California State

Education on fentanyl and other drugs often optional in California schools, if offered at all

By Carolyn Jones, EdSource
 3 days ago
Roscoe Charles
3d ago

tomorrow is the one year anniversary of my 36 year old sons death from fentanel, my family is still so sad and broken, he was wonderful, please don't use fentanel, it's killing so many people, Don't use it it's deadly.

just the facts please
2d ago

this isn't new and the education on drugs starts at HOME WITH PARENTS. since parents don't want to be parents they rely on other to raise their kids. so now parents want to be best friends before being a parent. SOCIAL MEDIA IS NOW THE ONLY THING THAT A KID WILL LISTEN TO.tic tok is raising these kids and the sad part is the parents r no where to be found WAIT, u can find them making videos with them rather then coming to a meeting concerning thev student

IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

