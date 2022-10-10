Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man pleads guilty to kidnapping, armed robbery
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of kidnapping and attempted armed robbery pleaded guilty on Wednesday as the jury for his trial was being selected. Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday afternoon that 23-year-old Kdeaydrain D. Ardis is charged with kidnapping and attempting to rob a family acquaintance on Sept. 1, 2021. Ardis pleaded guilty in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
KTBS
Second Tuesday night homicide victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second man who was among three killed in four separate shootings Tuesday night. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport, was shot several times on Patzman Street. He died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital shortly after being taken there. His homicide...
ktalnews.com
Allendale shooting victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man shot to death on Tuesday night in Shreveport has been identified. Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 24-year-old SirCharles Hillson, of Shreveport, died at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. He was taken to the hospital shortly after he was found shot multiple times on Patzman Street.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Boat Parts and Drug Charges
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Boat Parts and Drug Charges. Shreveport, Louisiana – On October 12, 2022, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that deputies arrested two men after they were allegedly caught with drugs and stolen property in Shreveport, Louisiana. Patrol deputies were called to an...
ktalnews.com
Local business owner reacts to fatal shooting outside store
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A local businesswoman is speaking out about gun violence after three fatal shootings in Shreveport. Jaime Willis is the owner of her family business, Pipes Emporium, in Shreveport. Tuesday was an ordinary day for Willis and her staff until about 9:15 p.m. “I was stocking...
Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
Officials say East Texas teen hospitalized accidentally shot by younger sibling playing with gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old who was injured in an accidental shooting was shot by their younger sibling playing with a handgun Wednesday night. Spokesperson Capt. Tyler Owen confirmed how the teen was shot when they suffered a gunshot wound to...
KTBS
3 killed in night of violence in Shreveport; first victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three people died Tuesday night in multiple Shreveport shooting. The Caddo Coroner's Office has identified one of the victims as Jaylin Edwards, 21, of Shreveport. The three homicides make the day the deadliest by gunfire in Shreveport since a domestic shooting on Nov. 4 claimed the lives...
ktalnews.com
DA to seek death penalty for mother, live-in boyfriend accused of killing Houma toddler
After the body of two-year-old Ezekiel Harry was found in a garbage can earlier this year, the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney's Office has announced prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the child's mother and her boyfriend. MORE: https://bit.ly/3EGfrZ9. DA to seek death penalty for mother, live-in boyfriend …. After...
Bossier Police Searching for Night Club Car Burglar
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On October 6, 2022 the victim contacted BCPD in reference to her vehicle being broken into in the parking lot of Big Country. Her purse along with multiple personal items were stolen,...
KSLA
3 dead in 4 overnight shootings
The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
KSLA
SPD investigating dollar store armed robbery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about an armed robbery that took place late Tuesday night. Officers got the call just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 11 to the 2700 block of W. 70th Street. According to SPD, a man around 6″ and...
KSLA
Marijuana grow house in Springhill busted; 80 guns, cash seized
SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) - Multiple agencies worked together to bust a large marijuana grow facility in Springhill. The Springhill Police Department says it worked with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant at the facility. Officials say they found more than 100 plants, as well as irrigation systems.
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Two arrested, charged with possession of drugs, stolen property
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Tuesday evening who were caught with stolen property, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia. CPSO deputies responded to a theft in progress at 3410 Dixie Shreveport Road. When they arrived on the scene deputies Steven May and Josh...
ktalnews.com
Pedestrian dies after crash in S. Shreveport
A crash on E. 70th street claimed one person’s life Wednesday night. Around 7:20 p.m. EMS and police received a call to E. 70th St. near Thornhill Ave. Officers say the driver was traveling west on E.70th. The car hit a pedestrian when they stepped out into the street.
calcasieu.info
Man and Teen Arrested in Louisiana After 24-Mile High-Speed Chase in A Stolen Car
Man and Teen Arrested in Louisiana After 24-Mile High-Speed Chase in A Stolen Car. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 10, 2022, that a juvenile and an adult were apprehended and charged following a high-speed chase on Saturday. Caddo deputies pursued a stolen white Dodge Charger while looking...
Bossier Car Burglars Sought By Crime Stoppers
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. The subject (pictured) along with another black male (not pictured) were caught breaking into several vehicles outside the Northgate of Barksdale Air-force base. The Burglaries occurred around Winchester Dr. And Jefferson Place.
ktalnews.com
SPD investigating 4 late-night shootings, 3 fatally wounded
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There were four shootings late Tuesday night in four Shreveport neighborhoods, three victims were fatally wounded, and one is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police were first called to the scene of a shooting in the Mooretown neighborhood on Tuesday night. Officers and EMS...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman runs from traffic stop
A Ruston woman stopped for a minor traffic violation fled on foot before she was apprehended inside a nearby house. Ruston Police stopped Katherine L. Woods, 52, for an inoperable taillight about 10:30 Sunday night. During the course of the stop, Woods allegedly fled the scene on foot. Officers searched...
