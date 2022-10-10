Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Reality Check: Questionable terms in Prichard Water's pension plan
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Three former Prichard Water employees have reached out to NBC 15 News with complaints their retirement contributions were not paid back when they left the utility. "You take it out of my check every two weeks. I'm owed that back," said one former worker who...
WALA-TV FOX10
Family searches for answers as Mobile nightclub shooting becomes murder investigation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nearly a month after gunfire erupted at a nightclub on Azalea Road, the case now has become a murder investigation and the victim’s family members continue to search for answers. Mobile police confirmed Thursday that Derrick Shavers, “Day Day” to his loved ones, has died...
Family of Alabama man who died in 1963 may have info on New York serial killer victims: FBI
Family and friends of an Alabama man who died in 1963 may have clues to solving the identity of a woman and believed to be the victim of a New York serial killer, according to the FBI. Elijah “Lige” Howell/Howard lived in Prichard and died in Mobile in 1963. His...
Man shot at Mobile nightclub dies, Mobile Police investigating as homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department announced the man who was critically wounded after being shot at a nightclub has died from his injuries. Derrick Shavers, 31, was shot on Sept. 18 at Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road and died on Oct. 8. Officers received a call early that morning about […]
Crossroads family loses everything in house fire
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From the outside, his house looks okay, but one step inside you can see every inch is charred after fire gutted the home late Sunday night. “When I walked to my hallway I could see that the whole back deck was inflamed with smoke and fire,” said Blake Buxton. Buxton […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn on ‘Dream Day’ for the FOX10 Playground Project
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile City Councilman Cory Penn talks about “Dream Day” for the FOX10 Playground Project. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Man sentenced to life without parole in connection to 2017 Walgreens robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge has sentenced a man to life without the possibility of parole Thursday, Oct. 13 in connection to a June 2017 Walgreens robbery, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile District Attorney’s Office. A Mobile County Jury found Altonio Spencer guilty of robbery in the first degree and robbery […]
Prichard police looking for teen runaway, possibly driving car
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are asking for publics help in locating a missing teenager. Symoria Brown, 14, ran away from home in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to officials. It is unknown what Symoria could have been wearing when she left home. Officials said she may […]
Person arrives at Fire Station with stab wound: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound. Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to […]
utv44.com
Prichard Fire Dept. struggles to staff stations
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 News has learned the Prichard Fire Department is down more than half its staff. Workers tell us low pay is a big contributor. The department says starting hourly pay is $9.37 an hour. During a budget meeting Tuesday, department leaders are expected to plead with city leaders to increase wages.
utv44.com
Prichard mayor pushes for public safety pay raises
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner told city council members at a meeting Tuesday pay raises are needed to stop the revolving door at the police and fire departments. "Other agencies can easily recruit from us," said Gardner. "Until we get these salaries to where we're competitive...
USA Police officer serves at same hospital that saved his life
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call and a serious injury has given a police officer in Mobile a new outlook on life. University of South Alabama Police Officer Kenneth Johnson Jr. works a beat providing security for the very same hospital that saved his life. Just walking around on hospital property, on his own […]
utv44.com
Mobile mayor supports selling Ladd-Peebles Stadium to Mobile County Public School System
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public School Superintendent Chresal Threadgill wants to buy Ladd-Peebles stadium for the Williamson High School football program, and we've learned it's a plan Mobile's mayor supports. We told you this week about the frustrations some Williamson parents and alumni have that other schools have new football stadiums but they don’t yet. A recording from a May meeting NBC 15 News obtained Threadgill talks about his proposal.
Alabama could be ‘the answer to the country’s supply chain struggles,’ port authority CEO says
Appointed in 2020, John Driscoll serves as Director and CEO of the Alabama Port Authority, which oversees the Port of Mobile. The port is on track for a record number of containers this year and keeps expanding. Before coming to Mobile, Driscoll served as the director of the Port of...
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man sentenced to two years for smash and grab in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a New Orleans man to two years in prison for his role in an interstate theft thing that hit a pair of businesses in Mobile in 2018. Jerrell Maxon pleaded guilty in March to interstate transportation in stolen vehicles. In...
Man arrested, charged with assault in connection to Oct. 3 shooting: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they charged a man with second-degree assault on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The man was charged in connection to an Oct. 3 shooting at 1000 block of Lyons Street, according to a release from the MPD. Cheekco Peebles, 45, was taken into custody and transported to […]
Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
3rd fire on ‘Fairhope Triangle property’ in the past week
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third fire near what locals call the “Fairhope Triangle” is leaving officials with the Fairhope Police Department questioning what is happening. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers with the FPD responded to the area of the triangle around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a fire. The fire happened on the […]
utv44.com
Daphne Police officers go the extra mile to connect with hearing impaired citizens
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne Police officers are taking classes to learn sign language. Code Enforcement Officer Christina Brazell and School Resource Officer Jessica Orso say they want to do all they can to build more bridges in the communities they serve and connect with people in need. "It's to...
utv44.com
Orange Beach City Schools planning multi-year, $40M expansion
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The Orange Beach City School System is preparing for expansion just 2 months into its first semester. The work is just getting started for Orange Beach City Schools, which hit the ground running in May when it broke away from Baldwin County Public School System.
