Things to Do 10/15 and 10/16 in Maine
Another edition of weekend things to do is upon us, and this weekend, while the days are getting shorter, there are plenty of fun events going on in Maine to enjoy. With our upcoming rain, I did make sure to include rain dates for any events that had scheduled rain dates. Some events might end up being canceled at the last minute or after this has been published, so please keep this in mind if you are making plans to attend any of these events listed. It's never fun when Mother Nature messes with the weekend, but do have a nice weekend despite the rain.
Here Are the 10 Best Maine Restaurants to Eat at During the Fall
The moment you open your door in early October and smell the crispy cool air, you get that feeling, that 'fall feeling". It rushes over your skin and you inhale the freshness of a new season here in Maine. When the leaves turn and the wind blows harder you yearn...
Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development
Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns in Maine are affordable.
Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
This Central Maine House For Sale is Perfectly Landscaped w/ Leave it to Beaver Vibes
I don't know exactly why this house is giving me 'Leave it to Beaver' vibes, but it totally is. When I first saw the listing I immediately thought of the classic TV show. Probably because the Cleavers lived in a picturesque neighborhood and their yard was also always perfectly manicured.
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
These Objects at the New Target in Auburn, Maine Could Rival the Auburn Walmart Pole
Word dropped earlier this week that will be awesome for Mainers but horrible for our wallets -- a brand new Target is opening in about 3 weeks on Sunday, November 6 in Auburn. Of course, when you think of giant chain stores in Auburn, Maine, you think of only one thing.
wabi.tv
LePage held special discussion on Maine and inflation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former governor and current Gubernatorial Republican nominee Paul LePage held a special discussion with residents in Bangor Thursday. It took place at Dysart’s in Bangor. LePage said it was a chance to talk to attendees about issues they’re concerned about right now. Some topics...
Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway
ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
wabi.tv
Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebates for DYI home winter prep
Maine (WMTW) -As winter approaches, Efficiency Maine is encouraging homeowners and renters to prepare their homes for cold weather. The non-profit is offering a $100 rebate to any Mainer who purchases and installs supplies to weatherproof their home. The list includes weather stripping, window and door caulking, spray foam sealant, window insulation shrink kits and other products.
wgan.com
Maine man killed by falling tree in Oxford County
A logger who was struck by a tree in Andover has died. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to South Main St. around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to find a 53-year-old logger dead. Sheriff Christopher Wainwright says the man, identified as Mark Beaudoin of Hanover, was cutting trees...
Maine CD-1 Republican candidate apologizes for 'rape' comment made during lobstermen rally
PORTLAND, Maine — Republican candidate for Maine's first Congressional District Ed Thelander is apologizing for statements he made at a Maine lobstermen's rally on Wednesday. "NOAA wants to rape you and your family, and they're saying pick a child," Thelander said during the rally. On Wednesday evening, Thelander walked...
Who Has The Best Gas Station Pizza In Maine?
It sounds like a stupid question, but think about it for a second!. I love checking out Maine Reddit each day, because there are so many questions posed that would never occur to me to ask ever. So, with that in mind, I came across one that interested me. When...
Wow. Prepare Yourself For These Absolutely Unreal Photos of Fall in Maine.
Fall in Maine really is where it's at. I guess other states have great places to scope the fall leaves coming into their own, but do you really think there's lines of traffic that are a couple miles long to get into New Jersey? Probably not. There's plenty of other reasons to go there, but foliage probably isn't the #1 reason to go. Snooky, J-Wow, and casinos are why folks go there, hahaha.
No Reason Given for Closure of Falmouth’s Bueno Loco on Route One
There was a warning, but no reason. Bueno Loco posted on their Facebook page on September 21, a pretty simple and to-the-point message:. We will be closing our doors at the end of the month; our last day will be Friday September 30th. A new restaurant tenant will be coming...
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey
The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
Here Are 29 Unwritten Rules of Portland, Maine, That All Locals Should Know
Portland is the greatest city around. It really is, whether it's the food, arts, beer, music, ocean, architecture, or wonderfully diverse people. Portland recently had two restaurants named the best in the nation. It also was named one of the happiest cities in the U.S. The list goes on and...
Golden, in rare break with Mills, calls for Maine to take a more aggressive stance in lobster fight
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, seen speaking Oct. 12 at the Portland rally, has made his name by bucking his party on major initiatives, a trait that has kept him in the swingable 2nd District for two terms. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden came to Portland Wednesday to...
wabi.tv
Chellie Pingree and Ed Thelander meet in first debate for Maine’s 1st Congressional District
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Pingree and Thelander discussed many topics during last night’s debate, showcasing their differences on the issues. The debate on “Maine public” covered the economy, education, abortion rights, police reform, climate change, and more. On immigration, Pingree and Thelander addressed how asylum seekers could...
