Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products

For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.

The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech , laptops , TVs , household essentials , and more.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblog

The Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.

Better still, Amazon has treated us to some impressive deals on all of our favourite cleaning and homeware brands, including Shark , Simba , Ninja , Tower, Eufy, Swan, and Nespresso .

Thanks to our crack team of shopping experts, getting the best Prime Day deals on home appliances just got a whole lot easier. Below, you’ll find a curated edit of the biggest and best discounts to shop now.

Read more:

Best home and kitchen Prime Day Early Access deals 2022

Russell Hobbs good to go multi-cooker: Was £79.99, now £58.99, Amazon.co.uk

Slow cookers aren’t just life-savers when it comes to helping you cook delicious food, but they also save energy too. Taking the top spot in our review of the best slow cookers , the Russell Hobbs good to go multi-cooker is “functional and versatile”. It delivers “an awful lot of bang for a very reasonable amount of buck”, and has eight different cooking functions, making it a great all-rounder. Snap this up now ahead of stewing season.

Buy now

Philips air purifier smart 2000i series: Was £350, now £277.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’ve had an air purifier on your wish list for months, Amazon has slashed the price of Phillips’s smart 2000i series by over £70. It’s safe to say you’re in good hands here too, as our review of a very similar model touted the machine for being “incredibly effective, whisper quiet and energy efficient.” Designed to oust 99. 97 per cent of allergens, dust, bacteria and other nasties, the 2000i series features a high grade integrated filter with 360-degree airflow circulation, alongside night mode and ambient light control for while you’re asleep. You can control the device from afar too, thanks to the air matters app and compatibility with Alexa.

Buy now

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ103UKGB: Was £319, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re searching for a new cordless vacuum, look no further, as Shark’s stick cleaner is reduced by a whopping 44 per cent in Amazon’s Early Access Sale. Complete with a car kit, a handy two-in-one duster crevice tool and upholstery tool, the model also has anti-hair-wrap technology, LED headlights and a run time of up to 40 minutes, helping to make light work of your household chores. We named a similar Shark model the best cleaner for pet owners in our round-up of cordless cleaners , where our reviewer praised “its anti-hair-wrap technology, which removes hair as it vacuums, so you don’t need to stop and detangle.”

Buy now

Philips essential air fryer: Was £199.99, now £150.10, Amazon.co.uk

An energy-efficient way to rustle up healthier meals in half the time, air fryers are more popular than ever owing to the cost of living crisis. And this Philips model is now reduced by 25 per cent in the Early Access Sale. With a capacity of 6.2l, it’s a great model for larger families while its seven presets allows for everything from roasting, boiling and baking to steaming and reheating. The nifty appliance claims to fry food with up to 90 per cent less fat and if you download the NutriU app, you’ll have access to plenty of healthy and tasty recipe inspiration. This model is still available, but deliveries are forecast to be slow, taking between one and two months from today, according to Amazon.

Buy now

Shark cordless handheld vacuum cleaner WV200UK: Was £123, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

Here at IndyBest, we’ve often sung Shark’s praises, and you can now get this handheld for an impressive £40 off as part of Amazon’s Prime day sale. With an eight-minute run time, this miniature vacuum cleaner can be used for smaller kitchen clean-ups, zipping around stairs, cleaning the curtains and even clearing up crumbs in the car, while the crevice and pet tool will come in handy when de-fluffing homes with four-legged friends. Helpfully, the dust compartment can be emptied by simply pressing a button, which should make life much easier in between cleans.

Buy now

Silentnight comfort control electric blanket, single: Was £60, now £30, Amazon.co.uk

As energy prices soar, many of us are looking to hold off turning the central heating on for as long as possible this winter. Enter: an electric blanket. A cost-effective way to snay snug as the weather cools, right now you can save 50 per cent on Silentnight’s comfort control design that claims to cost just 1p a night to run. The snuggly fleece material is teamed with three heat settings and a feature that prevents overheating. With two similar Silentnight blankets earning a spot in our round-up of the best , you know you’re in safe hands with the sleep brand.

Buy now

NutriBullet NBLP9 900W blender: Was £89.99, now £68.99, Amazon.co.uk

Perfect for whizzing up fresh fruit and veg for smoothies, juices and protein shakes, you can now fuel your health kick with 23 per cent off NutriBullet’s smoothie blender. The corded model features a 900W motor, which is said to really pack a punch when it comes to blitzing and liquefying stems, fruit skins and seeds, owing to the cyclonic action of the blender’s blades. With the included flip-top travel cups, it will be even easier to pack in your five a day when you’re on the go.

Buy now

Swan stainless steel deep fat fryer: Was £44.99, now £29.98, Amazon.co.uk

Whether you’re after crispy chips, onion rings and fried chicken or sweet desserts like doughnuts and churros, a deep fat fryer may be just what your culinary arsenal needs. Reduced by more than 30 per cent, Swan’s stainless steel appliance not only looks sleek, but has a generous 3l capacity fit for feeding the entire family. With seven temperature settings, there’s plenty of choice when it comes to meal time, while owing to its compact size, it’s easy to store away when not in use.

Buy now

Kärcher FC 7 cordless hard floor cleaner: Was £499.99, now £354.99, Amazon.co.uk

Are your floors looking like they could use a good clean, but your usual mop is a bit worse-for-wear? We can relate. Sometimes, it’s worth investing in a really good quality product, to get your house looking the way you want it to. And this cordless Kärcher hard floor cleaner is certainly a worthy investment.

It has a 45-minute running time, a roller design that gets right to the edges and a wash and a sweep function. We may not have tried this exact mop but you can certainly trust this brand – Kärcher’s pressure washer came out best in our 2022 roundup , and its steam cleaner got full marks in our review .

Buy now

Tefal access steam care handheld clothes steamer: Was £114.99, now £75.65, Amazon.co.uk

Steam through the ironing pile with Tefal’s handheld clothes steamer, which now has £40 off, courtesy of the Prime Early Access Sale. With a 40-second heat-up time that will come in handy during the morning rush to get ready, the handheld gadget can be used both vertically and with garments and fabrics laid flat, whether you’re working with thicker materials or delicates. While we haven’t tested this particular model, a very similar Tefal steamer earned our praise in our round-up of the best , where its 2,000W of power and “incredibly quick” heat-up time was said to pack “a serious punch”.

Buy now

iRobot roomba s9+ robot vacuum cleaner: Was £1,499.99, now £969, Amazon.co.uk

Taking the top spot in our review of the best robot vacuums , the iRobot roomba s9+ is a much-loved gadget here at IndyBest. With a whopping saving of £530, if you were in two minds about investing before, the Prime Day sale is the perfect time to take the plunge. Our tester found it “hard to fault”, praising it for being “powerful” and able to clean every floor in their home. For a device that gets “the job done brilliantly”, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Dualit 700W hand blender set: Was £100, now £65.99, Amazon.co.uk

Whether it’s for smoothies, sauces or soups, a blender is a kitchen must-have, and this one is not only reduced by 34 per cent, but it also took the top spot in our review of the best . It blew our tester away with its “ease of use, comfort, and performance”, and comes with a full range of attachments – the mini chopper is “a godsend for basic kitchen tasks”, while keen bakers will “find the whisk attachment handy too, allowing them to whip up meringues and aerate cream in two shakes”.

Buy now

De’Longhi Magnifica 4200 coffee machine: Was £499.99, now £279.49, Amazon.co.uk

Maybe you’ve committed to sober October and fancy treating yourself, or perhaps you need to improve your work from home coffees while away from the safety of your Pret subscription. Either way, a good coffee machine is a kitchen essential.This De’Longhi coffee machine features an integrated coffee grinder with seven adjustable coarseness levels, a milk frother and dishwasher-safe trays. The magnifica 4200 is discounted by a huge 44 per cent this Prime Day, saving you around £220 – so be quick to get your coffee fix.

Buy now

Simba hybrid mattress, double: Was £999, now £549.45, Amazon.co.uk

One of our go-to mattress brands, we’ve already done a thorough review of the Simba hybrid mattress – and it’s safe to say we were impressed. “The Simba hybrid mattress is one that gives an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges,” shared our tester. They recommended it for “medium firmness fans, side and front sleepers, back-pain sufferers, and people who get hot at night”. Now, with an impressive 45 per cent saving, you’re sure to like it even more.

Buy now

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish: Was £215, now £135.99, Amazon.co.uk

When it comes to kitchenware, Le Creuset is hard to beat. So much so that the brand’s oval dish, which is very similar to this one, took the top spot in our review of the best casserole dishes . Our writer noted that it’s “a one-in-a-lifetime investment you won’t regret, thanks to its versatile shape, easy-clean interior and curiously manageable weight”. The round dish here currently has nearly 40 per cent off, and a capacious 2.4l capacity, making it ideal for every type of meal. Buy it for yourself, or as a housewarming gift for someone you really like, either way, its recipient will certainly be in for a treat.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo next 11719 coffee machine by magimix: Was £150, now £68, Amazon.co.uk

Enjoy barista-quality brews in the comfort of your kitchen, with Nespresso’s vertuo next coffee machine, which is now reduced by more than 50 per cent for the Prime Early Access Sale. Promising a perfect cup every time, the capsule appliance works exclusively with Nespresso vertuo pods. From double espressos to long blacks, the appliance has a capacity for five different cup sizes.

In our review of a similar Nespresso pod machine , our tester said: “Each of the vertuoline pods is recognised by the machine, so it adjusts the brew time and water:coffee ratio to make the perfect beverage, and all you need to do is press one button.” They loved how it looked on the counter, as well as how “ridiculously” easy it was to set up.

Buy now

Ninja foodi zerostick 5-piece cookware pan set: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to replace your old saucepan set, now’s your chance, as Ninja’s bestselling three-piece cookware set is reduced by 25 per cent in the Prime Early Access sale. Earning the top spot in our round-up of the best saucepan sets , our reviewer said: “It’s the closest we’ve come to cooking with our eyes closed.” Complete with three saucepans – 16cm, 18cm, and 20cm – all feature heat-tempered glass lids and have a chip, flake and peel-resistant finish. Touted to be durable and long-lasting, the pans are suitable for all hob types, including induction.

Buy now

Swan retro one touch espresso machine: Was £169.99, now £103.70, Amazon.co.uk

Be your own barista on a budget with this sage-green espresso machine from Swan for just £103.70 – making it more than £60 cheaper this Prime Day. Standout features of the coffee machine include a 1.7L capacity, milk frothing steamer, 15 bars of pressure and a 90-second preheating time. The retro green design will also look great on any kitchen counter or even in your home office, if you need coffee on hand to get you through those work-from-home days. With 39 per cent off, what more could you ask for?

Buy now

Cosi Home luxury heated throw electric blanket: Was £89.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking to stay snug this winter, an electric blanket such as Cosi Home’s is well worth adding to your wish list while it’s 17 per cent off. Big enough for keeping two adults snug as a bug on frosty nights, the covering features nine heat settings, advanced overheat protection, and the ability to switch off automatically – ideal for absent-minded snoozers who often forget to unplug their stuff. In our review of the best electric blankets , our tester praised this one for feeling “dreamily soft” while boasting the most temperature settings of all blankets they tried.

Buy now

Proscenic robot vacuum cleaner: Was £229, now £160.30, Amazon.co.uk

For something more pocket-friendly than the iRoomba model above, this Proscenic robot cleaner offers the perfect alterantive. It can be controlled by either remote control, Alexa and Google Home voice command, or the Proscenic app, which means sparkling floors with minimal effort, and it currently has almost 40 per cent off. The vacuum features three suction levels, while the water tank and dustbin make for a nifty mop and vacuum hybrid – just create the machine’s cleaning schedule and you’re all set. While we haven’t tested this particular model, a similar Proscenic vacuum cleaned its way into our edit of the best robot vacuum cleaners , where it was crowned the best hybrid model.

Buy now

Bosch 06008B1071 electric leaf blower and vacuum: Was £109.95, now £69.49, Amazon.co.uk

To keep your garden looking pristine this autumn, swap the garden rake for a mightier beast – a garden leaf blower. This model from Bosch is currently reduced by almost 40 per cent and works not just for blasting fallen leaves but vacuuming and shredding them too. It has an airflow speed of 165-285kph and the collection bag holds a whopping 50l of leaves and debris. In our review , we crowned this leaf blower best on test for shredding and, luckily for the neighbours, our reviewer added that it ran “relatively silently”, considering its power.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

Read more on the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale:

Your complete guide to Amazon Prime Day 2 – For all the very best deals, from the Apple Watch 7 to Simba mattresses and the Instant Pot

Top tech in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale – These are the best gadgets to shop, whether you’re looking for a new tablet or headphones

October Prime Day laptop deals – We’ve rounded up the best savings on top brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft Surface

Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals – Our experts have found some top savings on the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple Watch SE and more

Need to stock up on home essentials? The Amazon Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from dishwasher tablets to dog food and bin liners

The Prime Early Access Sale TV deals to know : Amazon is offering some top savings on OLED and QLED screens

Amazon devices deals : The Early Access Sale is the perfect time to snap up savings on the Echo Dot, Ring doorbell, Kindle and more