username u/Jessica826, posted a video of her husband at their wedding. As he went down the aisle with his fellow groomsmen behind him, a woman could be seen walking past him. In response to this guest’s behaviour, the groom had a disappointed look on his face and was shaking his head while appearing to say: “This is crazy.”The Reddit user gave more details...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
nypressnews.com

Behavioural changes could be among ‘first’ signs someone has dementia

Dementia is an ongoing medical challenge. Levelling up diagnosis, however, could reduce the burden of the disease as it opens the door to timely treatment. In the minds of many, symptoms of dementia relate primarily to memory loss. Behavioural shifts are sometimes the first sign someone has the disease, however.
MENTAL HEALTH
IFLScience

What Does It Really Mean To Die Of “Old Age”?

Dying of “old age”… it certainly is a head-scratcher, and it can make people curious as to what actually is the cause of a person's death. This has become apparent with the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, as it was announced that "old age" was the cause of death on her death certificate. But what does it mean to die of old age?
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menopause#Wellbeing Of Women
EverydayHealth.com

Night Sweats and Hot Flashes Are Not the Same

You may think that a night sweat is just a hot flash that occurs at night; both menopausal vasomotor symptoms cause uncomfortable flushing and sweating. However, new research presented at the 2022 Annual meeting of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), held in Atlanta October 12 through 15, finds that they are actually two different things. And while both up the risk of depression, night sweats alone appear to be linked to more stress compared with hot flashes.
ATLANTA, GA
Fatherly

Toddler Walking On Their Toes? Don’t Be Alarmed — Yet

Parents wait expectantly for the day their child toddles uneasily across the floor for the first time. Unfortunately. the triumph and pride can turn to concern and worry when a toddler walks on their toes — an atypical way of moving. But a toddler walking on toes is not necessarily in itself a reason for parents to be on red alert. There are a number of potential reasons for toe walking, and only rarely do they relate to larger concerns like autism or cerebral palsy.
KIDS
extratv

Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift

Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”. In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

The King sends message to Emmerdale cast during National Television Awards

The King has praised the importance of the countryside as he sent a special message to the Emmerdale cast and crew for their 50th anniversary at the National Television Awards.Host Joel Dommett surprised the soap cast with the pre-recorded speech during the annual ceremony on Thursday, which was held at the OVO Wembley Arena in London and aired live on ITV.Charles said he was “delighted” to be celebrating the milestone, noting that he is old enough to remember when the show was called Emmerdale Farm.He added: “It is a testament to all the hard work of its production team that...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Murdered MP’s aide vows to continue passion projects of ‘irreplaceable friend’

An aide of murdered MP Sir David Amess has vowed to continue with projects that he was passionate about, as she paid tribute to her “very close friend” a year on from his death.Constituency assistant Julie Cushion was at the church where the Southend West MP was fatally stabbed on October 15 2021, and she gave evidence at the trial of his killer, Ali Harbi Ali, at the Old Bailey.The court heard that 60-year-old Ms Cushion, who now works for Sir David’s successor, Anna Firth, made the first 999 call from the scene.Ms Cushion described the impact of Sir David’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

880K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy