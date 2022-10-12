ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Social care ‘on its knees’ as vacancies hit record high

By Rebecca Thomas
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZhXy_0iTmHwrN00

Social care services face an “absolute crisis” over record vacancies as unfilled jobs have risen by more than 50 per cent in a year, a new analysis reveals.

New data on social care workers shows at least 165,000 vacancies across adult social care providers at the end of 2021-22.

This is the highest on record according to the charity Skills for Care, which has collected the data since 2012.

Leading think tanks have warned the figures to point to the “absolute crisis” facing social care with the “system on its knees”.

The annual report by Skills for Care also predicts social care services will need an extra 480,000 workers by 2035 to meet the demand but could be set to lose 430,000 staff to retirement over the next decade.

For the first time ever Skills for Care recorded a fall in the number of people working across adult social care.

Simon Bottery, senior fellow at The King’s Fund, said the report was evidence “of the absolute crisis social care faces when trying to recruit staff, a crisis that has profound consequences for people needing care”.

He added: “A key reason for that is pay, which continues to lag behind other sectors including retail and hospitality, as well as similar roles in the NHS . Our recent analysis found that nearly 400,000 care workers would be better paid to work in most supermarkets.

“A sustained lack of funding has left us with an adult social care system that is failing the people who rely on it, as well as the people who work in it... As staff shortages continue to heap unsustainable pressure on an already stretched workforce, we risk spiralling into a vicious circle that makes it ever harder to fill these vacancies.”

The news comes after the new health secretary, Therese Coffey, announced £500 million from existing funds for health and social care would be made available to the latter to support patient discharges from the hospital this winter.

However, Mr Bottery warned social care is more than a “release valve” for NHS pressures and that short-term funding would not help tackle the sector’s problems.

Skills for Care warned that pay and the quality of jobs will need to be improved as it found that 24 per cent of workers were on zero-hour contracts.

According to the report, recruitment has been for providers who are competing with other sectors over pay rates.

The average hourly rate for a care worker in the sector was £9.50 in 2021-22, which is an increase of £2.57 since 2012-13 but still puts the pay for these staff among the lowest in the country.

The vacancy rate in adult social care, at 10 per cent, is far higher than the NHS, which sits at 7.9 per cent.

Hugh Alderwick, director of policy at the Health Foundation, said the report was yet another signal of a social care system on its knees”.

He said: “These problems reflect political choices. Sustained underfunding by central government has contributed to unacceptable pay and conditions for people working in the sector, leaving care providers struggling to compete with other employers.

His warning comes as the Health Foundation has found that even before the cost of living crisis hit, one in five residential care workers were living in poverty in 2020.

The report, also published today, found that 20 per cent of workers in residential care services received universal credit and legacy benefits between 2017 to 2020, compared to 10 per cent of all other workers.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Record number of nurses quitting the NHS

Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, figures show. More than 40,000 have walked away from the NHS in the past year - one in nine of the workforce, an analysis by the Nuffield Trust think tank for the BBC revealed. It said many of these were...
WORLD
BBC

Care-worker shortage: Woman appalled by lack of support for dying mum

"Good care is what you would want for yourself and your parents... and it's not there. It's totally broken." Cathy, who asked not to use her full name, says finding care for her 83-year-old mum Maureen was "a nightmare". They are not alone - new figures show the number of...
HEALTH
BBC

Social care staff shortage blocks Dorset hospital beds

Hospital beds in Dorset are in short supply partly due to a care sector recruitment crisis and rising hospital admissions, councillors have been told. Staff shortages mean more than 700 care home beds are lying empty and some hospital patients cannot be discharged. Dorset Care, owned by Dorset Council, took...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#Vocational Skills#Skills For Care#The King S Fund#Nhs
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Guardian

NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds

Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

‘Exploited’ foreign doctors worry about risk to UK patients

Doctors recruited from some of the world's poorest countries to work in UK hospitals say they're being exploited - and believe they're so overworked they fear putting patients' health at risk. A BBC investigation has found evidence that doctors from Nigeria are being recruited by a British healthcare company and...
HEALTH
BBC

School meals: Holiday payments made for a third of NI pupils

The families of over 102,000 children in Northern Ireland received so-called "holiday hunger" payments over the 2022 school summer holidays. That is about 30% of schoolchildren. The payments of £27 each fortnight were made to families during the break to take the place of free school meals. A longer...
WORLD
nypressnews.com

Behavioural changes could be among ‘first’ signs someone has dementia

Dementia is an ongoing medical challenge. Levelling up diagnosis, however, could reduce the burden of the disease as it opens the door to timely treatment. In the minds of many, symptoms of dementia relate primarily to memory loss. Behavioural shifts are sometimes the first sign someone has the disease, however.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Fewer ops being done as NHS waiting list hits seven million

The waiting list for hospital treatment has hit a record high of seven million in England, latest figures show. But a BBC analysis shows the rise is being driven by the inability of hospitals to get back to full strength rather than lots more demand. Hospitals are carrying out 12%...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Britain's blood rush: Dire nationwide shortage sees 7,500 people sign up to donate - the highest tally in TWO DECADES - as NHS hospitals begin cancelling operations and desperate health bosses beg staff who've left to rejoin

New blood donor registrations have soared to a two-decade high in the wake of the nationwide blood shortage. More than 7,500 people signed up to donate blood for the first time over the last 24 hours, with most appointments for this week now fully booked. NHS bosses today praised the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

880K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy