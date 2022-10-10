ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

Comments / 5

Related
utv44.com

Reality Check: Questionable terms in Prichard Water's pension plan

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Three former Prichard Water employees have reached out to NBC 15 News with complaints their retirement contributions were not paid back when they left the utility. "You take it out of my check every two weeks. I'm owed that back," said one former worker who...
PRICHARD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prichard, AL
Business
City
Prichard, AL
Local
Alabama Business
WKRG News 5

Crossroads family loses everything in house fire

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From the outside, his house looks okay, but one step inside you can see every inch is charred after fire gutted the home late Sunday night. “When I walked to my hallway I could see that the whole back deck was inflamed with smoke and fire,” said Blake Buxton. Buxton […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Prichard police looking for teen runaway, possibly driving car

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are asking for publics help in locating a missing teenager. Symoria Brown, 14, ran away from home in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, according to officials. It is unknown what Symoria could have been wearing when she left home. Officials said she may […]
PRICHARD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Nbc 15 News
WKRG News 5

Person arrives at Fire Station with stab wound: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound. Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Prichard Fire Dept. struggles to staff stations

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — NBC 15 News has learned the Prichard Fire Department is down more than half its staff. Workers tell us low pay is a big contributor. The department says starting hourly pay is $9.37 an hour. During a budget meeting Tuesday, department leaders are expected to plead with city leaders to increase wages.
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Prichard mayor pushes for public safety pay raises

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner told city council members at a meeting Tuesday pay raises are needed to stop the revolving door at the police and fire departments. "Other agencies can easily recruit from us," said Gardner. "Until we get these salaries to where we're competitive...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

USA Police officer serves at same hospital that saved his life

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call and a serious injury has given a police officer in Mobile a new outlook on life. University of South Alabama Police Officer Kenneth Johnson Jr. works a beat providing security for the very same hospital that saved his life. Just walking around on hospital property, on his own […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ALA
utv44.com

Mobile mayor supports selling Ladd-Peebles Stadium to Mobile County Public School System

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public School Superintendent Chresal Threadgill wants to buy Ladd-Peebles stadium for the Williamson High School football program, and we've learned it's a plan Mobile's mayor supports. We told you this week about the frustrations some Williamson parents and alumni have that other schools have new football stadiums but they don’t yet. A recording from a May meeting NBC 15 News obtained Threadgill talks about his proposal.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New Orleans man sentenced to two years for smash and grab in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a New Orleans man to two years in prison for his role in an interstate theft thing that hit a pair of businesses in Mobile in 2018. Jerrell Maxon pleaded guilty in March to interstate transportation in stolen vehicles. In...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

3rd fire on ‘Fairhope Triangle property’ in the past week

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third fire near what locals call the “Fairhope Triangle” is leaving officials with the Fairhope Police Department questioning what is happening. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers with the FPD responded to the area of the triangle around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a fire. The fire happened on the […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Orange Beach City Schools planning multi-year, $40M expansion

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The Orange Beach City School System is preparing for expansion just 2 months into its first semester. The work is just getting started for Orange Beach City Schools, which hit the ground running in May when it broke away from Baldwin County Public School System.
ORANGE BEACH, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy