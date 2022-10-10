Education on fentanyl and other drugs often optional in California schools, if offered at all

tomorrow is the one year anniversary of my 36 year old sons death from fentanel, my family is still so sad and broken, he was wonderful, please don't use fentanel, it's killing so many people, Don't use it it's deadly.
this isn't new and the education on drugs starts at HOME WITH PARENTS. since parents don't want to be parents they rely on other to raise their kids. so now parents want to be best friends before being a parent. SOCIAL MEDIA IS NOW THE ONLY THING THAT A KID WILL LISTEN TO.tic tok is raising these kids and the sad part is the parents r no where to be found WAIT, u can find them making videos with them rather then coming to a meeting concerning thev student
