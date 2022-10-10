KU’s First Nations Student Association plans events in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day this week and next

When Mattie Bell advocates for a thriving environment, they simultaneously advocate for human rights. This fervent passion for social justice began at a young age. “I don’t remember a time that I wasn’t aware of it. I remember being like 7 years old and arguing with my grandpa on whether climate change was real or not,” Bell said. “I believe social justice is an aspect of climate change because climate change exacerbates all social justice issues.”

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO