utv44.com
Daphne Police officers go the extra mile to connect with hearing impaired citizens
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne Police officers are taking classes to learn sign language. Code Enforcement Officer Christina Brazell and School Resource Officer Jessica Orso say they want to do all they can to build more bridges in the communities they serve and connect with people in need. "It's to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Schools looking to fill 52 non-teacher positions
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second year in a row, the Baldwin County School System held a classified job fair for more than 50 open positions throughout the system. It was hosted at the Baldwin County Coliseum Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Of...
utv44.com
Orange Beach City Schools planning multi-year, $40M expansion
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The Orange Beach City School System is preparing for expansion just 2 months into its first semester. The work is just getting started for Orange Beach City Schools, which hit the ground running in May when it broke away from Baldwin County Public School System.
Former Camp Baldwin director remembered for years of service
ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Family and friends are remembering David Payne this week in Baldwin County. “There just aren’t any words. His impact was so profound and so far-reaching there’s no way to say. It’ll be felt forever,” said Payne’s daughter, Jenni Snell. His leadership helped Camp Baldwin’s ministry in Elberta grow during his 26 […]
utv44.com
Targeting the Violence: 10/13/22 livestream
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Our guests this week: Nija Hill, Casmarah Mani, and Vaughnie Davis - facilitators appointed by the Mobile City Council last week to work with the Mobile Police Department in high crime areas. 3 p.m. Thursday 10/13/22 here and on NBC 15 Facebook.
utv44.com
Prichard mayor pushes for public safety pay raises
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner told city council members at a meeting Tuesday pay raises are needed to stop the revolving door at the police and fire departments. "Other agencies can easily recruit from us," said Gardner. "Until we get these salaries to where we're competitive...
WKRG
Take 5: Depression signs with Dr. Sandra Parker, M.D.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Today on Take 5 we are joined by AltaPointe Health Chief Medical Officer and Department Chair USA Health Dept. of Psychiatry Dr. Sandra Parker, MD. Depression affects millions of people and is the number one mental illness in America, but sometimes it’s difficult to know if we’re just experiencing sadness or something more. Dr. Sandra Parker is here to shed light on the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of depression.
Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools have released a statement saying they have reconsidered removing Bibles from classrooms and placing them in its new “Restricted Section.” The Bible had been challenged on the grounds that it “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and bestiality,” according to the written challenge form. WKRG […]
utv44.com
Local activists work to curb youth violence: "Anybody can be a victim"
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A group of community activists are finding another way to target the violence in Mobile. Their approach is different. These activists aren't coming in trying to build bonds with the youth they're trying to help, they already live in those communities. They say it's time to fight the violence from within. It's their way to better their communities. Even if they help just one person stay on the right path, these activists say they will have fulfilled their goal. These activists are called community facilitators and they were hand chosen by the city. The facilitators tell me they know a change won’t be made over night, but it's a process and they have to start somewhere.
utv44.com
Baldwin County seeks to create noise ordinance through referendum
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision faces Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls for the general election on November 8, 2022. Baldwin County's furious growth has resulted in more people living in unincorporated areas than ever before. Those residents now get to decide whether...
Alabama city grapples with ‘confusion,’ ‘misconceptions’ over medical marijuana dispensary
In one Alabama city, a battle is underway to make sure a debate over allowing for a medical marijuana dispensary does not turn into an overall debate about the legalization of recreational pot. Early indications suggest that Fairhope city officials are battling misinformation, and the mayor said on Tuesday she...
utv44.com
34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts Oct. 15 & 16 2022 in Olde Town Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne Alabama is gearing up for the 34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts taking place Oct. 15 & 16 in Lott Park, Olde Town Daphne. The event will feature a record-breaking number of artists, market vendors, and food trucks, with over 140 local and regional artists participating in the show, new kids' art activities, and 8 food trucks, as well as live entertainment Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.
utv44.com
Mobile mayor supports selling Ladd-Peebles Stadium to Mobile County Public School System
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public School Superintendent Chresal Threadgill wants to buy Ladd-Peebles stadium for the Williamson High School football program, and we've learned it's a plan Mobile's mayor supports. We told you this week about the frustrations some Williamson parents and alumni have that other schools have new football stadiums but they don’t yet. A recording from a May meeting NBC 15 News obtained Threadgill talks about his proposal.
WALA-TV FOX10
Little Sisters of the Poor Lawn Party
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Little Sisters of the Poor are hosting their 51st Annual Little Sisters of the Poor Lawn Party on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. Their main entertainment is the Mobile Big Band Society and other local talents. They say they’ll have delicious food, giant slides, games, candy, baked goods, white elephant sale, plant sale, and so much more! Their very popular Mega-Raffle, Cash Raffle, and Sister’s Raffle will also be back! This years event will be outside for the first time since COVID.
Tensions flare as Mobile City Council discusses annexation attempt
On Tuesday, Rev. Cleveland McFarland, pastor of Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, accused the city council and the mayor’s administration of “backroom meetings” surrounding annexation and not providing information to the public. “Either you have the information and the data, and not sharing it with the public,...
Escambia Co. EMS responds to middle school after students ingest gummies
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies. The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS. WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson […]
3rd fire on ‘Fairhope Triangle property’ in the past week
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third fire near what locals call the “Fairhope Triangle” is leaving officials with the Fairhope Police Department questioning what is happening. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers with the FPD responded to the area of the triangle around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports about a fire. The fire happened on the […]
qudach.com
Unsuspecting woman buys human fetus
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - In a disturbing communicative which spans some sides of Mobile Bay, a Baldwin County pistillate recovered cremated quality remains and a fetus successful a jar aft purchasing a retention portion successful an online auction. It wasn’t until she got the boxes location from Mobile and began going done them that she made the bizarre discovery.
Crossroads family loses everything in house fire
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From the outside, his house looks okay, but one step inside you can see every inch is charred after fire gutted the home late Sunday night. “When I walked to my hallway I could see that the whole back deck was inflamed with smoke and fire,” said Blake Buxton. Buxton […]
utv44.com
1 in 5 Alabama high school students have been victims of bullying
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Targeting the violence our children seem to face all too often: bullying. It's National Stop Bullying Day and data from last year shows 1 out of every 5 Alabama high school students reports being bullied on school property. Bullying isn't the same as it was just a few years ago. Experts say bullying has evolved with the internet, but it's still as big of a problem as it ever was.
