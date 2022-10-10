ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

Comments / 0

Related
The Maine Writer

Things to Do 10/15 and 10/16 in Maine

Another edition of weekend things to do is upon us, and this weekend, while the days are getting shorter, there are plenty of fun events going on in Maine to enjoy. With our upcoming rain, I did make sure to include rain dates for any events that had scheduled rain dates. Some events might end up being canceled at the last minute or after this has been published, so please keep this in mind if you are making plans to attend any of these events listed. It's never fun when Mother Nature messes with the weekend, but do have a nice weekend despite the rain.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development

Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine

Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns in Maine are affordable.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Topsham, ME
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Biddeford, ME
Auburn, ME
Government
City
Auburn, ME
Local
Maine Business
State
Maine State
Auburn, ME
Business
City
Bangor, ME
City
South Portland, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Store#Kmart#Center Street#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
wabi.tv

LePage held special discussion on Maine and inflation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former governor and current Gubernatorial Republican nominee Paul LePage held a special discussion with residents in Bangor Thursday. It took place at Dysart’s in Bangor. LePage said it was a chance to talk to attendees about issues they’re concerned about right now. Some topics...
BANGOR, ME
CBS Boston

Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway

ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
ACTON, ME
wabi.tv

Efficiency Maine offers $100 rebates for DYI home winter prep

Maine (WMTW) -As winter approaches, Efficiency Maine is encouraging homeowners and renters to prepare their homes for cold weather. The non-profit is offering a $100 rebate to any Mainer who purchases and installs supplies to weatherproof their home. The list includes weather stripping, window and door caulking, spray foam sealant, window insulation shrink kits and other products.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Maine man killed by falling tree in Oxford County

A logger who was struck by a tree in Andover has died. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to South Main St. around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to find a 53-year-old logger dead. Sheriff Christopher Wainwright says the man, identified as Mark Beaudoin of Hanover, was cutting trees...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
Z107.3

Who Has The Best Gas Station Pizza In Maine?

It sounds like a stupid question, but think about it for a second!. I love checking out Maine Reddit each day, because there are so many questions posed that would never occur to me to ask ever. So, with that in mind, I came across one that interested me. When...
Q106.5

Wow. Prepare Yourself For These Absolutely Unreal Photos of Fall in Maine.

Fall in Maine really is where it's at. I guess other states have great places to scope the fall leaves coming into their own, but do you really think there's lines of traffic that are a couple miles long to get into New Jersey? Probably not. There's plenty of other reasons to go there, but foliage probably isn't the #1 reason to go. Snooky, J-Wow, and casinos are why folks go there, hahaha.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey

The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
BREWER, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy